Outdoor televisions are a perfect way to enhance your outdoor space this fall, but you'll want to make sure you're investing in a TV built to weather the weather. From watching NFL games this season to hosting outdoor movie nights, the best outdoor TVs are specifically designed to withstand the elements while simultaneously classing up your patio.

The best outdoor TVs boast brighter backlighting and higher durability than a standard 4K TV. For fans of Samsung TVs, The Terrace outdoor TV should be at the top of your shopping list — especially while it is on sale for up to $3,500 off. Until Sunday, September 15, various sizes of both the full-sun and partial-sun models of Samsung's outdoor QLED smart 4K TV are steeply discounted at the Discover Samsung Fall Event.

What is Samsung's 'The Terrace' Outdoor TV?

The Terrace was introduced to Samsung's line of lifestyle TVs in 2020; it's a sibling of The Frame. While the Samsung Frame TV, with its customizable wall art, spruces up your interior space, the Terrace classes up your outdoor space. It's a mountable, high-end smart TV with a QLED 4K display and a built-in speaker that's legitimately intended for outdoor use — come rain or shine.

The Terrace boasts an anti-reflective coating and is rated IP55 for protection against dust and water. That said, it's recommended you keep your TV covered and protected when not in use.

The TV offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, works with A.I. assistants like Alexa, and features built-in apps for streamers like Netflix, Peacock and Hulu. Download Samsung's SmartThings app to control the TV via your phone or device, no matter where you are, and to connect the TV to your other compatible smart-home appliances.

More Discover Samsung TV Deals to Shop Now

Whether you're tuning in to the best new TV shows and movies this fall or excited for Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, now's the perfect time to upgrade your home theatre indoors with the best TV deals available during the Discover Samsung Fall Sale.

50" Samsung Frame TV Target 50" Samsung Frame TV Using its built-in motion sensor, the Frame TV can be set to show art automatically whenever someone walks into the room. It's a great way to get a little extra enjoyment out of your display when you're not actively using it for movies, TV shows, or gaming. $1,300 $1,100 at Target Shop Now $1,300 $1,100 at Samsung Shop Now

55" Samsung S90C OLED TV Samsung 55" Samsung S90C OLED TV This OLED TV looks great whether you're watching crisp 4K content or upscaled classics. Enhanced by Quantum Dots tech, every scene comes to life in extraordinary detail, making this display a super splurge for anyone who appreciates quality. $1,900 $1,300 Shop Now

