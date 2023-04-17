Shopping

Drew Barrymore's Sustainable Home Collection with Grove Collaborative Is on Sale Ahead of Earth Day 2023

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Earth Day is just one week away and to celebrate the annual date of environmental protection, Drew Barrymore's sustainable collection with The Grove Collaborative is on sale. Drew Barrymore really does it all, while still being a bubbly and vibrant person we all adore. She's a loving mother, an award-winning actress, a stellar talk show host and a business women with an affordable makeup line FLOWER Beauty, and a stylish and innovative kitchen line sold at Walmart, aptly named Beautiful by Drew Barrymore

Now the multi-hyphenate celeb is adding something new to her plate that's near and dear to her heart — Climate Action. For the past year, Barrymore has been Grove Collective's Global Brand Sustainability Advocate spreading the word about why sustainability is so important for our future. And to celebrate her one year there, Barrymore has released her own collection with them that she designed herself called the Fresh Horizons Collection. 

Shop the Fresh Horizons Collection

Her new line at Grove Co. is an 11-piece sustainable collection with all the household essentials including candles, cleaners, laundry sheets, soap and more. It's all here just in time for you to start your spring cleaning. Because it was designed by Barrymore, you can expect playful patterns, vivid colors and wonderful fragrances that'll waft through your home. 

When you shop Barrymore's collection with Grove Co., you're not just getting beautiful products you'll want to use again and again, you're also helping the environment by shopping a sustainable brand and cutting down on single-use plastics. To help you go clean-green in a way that is totally painless, we've rounded up items from Barrymore's Fresh Horizons Collection that are on sale ahead of Earth day below.

Complete Fresh Horizons Collection
Complete Fresh Horizons Collection
Grove Co.
Complete Fresh Horizons Collection

You don't have to pick and choose your favorites from Barrymore's awesome collection. Get them all with the Complete Fresh Horizons Collection.

$101$91
Fresh Horizons Multi-Purpose Cleaners + Reusable Spray Bottle Set
Fresh Horizons Multi-Purpose Cleaners + Reusable Spray Bottle Set
Grove Co.
Fresh Horizons Multi-Purpose Cleaners + Reusable Spray Bottle Set

Pour the cleaner concentrates into the reusable spray bottle to clean around your home. You can choose from a multi-purpose cleaner or glass cleaner, and because the glass containers can then be recycled it is virtually waste free.

$23$20
Fresh Horizons Hydrating Hand Soap + Reusable Hand Soap Dispenser Set
Fresh Horizons Hydrating Hand Soap + Reusable Hand Soap Dispenser Set
Grove Co.
Fresh Horizons Hydrating Hand Soap + Reusable Hand Soap Dispenser Set

If you don't already have a soap dispenser, we love this option designed by Barrymore and she even signed her name with a heart at the bottom. Get the bundle that comes with the dispenser and palm leaf mist-scented hand soap. 

$19$17
Fresh Horizons Ultimate Dish Soap + Reusable Dish Soap Dispenser Set
Fresh Horizons Ultimate Dish Soap + Reusable Dish Soap Dispenser Set
Grove Co.
Fresh Horizons Ultimate Dish Soap + Reusable Dish Soap Dispenser Set

You can also get a dish soap dispenser bundle with a similar design to the hand soap dispenser. The uplifting yellow color is perfect for the warmer days ahead.

$20$18
Fresh Horizons Ultimate Dish Soap + Bubble Up Dish Soap Dispenser & Brush Set
Fresh Horizons Ultimate Dish Soap + Bubble Up Dish Soap Dispenser & Brush Set
Grove Co.
Fresh Horizons Ultimate Dish Soap + Bubble Up Dish Soap Dispenser & Brush Set

Another great option to dispense your dish soap is by using this nifty little bubble up device. You simply push the scrubber into the dish and it gives you the perfect amount of dish soap from the bottom for easy cleaning. 

$21$19
Fresh Horizons Essentials Set
Fresh Horizons Essentials Set
Grove Co.
Fresh Horizons Essentials Set

A hydrating hand soap and a dish soap that can clean over one thousand dishes team up to create The Essentials Set. You can get them in two scents: Island Orchid which has a tropical floral smell and Palm Leaf Mist which smells like refreshing rainfall. 

$11$10
Fresh Horizons Sinkside Set
Fresh Horizons Sinkside Set
Grove Co.
Fresh Horizons Sinkside Set

Loving all the dispensers for the sink? Get them, plus a sleek storage dish, two sponges and the hand soap and dish soap refills with this Sinkside Set. 

$58$52
Fresh Horizons Swedish Dishcloths
Swedish Dishcloths - Fresh Horizons
Grove Co.
Fresh Horizons Swedish Dishcloths

These reusable and dishwasher safe dishcloths work like a disposable paper towel. But unlike paper towels, they're tougher and more durable so you can use them again and again.

$10
Fresh Horizons Candle in Island Orchid
Fresh Horizons Candle in Island Orchid
Grove Co.
Fresh Horizons Candle in Island Orchid

Transport yourself to a tropical paradise when you light this Island Orchid-scented soy wax candle. Once you burn all the wax, you can upcycle the candle holder into a vase or glass.

$10
Fresh Horizons Hand Soap Sheets
Fresh Horizons Hand Soap Sheets
Grove Co.
Fresh Horizons Hand Soap Sheets

Use these awesome hand washing sheets at home or on the go. Simply wet the sheet, rub it in your hands and it will dissolve into bubbly soap.

$5
Fresh Horizons Power Clean Laundry Detergent Sheets
Fresh Horizons Power Clean Laundry Detergent Sheets
Grove Co.
Fresh Horizons Power Clean Laundry Detergent Sheets

Switch from your liquid detergent to these awesome dissolvable dishwasher sheets the next time you do laundry. You'll be impressed with the stain-fighting power and the pleasant scent. 

$13

