Shop
Sales & Deals

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Is $400 Off at Amazon Right Now — Hurry to Save on the Foldable Phone

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Preorder the New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6
Samsung
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:26 PM PDT, September 11, 2024

Amazon is taking $400 off the regular price of Samsung's powerful Galaxy Z Fold6 for a limited time.

Released less than a couple of months ago, on July 24, 2024, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 is now receiving a huge discount. Samsung's top-of-the-line foldable phone is a mobile powerhouse that is thinner, lighter, and faster than anything else in the AI-packed Galaxy Z Fold lineup.

Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is $400 off at Amazon. This deal applies to unlocked Galaxy Z Fold6 purchases and is available across both the entry-level 256GB version as well as the 512GB model. Unlike the discount being offered during the Discover Samsung Fall Sale, Amazon's price cut doesn't need any trade-ins. So there are truly no strings attached.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6
Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Unfold the massive 7.6'-inch screen on the Galaxy Z Fold6 and lose yourself in your favorite content, no matter where you are.

$1,900 $1,500

Shop Now

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 delivers a new screen ratio and a more natural viewing experience. The book-style foldable device has a massive 7.6-inch screen, so you can multitask and experience your favorite content right on your phone. It also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and improved mobile multitasking abilities powered by AI.

Designed to be more durable than ever, the inner workings of the Galaxy Z Fold6 are elevated with AI-powered features. Note Assist will summarize, transcribe and translate voice recordings, making it a great option for students. Photo Assist and the Portrait Studio create professional-grade content, ideal for creative types and content creators.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 40 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

The 40 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week

Save $400 on Samsung's Best-Selling Washer and Dryer Set

Sales & Deals

Save $400 on Samsung's Best-Selling Washer and Dryer Set

Save Up to $500 on Frame TVs During the Discover Samsung Fall Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $500 on Frame TVs During the Discover Samsung Fall Sale

The 15 Best TV Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

Tech

The 15 Best TV Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

The Best Discover Samsung 8K TV Deals to Shop Now — Up to $2,700 Off

Sales & Deals

The Best Discover Samsung 8K TV Deals to Shop Now — Up to $2,700 Off

Samsung’s AI-Powered Laundry Combo Is $1,340 Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Samsung’s AI-Powered Laundry Combo Is $1,340 Off Right Now

Discover Samsung Fall Sale: Save Up to $1,600 on a New Refrigerator

Sales & Deals

Discover Samsung Fall Sale: Save Up to $1,600 on a New Refrigerator

Tags: