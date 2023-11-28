Sales & Deals

The 45 Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2023 Deals You Can Still Shop Today

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Cyber Monday
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:39 PM PST, November 28, 2023

Last chance to shop the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon, including massive savings across every category.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have both come and gone, but that doesn't mean the savings have stopped at Amazon. There are still tons of discounts on top-rated brands and this year's hottest gifts available now. 

Amazon's sale section is overflowing with deals on Dyson, Apple, Laneige, Keurig and so much more. Whether it's a rare discount on a TikTok-viral product or an all-time low price on the TV you've been eyeing all year, Amazon is one of our favorite places to find Cyber Monday deals all week long.

If you're looking to save on kitchen gadgets, Christmas trees and decorations, or fitness equipment, Amazon's Cyber Monday deals should definitely be on your radar. That's why we went ahead and did the legwork, scouring the mega-retailer's site for the absolute best Amazon Cyber Week deals worth shopping today.

From AirPods to air fryers and even Advent calendars, you'll find holiday gifts for everyone with the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals that are still available. We recommend not waiting too long to shop, as Amazon's price drops are often gone in the blink of an eye.

10 Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Today

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

With these sumptuously soft sheets by Cozy Earth, you might need to factor in more naps. Right now, save on the brand's best-selling bamboo sheets set. Several colors are available on Amazon, or head to Cozy Earth, where you can save 20% on new colorways with code ETONLINE at checkout.

$369 $245

at Cozy Earth w/code ETONLINE

Shop Now

$369 $295

on Amazon

Shop Now

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing, fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.

$24 $18

Shop Now

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Refresh your home and seamlessly keep it clean with the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum model that's hailed for its easy ability to clean up even the hardest to reach spots of your home.

$630 $499

Shop Now

Peloton Bike+

Peloton Bike+
Amazon

Peloton Bike+

Peloton Bike+ features a larger, brighter, anti-reflective display for sharper, more immersive viewing from any angle. The rear and front-facing speakers create studio-quality sound. Additionally, this bike features an Auto Resistance knob that can automatically adjust your resistance to follow the instructors’ cues.

$2,495 $1,995

Shop Now

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets
Amazon

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets

Perfect for anyone on the go, these best-selling leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items.

$30 $24

Shop Now

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls.

$350 $170

Shop Now

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.

$25 $15

Shop Now

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. 

$99 $80

With Coupon

Shop Now

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree
Amazon

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree

Save yourself time and the hassle of decorating the tree with this pre-tit tree already dressed with white lights.

$400 $190

Shop Now

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express – Collectors' Edition

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express – Collectors' Edition
Amazon

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express – Collectors' Edition

Enter the Wizarding World with this impressive LEGO replica model of the Hogwarts Express train. Build the model steam train, the engine, coal tender and a 3-room passenger carriage with lights that reveal 3 classic scenes from the movies.

$500 $350

Shop Now

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Home Deals

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.

Instant Pot Duo Plus, 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot Duo Plus, 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Plus, 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Save 47% on this highly-rated multi-cooker featuring the quietest steam release, step-by-step cooking instructions on a large LCD display, and a clear cooking progress bar for real-time feedback.

$150 $80

Shop Now

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Mix up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl.

$330 $240

Shop Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt

This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light-colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor the cooking progress while busy in the kitchen. 

$360 $230

Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single-serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.

$100 $70

Shop Now

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

This small, quiet space heater is perfect for a desk at work or a smaller room in the home.

$60 $30

With Coupon

Shop Now

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Amazon

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a fabulous deal for any home. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty. 

$70 $40

Shop Now

KitchenAid Gingham Mini Oven Mitt (2-Pack Set)

KitchenAid Gingham Mini Oven Mitt (2-Pack Set)
Amazon

KitchenAid Gingham Mini Oven Mitt (2-Pack Set)

Less bulky than your traditional oven mitts, these mini oven mitts from KitchenAid make pulling hot pans out of the oven a breeze.

$21 $15

Shop Now

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to this year's newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

LG C2 Series 55" OLED TV

LG C2 Series 55" OLED TV
Amazon

LG C2 Series 55" OLED TV

Experience beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, deep black, and over a billion colors — now even brighter, thanks to LG's 8 million self-lit OLED pixels.

$1,500 $1,247

Shop Now

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II
Bose

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II

The SoundLink Revolve+ II is the best-performing portable Bluetooth speaker from Bose that's engineered to spread deep, jaw-dropping sound in every direction. With a flexible handle, you can take the party wherever you go.

$329 $229

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

These may not be the latest AirPods, but they're still a great option under $100. These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price. 

$129 $99

Shop Now

Meta Quest 2

Meta Quest 2
Amazon

Meta Quest 2

Looking for the perfect gift for the gamer in your life? The Meta Quest 2 is on sale, and there's even a holiday bundle that comes with a $50 Amazon Gift Card.

$300 $249

Shop Now

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series

Get 45% off the Amazon Fire TV 2-Series right now. Watch all your streaming, including Prime Video, in one place, and sync with Alexa to make your smart home even smarter.

$200 $110

Shop Now

50" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV

50" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV
Amazon

50" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV

This LG TV is the ultimate streaming device, featuring 4K TV image quality.

$460 $297

Shop Now

Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)

Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)
Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)

This is one fun iPad, and it comes in blue, pink, yellow and silver. It makes multitasking with various apps, note-taking, gaming and getting work done on the go a breeze with its compact size and powerful processor. 

