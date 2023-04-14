With Earth Day just a week away, many of our favorite companies are acknowledging the holiday with exciting new sustainable products. This Earth Month, Samsung has teamed up with MSFTSrep founder, musician and artist Jaden Smith on a new collection of eco-minded accessories for Samsung Galaxy products.

Marking the third iteration of Samsung’s sustainable collection initiative, the Samsung Galaxy x MSFTSrep Collection includes four accessories featuring Smith's abstract graphic designs: cases for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Buds2 Pro, plus new bands and matching faces for the Galaxy Watch.

Shop Samsung x MSFTSrep

Each product from the collection not only features designs from Smith’s MSFTSRep clothing brand and graphics that he personally created, but they are all created with consciously sourced materials such as recycled plastics and partially degradable polycarbonate.

“I think the public shift towards sustainability is amazing because people are waking up and realizing what we actually have to do to change the world,” said Smith in a press release. “We have to change the way that we produce and the way that we consume, and everyone is waking up.”

This collab starts at $30 and is available at Samsung for a limited time only, so be sure to get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy x MSFTSrep Collection while it's still in stock. Below, shop Samsung's sustainable new accessories for spring and summer.

Want to sport the new collab but don't have the latest Galaxy products? Shop compatible smartphones, earbuds and smart watches below.

Galaxy Z Flip4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization. $1,100 $825 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy Watch 5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 An improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable. Stay connected on your adventures when you sync Galaxy Watch5 to your other Galaxy mobile devices. $280 $105 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

