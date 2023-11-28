The 45 Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2023 Deals You Can Still Shop Today

Last chance to shop the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon, including massive savings across every category.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have both come and gone, but that doesn't mean the savings have stopped at Amazon. There are still tons of discounts on top-rated brands and this year's hottest gifts available now.
Amazon's sale section is overflowing with deals on Dyson, Apple, Laneige, Keurig and so much more. Whether it's a rare discount on a TikTok-viral product or an all-time low price on the TV you've been eyeing all year, Amazon is one of our favorite places to find Cyber Monday deals all week long.
If you're looking to save on kitchen gadgets, Christmas trees and decorations, or fitness equipment, Amazon's Cyber Monday deals should definitely be on your radar. That's why we went ahead and did the legwork, scouring the mega-retailer's site for the absolute best Amazon Cyber Week deals worth shopping today.
From AirPods to air fryers and even Advent calendars, you'll find holiday gifts for everyone with the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals that are still available. We recommend not waiting too long to shop, as Amazon's price drops are often gone in the blink of an eye.
10 Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Today
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
With these sumptuously soft sheets by Cozy Earth, you might need to factor in more naps. Right now, save on the brand's best-selling bamboo sheets set. Several colors are available on Amazon, or head to Cozy Earth, where you can save 20% on new colorways with code ETONLINE at checkout.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing, fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.
Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Refresh your home and seamlessly keep it clean with the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum model that's hailed for its easy ability to clean up even the hardest to reach spots of your home.
Peloton Bike+
Peloton Bike+ features a larger, brighter, anti-reflective display for sharper, more immersive viewing from any angle. The rear and front-facing speakers create studio-quality sound. Additionally, this bike features an Auto Resistance knob that can automatically adjust your resistance to follow the instructors’ cues.
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets
Perfect for anyone on the go, these best-selling leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items.
Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree
Save yourself time and the hassle of decorating the tree with this pre-tit tree already dressed with white lights.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express – Collectors' Edition
Enter the Wizarding World with this impressive LEGO replica model of the Hogwarts Express train. Build the model steam train, the engine, coal tender and a 3-room passenger carriage with lights that reveal 3 classic scenes from the movies.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Home Deals
Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.
Instant Pot Duo Plus, 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Save 47% on this highly-rated multi-cooker featuring the quietest steam release, step-by-step cooking instructions on a large LCD display, and a clear cooking progress bar for real-time feedback.
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Mix up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt
This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light-colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor the cooking progress while busy in the kitchen.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single-serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
This small, quiet space heater is perfect for a desk at work or a smaller room in the home.
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a fabulous deal for any home. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty.
KitchenAid Gingham Mini Oven Mitt (2-Pack Set)
Less bulky than your traditional oven mitts, these mini oven mitts from KitchenAid make pulling hot pans out of the oven a breeze.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Tech Deals
Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to this year's newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.
LG C2 Series 55" OLED TV
Experience beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, deep black, and over a billion colors — now even brighter, thanks to LG's 8 million self-lit OLED pixels.
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II
The SoundLink Revolve+ II is the best-performing portable Bluetooth speaker from Bose that's engineered to spread deep, jaw-dropping sound in every direction. With a flexible handle, you can take the party wherever you go.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
These may not be the latest AirPods, but they're still a great option under $100. These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price.
Meta Quest 2
Looking for the perfect gift for the gamer in your life? The Meta Quest 2 is on sale, and there's even a holiday bundle that comes with a $50 Amazon Gift Card.
Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series
Get 45% off the Amazon Fire TV 2-Series right now. Watch all your streaming, including Prime Video, in one place, and sync with Alexa to make your smart home even smarter.
50" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV
This LG TV is the ultimate streaming device, featuring 4K TV image quality.
Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)
This is one fun iPad, and it comes in blue, pink, yellow and silver. It makes multitasking with various apps, note-taking, gaming and getting work done on the go a breeze with its compact size and powerful processor.
Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.
Apple AirPods Max
Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and booming bass with high treble.
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
13" 2020 Apple MacBook Air
This lightweight MacBook boasts 18 hours of battery life and can handle multitasking with ease thanks to its Apple M1 chip and 8-core CPU. It's the perfect MacBook for work or catching up with your favorite TV shows and movies on the go.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Fashion Deals
Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets
Perfect for cold weather, these fleece-lined leggings are comfortable for any activities outdoors during the winter season.
Steve Madden Lawrence Loafer
Kick the Y2K trend up a notch with these patent leather-wrapped, chunky lugged loafers from Steve Madden.
Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag
Crafted from sturdy canvas and styled with bold block lettering, this classic Marc Jacobs tote is a simple and spacious utilitarian design finished with a contrast black strap and the label's signature patch.
Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
You can never have too many hoodies.
Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses
If you're going for retro vibes, these round Ray-Ban sunglasses have just that.
adidas Men's Runfalcon 3.0 Running Shoe
Find your running stride in style with the classically cool Adidas Runfalcon 3.0 Running Shoes.
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot
Prepare for the cold weather with these classic sheep fur boots from the popular UGG brand.
Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours.
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
A good pair of straight-leg jeans will never go out of style, especially in a classic medium wash.
Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
If you need a hiking boot, this insulated boot has a leather and mesh upper and a super-grippy rubber sole that has traction to help keep you going for miles.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Beauty Deals
Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette Spray
Donatella Versace's favorite floral scents inspired this perfume. It has notes of yuzu, pomegranate, peony, magnolia, lotus flower and more.
PMD Clean Mini
Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream
Keep your skin looking supple and hydrated every day. This unique water gel-cream formula absorbs quickly, like a gel, but has the long-lasting moisturizing power of a cream to quench your extra-dry skin’s thirst.
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.
Crest 3D Whitestrips
Crest's 3D Whitestrips are the leading teeth whitening products. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 levels whiter in just 10 days of use.
TULA Skin Care Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser
Stock up on the TULA cleanser that has a 4.7-star rating and over 5,000 reviews.
L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
Infuse your skin with this 10% pure Vitamin C concentrate, recommended by dermatologists to keep your sensitive face vibrant and glowing.
Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.
Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price for $69 per year.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Cyber Monday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
