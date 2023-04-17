Drew Barrymore's Sustainable Home Collection with Grove Collaborative Is on Sale Ahead of Earth Day 2023
Earth Day is just one week away and to celebrate the annual date of environmental protection, Drew Barrymore's sustainable collection with The Grove Collaborative is on sale. Drew Barrymore really does it all, while still being a bubbly and vibrant person we all adore. She's a loving mother, an award-winning actress, a stellar talk show host and a business women with an affordable makeup line FLOWER Beauty, and a stylish and innovative kitchen line sold at Walmart, aptly named Beautiful by Drew Barrymore.
Now the multi-hyphenate celeb is adding something new to her plate that's near and dear to her heart — Climate Action. For the past year, Barrymore has been Grove Collective's Global Brand Sustainability Advocate spreading the word about why sustainability is so important for our future. And to celebrate her one year there, Barrymore has released her own collection with them that she designed herself called the Fresh Horizons Collection.
Shop the Fresh Horizons Collection
Her new line at Grove Co. is an 11-piece sustainable collection with all the household essentials including candles, cleaners, laundry sheets, soap and more. It's all here just in time for you to start your spring cleaning. Because it was designed by Barrymore, you can expect playful patterns, vivid colors and wonderful fragrances that'll waft through your home.
When you shop Barrymore's collection with Grove Co., you're not just getting beautiful products you'll want to use again and again, you're also helping the environment by shopping a sustainable brand and cutting down on single-use plastics. To help you go clean-green in a way that is totally painless, we've rounded up items from Barrymore's Fresh Horizons Collection that are on sale ahead of Earth day below.
You don't have to pick and choose your favorites from Barrymore's awesome collection. Get them all with the Complete Fresh Horizons Collection.
Pour the cleaner concentrates into the reusable spray bottle to clean around your home. You can choose from a multi-purpose cleaner or glass cleaner, and because the glass containers can then be recycled it is virtually waste free.
If you don't already have a soap dispenser, we love this option designed by Barrymore and she even signed her name with a heart at the bottom. Get the bundle that comes with the dispenser and palm leaf mist-scented hand soap.
You can also get a dish soap dispenser bundle with a similar design to the hand soap dispenser. The uplifting yellow color is perfect for the warmer days ahead.
Another great option to dispense your dish soap is by using this nifty little bubble up device. You simply push the scrubber into the dish and it gives you the perfect amount of dish soap from the bottom for easy cleaning.
A hydrating hand soap and a dish soap that can clean over one thousand dishes team up to create The Essentials Set. You can get them in two scents: Island Orchid which has a tropical floral smell and Palm Leaf Mist which smells like refreshing rainfall.
Loving all the dispensers for the sink? Get them, plus a sleek storage dish, two sponges and the hand soap and dish soap refills with this Sinkside Set.
These reusable and dishwasher safe dishcloths work like a disposable paper towel. But unlike paper towels, they're tougher and more durable so you can use them again and again.
Transport yourself to a tropical paradise when you light this Island Orchid-scented soy wax candle. Once you burn all the wax, you can upcycle the candle holder into a vase or glass.
Use these awesome hand washing sheets at home or on the go. Simply wet the sheet, rub it in your hands and it will dissolve into bubbly soap.
Switch from your liquid detergent to these awesome dissolvable dishwasher sheets the next time you do laundry. You'll be impressed with the stain-fighting power and the pleasant scent.
