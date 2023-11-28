The 45 Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2023 Deals You Can Still Shop Today

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have both come and gone, but that doesn't mean the savings have stopped at Amazon. There are still tons of discounts on top-rated brands and this year's hottest gifts available now.

Amazon's sale section is overflowing with deals on Dyson, Apple, Laneige, Keurig and so much more. Whether it's a rare discount on a TikTok-viral product or an all-time low price on the TV you've been eyeing all year, Amazon is one of our favorite places to find Cyber Monday deals all week long.

If you're looking to save on kitchen gadgets, Christmas trees and decorations, or fitness equipment, Amazon's Cyber Monday deals should definitely be on your radar. That's why we went ahead and did the legwork, scouring the mega-retailer's site for the absolute best Amazon Cyber Week deals worth shopping today.

From AirPods to air fryers and even Advent calendars, you'll find holiday gifts for everyone with the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals that are still available. We recommend not waiting too long to shop, as Amazon's price drops are often gone in the blink of an eye.

10 Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Today

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set With these sumptuously soft sheets by Cozy Earth, you might need to factor in more naps. Right now, save on the brand's best-selling bamboo sheets set. Several colors are available on Amazon, or head to Cozy Earth, where you can save 20% on new colorways with code ETONLINE at checkout. $369 $245 at Cozy Earth w/code ETONLINE Shop Now $369 $295 on Amazon Shop Now

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Refresh your home and seamlessly keep it clean with the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum model that's hailed for its easy ability to clean up even the hardest to reach spots of your home. $630 $499 Shop Now

Peloton Bike+ Amazon Peloton Bike+ Peloton Bike+ features a larger, brighter, anti-reflective display for sharper, more immersive viewing from any angle. The rear and front-facing speakers create studio-quality sound. Additionally, this bike features an Auto Resistance knob that can automatically adjust your resistance to follow the instructors’ cues. $2,495 $1,995 Shop Now

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $80 With Coupon Shop Now

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Home Deals

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to this year's newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Bose Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II The SoundLink Revolve+ II is the best-performing portable Bluetooth speaker from Bose that's engineered to spread deep, jaw-dropping sound in every direction. With a flexible handle, you can take the party wherever you go. $329 $229 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) These may not be the latest AirPods, but they're still a great option under $100. These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price. $129 $99 Shop Now

Meta Quest 2 Amazon Meta Quest 2 Looking for the perfect gift for the gamer in your life? The Meta Quest 2 is on sale, and there's even a holiday bundle that comes with a $50 Amazon Gift Card. $300 $249 Shop Now

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Amazon Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls. $379 $279 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and booming bass with high treble. $549 $499 Shop Now

13" 2020 Apple MacBook Air Amazon 13" 2020 Apple MacBook Air This lightweight MacBook boasts 18 hours of battery life and can handle multitasking with ease thanks to its Apple M1 chip and 8-core CPU. It's the perfect MacBook for work or catching up with your favorite TV shows and movies on the go. $999 $949 Shop Now

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Fashion Deals

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

PMD Clean Mini Amazon PMD Clean Mini Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin. $69 $41 Shop Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips Crest's 3D Whitestrips are the leading teeth whitening products. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 levels whiter in just 10 days of use. $55 $31 Shop Now

Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.

Try Prime for Free

Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price for $69 per year.

Try Prime Student

For more savings, check out our 2023 Cyber Monday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