$449 $350

With Coupon

Shop Now

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Amazon

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.

$379 $279

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and booming bass with high treble. 

$549 $499

Shop Now

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.

$130 $90

Shop Now

13" 2020 Apple MacBook Air

13" 2020 Apple MacBook Air
Amazon

13" 2020 Apple MacBook Air

This lightweight MacBook boasts 18 hours of battery life and can handle multitasking with ease thanks to its Apple M1 chip and 8-core CPU. It's the perfect MacBook for work or catching up with your favorite TV shows and movies on the go. 

$999 $949

Shop Now

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Fashion Deals

Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets

Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets
Amazon

Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets

Perfect for cold weather, these fleece-lined leggings are comfortable for any activities outdoors during the winter season.

$46 $33

Shop Now

Steve Madden Lawrence Loafer

Steve Madden Lawrence Loafer
Amazon

Steve Madden Lawrence Loafer

Kick the Y2K trend up a notch with these patent leather-wrapped, chunky lugged loafers from Steve Madden.

$100 $80

Shop Now

Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag

Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag
Amazon

Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag

Crafted from sturdy canvas and styled with bold block lettering, this classic Marc Jacobs tote is a simple and spacious utilitarian design finished with a contrast black strap and the label's signature patch.

$195 $160

Shop Now

Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover

Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
Amazon

Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover

You can never have too many hoodies. 

$65 $33

Shop Now

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses
Amazon

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses

If you're going for retro vibes, these round Ray-Ban sunglasses have just that.

$171 $120

Shop Now

adidas Men's Runfalcon 3.0 Running Shoe

adidas Men's Runfalcon 3.0 Running Shoe
Amazon

adidas Men's Runfalcon 3.0 Running Shoe

Find your running stride in style with the classically cool Adidas Runfalcon 3.0 Running Shoes.

$65 $42

Shop Now

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot
Amazon

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot

Prepare for the cold weather with these classic sheep fur boots from the popular UGG brand.

$90 $65

Shop Now

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours. 

$25 $11

Shop Now

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

A good pair of straight-leg jeans will never go out of style, especially in a classic medium wash.

$80 $42

Shop Now

 

Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot

Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
Amazon

Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot

If you need a hiking boot, this insulated boot has a leather and mesh upper and a super-grippy rubber sole that has traction to help keep you going for miles.

$100 $45

Shop Now

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette Spray

Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette Spray
Amazon

Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette Spray

Donatella Versace's favorite floral scents inspired this perfume. It has notes of yuzu, pomegranate, peony, magnolia, lotus flower and more.

$105 $39

Shop Now

PMD Clean Mini

PMD Clean Mini
Amazon

PMD Clean Mini

Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin.

$69 $41

Shop Now

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream
Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream

Keep your skin looking supple and hydrated every day. This unique water gel-cream formula absorbs quickly, like a gel, but has the long-lasting moisturizing power of a cream to quench your extra-dry skin’s thirst.

$27 $9

Shop Now

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.

$33 $21

Shop Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips

Crest 3D Whitestrips
Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips

Crest's 3D Whitestrips are the leading teeth whitening products. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 levels whiter in just 10 days of use.

$55 $31

Shop Now

TULA Skin Care Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser

TULA Skin Care Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser
Amazon

TULA Skin Care Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser

Stock up on the TULA cleanser that has a 4.7-star rating and over 5,000 reviews. 

$34 $24

Shop Now

L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

Infuse your skin with this 10% pure Vitamin C concentrate, recommended by dermatologists to keep your sensitive face vibrant and glowing.

$33 $17

Shop Now

Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.

Try Prime for Free

Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price for $69 per year.

Try Prime Student

For more savings, check out our 2023 Cyber Monday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 15 Best Activewear Deals to Shop from Alo Yoga's Cyber Monday Sale

Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Activewear Deals to Shop from Alo Yoga's Cyber Monday Sale

Best KitchenAid Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon: Shop Stand Mixers & More

Sales & Deals

Best KitchenAid Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon: Shop Stand Mixers & More

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is 40% Off for Cyber Monday

Sales & Deals

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is 40% Off for Cyber Monday

The Dyson Airwrap Is Down to Its Lowest Price Ever Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Dyson Airwrap Is Down to Its Lowest Price Ever Right Now

Instant Pot Kitchen Appliances Are Up to 50% Off for Cyber Monday

Sales & Deals

Instant Pot Kitchen Appliances Are Up to 50% Off for Cyber Monday

Cozy Earth's Cyber Monday Sale: Save Up to 40% on Bedding and More

Sales & Deals

Cozy Earth's Cyber Monday Sale: Save Up to 40% on Bedding and More

The Best Cyber Monday Samsung Appliance Deals to Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Cyber Monday Samsung Appliance Deals to Shop Right Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips Are 45% Off at Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale

Sales & Deals

Crest 3D Whitestrips Are 45% Off at Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale

The North Face Jackets Are Up to 40% Off at This Cyber Monday Sale

Sales & Deals

The North Face Jackets Are Up to 40% Off at This Cyber Monday Sale

Get the 55" Samsung Frame TV at Its Lowest Price Ever for Cyber Monday

Sales & Deals

Get the 55" Samsung Frame TV at Its Lowest Price Ever for Cyber Monday

Tags: