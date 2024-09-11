Amazon is taking $400 off the regular price of Samsung's powerful Galaxy Z Fold6 for a limited time.
Released less than a couple of months ago, on July 24, 2024, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 is now receiving a huge discount. Samsung's top-of-the-line foldable phone is a mobile powerhouse that is thinner, lighter, and faster than anything else in the AI-packed Galaxy Z Fold lineup.
Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is $400 off at Amazon. This deal applies to unlocked Galaxy Z Fold6 purchases and is available across both the entry-level 256GB version as well as the 512GB model. Unlike the discount being offered during the Discover Samsung Fall Sale, Amazon's price cut doesn't need any trade-ins. So there are truly no strings attached.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6
Unfold the massive 7.6'-inch screen on the Galaxy Z Fold6 and lose yourself in your favorite content, no matter where you are.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 delivers a new screen ratio and a more natural viewing experience. The book-style foldable device has a massive 7.6-inch screen, so you can multitask and experience your favorite content right on your phone. It also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and improved mobile multitasking abilities powered by AI.
Designed to be more durable than ever, the inner workings of the Galaxy Z Fold6 are elevated with AI-powered features. Note Assist will summarize, transcribe and translate voice recordings, making it a great option for students. Photo Assist and the Portrait Studio create professional-grade content, ideal for creative types and content creators.
