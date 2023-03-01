Stars, they're just like us.

Drew Barrymore took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off a before and after of her bedroom while cleaning. In the quick clip, Barrymore takes fans on a walkthrough her bedroom inside her New York City home, showing off an office filled with boxes and papers littered on her desk, to an unmade bed, shoes on the floor, items taken out of her drawers, what looks like an E.T. script near her bed and a bathroom filled with beauty products.

"Show me your room before and after you clean it...," the video prompts.

"I'll go first," the text reads before the visibly stressed Drew Barrymore Show host shows off the cluttered space. Cut to a clip of her bedroom post-clean, Barrymore is not only able to take a sigh of relief, but also walk through the room without the pile up of papers, packages and other items that were originally in her way.

"Ahh, much better," the video says before the 48-year-old actress declares that the newly cleaned space is "chef's kiss." Giddy about the clean, Barrymore celebrates the moment in her sparkling and shiny bathroom with a little happy dance.

"Show me your room before and after you clean it…. 😆🥰," Barrymore captioned the relatable post.

Fans applauded the celeb for her authenticity in the comments, and praised her for showing a real look at her space.

"If Queen Drew’s room can look like this sometimes, then it’s okay if mine does too ♥️thank you for your authenticity," one user wrote. "This is a major struggle of mine and it’s good to see that even those we look up to deal with this as well."

Another commented, "When you realize celebrities (some of them) are regular people too. I love that her bathroom looks like a normal persons bathroom and not the size of a whole apartment."

Barrymore has always been candid about her personal life, from dating to raising her children as a single mom and more. See more from the actress turned talk show host in the video below.

