If you've been looking for the best deal on a top-tier Android smartphone, Amazon is currently discounting all of Samsung's latest Galaxy S23 phones. Samsung officially launched the new lineup of Galaxy S23 smartphones in February and the S23 Ultra is one of the best smartphones out there now. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is on sale for $200 off, bringing the recently released smartphone down to an all-time low price.

Powerful and sleeker with a slightly flatter design than its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra takes incredibly smooth video and has a built-in S Pen to use your phone as a notepad. The new 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor in the S23 Ultra captures epic moments with incredible precision. The Galaxy S23 series introduces fast autofocus and Samsung's first Super HDR selfie camera, jumping from 30fps to 60fps, for noticeably better front-facing images and videos. You can take 4K videos from the S23's 12MP selfie camera, too.

In addition to Samsung's fastest mobile processor ever, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features an upgraded 200-megapixel camera, which is nearly double the resolution of the S22 Ultra. Samsung said their improved and most advanced camera system is tailored for nearly any lighting conditions and engineered to render incredible detail — even in low light situations.

Amazon is also marking down the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. The Galaxy S23 is $100 off on Amazon, bringing its price down to $700 while the Galaxy S23 Plus is $150 off.

The S23 features a 50-megapixel wide camera, 10-megapixel telephoto camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an upgraded 12-megapixel selfie camera to help you take clear photos. Choose your favorite color from Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender, and save big with the best Samsung Galaxy smartphone deals at Amazon.

