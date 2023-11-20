Sales & Deals

Amazon Black Friday Deals: Save Up to 50% Off JBL Headphones and Earbuds

JBL Headphones
JBL
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:41 PM PST, November 20, 2023

Save 50% on JBL's best-selling earbuds and headphones for Amazon's Black Friday Sale.

Amazon's Black Friday Sale is here with tons of deals on headphones. From work and school to airplanes and the gym, a solid pair of headphones is a tech essential. Whether you prefer to enjoy your music with a pair of trusty earbuds or comfortable over-ear headphones, JBL's signature sound and stylish design make them one of the best choices. Even better, JBL headphones and earbuds are 50% off right now at Amazon's Black Friday Sale.

Shop JBL Black Friday Deals

With prices starting at just $25, Amazon is offering a selection of JBL headphones and earbuds for half off. You can save on headphones for every budget, including the powerful noise-cancelling JBL Live headphones. Now's the perfect time to save on holiday gifts and affordable stocking stuffers ahead of the busy holiday season.

Make sure your holiday tunes sound better than ever this season and shop all the best Black Friday deals on JBL headphones and earbuds at Amazon below. 

Best JBL Headphone Black Friday Deals

JBL Tune 660NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones

JBL Tune 660NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon

JBL Tune 660NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Keep the noise out and enjoy your music with active noise cancellation. With Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, you can stream wirelessly from your device and even switch between two devices so that you don't miss a call.

$100 $50

Shop Now

JBL Kids Wireless On-Ear Headphones

JBL Kids Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon

JBL Kids Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Bluetooth headphones with microphone that delivers 30 hours of wireless sound.

$50 $25

Shop Now

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones

JBL's best-selling headphones feature renowned JBL Pure Bass sound, which can be found in the most famous venues all around the world. What makes it even better, only 5 minutes of charging gets you 2 hours of listening!

$50 $25

Shop Now

JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones

JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Amazon

JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The Ambient Aware technology allows you to safely walk busy streets by increasing ambient sounds, while with TalkThru music is lowered and speech is amplified so you can easily chat while keeping your headphones on.

$200 $100

Shop Now

Best JBL Earbud Black Friday Deals

JBL Endurance Peak 3

JBL Endurance Peak 3
Amazon

JBL Endurance Peak 3

JBL Endurance Peak 3 has an ergonomic fit to ensure your headphones don't fall off during your workouts.

$100 $70

Shop Now

JBL Tune 130NC Noise Cancelling Earbuds

JBL Tune 130NC Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Amazon

JBL Tune 130NC Noise Cancelling Earbuds

If you're looking for headphones to give you bass boosted music, these JBL headphones will have you dancing all night long. Plus, you can adjust them to your size and comfort level.

$100 $90

Shop Now

JBL Live Free 2

JBL Live Free 2
Amazon

JBL Live Free 2

These wire earbuds feature true Adaptive Noise Cancelling, much like some of JBL's on-ear headphones. Plus, enjoy clear talk time with six mics for better calls.

$150 $75

Shop Now

JBL Live Pro 2

JBL Live Pro 2
Amazon

JBL Live Pro 2

The JBL Live Pro 2 buds offer great battery life: 10 hours of charge in the earbuds and 40 hours of battery life total with the wireless charging case. 

$150 $75

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

