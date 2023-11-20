Sales & Deals

Apple's AirPods 2 Drop to $80 at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Airpods
Apple
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:00 AM PST, November 20, 2023

Amazon's Black Friday Sale is offering $49 off Apple's AirPods 2. Score the earbuds for just $80 now.

Black Friday season is officially here, which means now's the time to shop the hottest deals you've been eyeing all year from all the top brands. If you're looking to get a great discount on AirPods, Amazon's Black Friday Sale has kicked off and the Apple deals are unbeatable.

Right now, Apple AirPods 2 are on sale for just $80. This Amazon Black Friday deal takes $49 off the popular earbuds that make a perfect stocking stuffer. We expect this deal to sell out quickly, so snag a new pair of affordable AirPods before it's too late.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)

AirPods are great for on-the-go listening or chatting on the phone, with an excellent charging case to keep them powered up with. They deliver a seamless listening experience that doubles as a way to go hands-free with your mobile device. 

$129 $80

Shop Now

Originally released in 2019, Apple’s second-generation AirPods still hold up more than well to this day. The AirPods 2 have the same H1 chip found in the newer AirPods 3 for seamless connectivity with all your Apple devices. It also extends battery life up to 24 hours on a single charge.

Whether you are studying, working out, commuting to the office, or running errands, AirPods 2 deliver high-quality sound. These Apple AirPods with the lightning charging case combine convenience and advanced software features that make them one of the best sets of wireless earbuds out there.

Shop Amazon's Black Friday Deals

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

