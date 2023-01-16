With Samsung's February Unpacked event on the horizon, the Galaxy S23 could be here sooner than we thought. We were blown away last year by the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup and now is the perfect time to score some major savings on the impressive smartphones. If your phone could use an upgrade, this week's Samsung deals include up to $800 off the Galaxy S22 series. There are currently massive price cuts on all Galaxy S22 smartphones, the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Plus, the Samsung smartphone deals are even bigger when you trade in an eligible device.

The three phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup are some of the best Android smartphone options from 2022. Now, you can get up to $150 off the Samsung Galaxy S22 and up to $185 instant trade-in credit with a device you're looking to replace. The all-powerful Galaxy S22 Ultra is $200 off and comes packed with unbeatable camera skills.

Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 The new Galaxy S22's three-lens camera system features Nightography, Samsung's brightest innovation yet to capture vivid colors and crisp images even in low light. The sensor pulls in more light, the Super Clear Glass dials down lens flare, and fast-acting AI delivers near-instant intelligent processing. Get up to $150 off the S22 and up to $185 instant trade-in credit. $850 $565 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22+ The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. Get up to $150 off and up to $185 instant trade-in credit. $1,000 $665 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light. Get $200 off and up to $280 instant trade-in credit. $1,200 $720 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

For a limited time, the Galaxy Z Fold4 is on sale for up to $600 off. For those who want a phone and tablet in one gadget, the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a bright display and excellent multitasking features. With S Pen support, plus an under-display camera to make for a more immersive display, the durable 7.6-inch screen really is like using a mini tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes multitasking easier and delivers better cameras, a wider front display and a brighter main screen in a sleeker package. You'll get the biggest discount by trading in your current phone with savings up to $600. $1,800 $1,200 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Galaxy Z Flip4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization. Get $50 instant Samsung Credit to complete your Galaxy family and up to $500 enhanced trade-in credit. $1,060 $560 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Samsung's current smartphone deals also include $115 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. This offer is available on both storage capacities and all color options, including Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was released on January 7, 2022 as a cheaper alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S21 while keeping the same powerful Snapdragon 888 processor.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G The lightweight phone's screen is noticeably smoother with120Hz display technology for a faster refresh rate. Get $100 off instantly and up to $350 enhanced trade-in credit. $700 $585 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Shop Now

Ahead of the expected Galaxy 23 unveiling on February 1, Samsung is offering customers who reserve the latest Galaxy phone a credit up to $100. By reserving either the new Galaxy phone or Galaxy Book laptop with an email address, shoppers will earn a $50 credit. If shoppers reserve both new products, they will earn a $100 credit.

