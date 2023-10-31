The holiday shopping season countdown has begun with retailers already announcing their early Black Friday deals, especially the TV deals. The 2023 NFL season has kicked off and it's time to make watching your favorite team even better with a brand new TV. Whether you're finally setting up your home theater with a bigger TV or just want a bright display for binge-watching new shows and movies, the right TV can completely transform your viewing experience. Luckily if you missed the Prime Day deals, you don't have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday. There are a ton of early Black Friday TV deals at Amazon that strike that perfect balance of price and picture quality to help you upgrade your living room for less.

From sleek and slim OLED models to the expansive, vibrant screens of QLED models, Amazon's early Black Friday sale is offering deep discounts on TVs from top brands. You can save up to $1,000 on screens from Samsung, Sony, LG and more. These deals aren’t just for film buffs. Amazon’s selection spans TVs that are great for gaming, casual watching, or turning your living room into court-side seats on game day.

But TVs aren't one-size-fits-all — every viewer has a unique checklist, and shoppers search for features like Alexa support, high brightness, low latency for gaming and so much more. That’s why we’ve combed through the vast amount of options to spotlight the best TV deals on Amazon with stunning resolutions, immersive sound, smart capabilities, and designs that’ll complement any type of decor. Suffice it to say, we've got you covered for whatever viewing experience you're into.

Read on to check out our early Black Friday picks for the best TV deals at Amazon happening right now — before they're gone!

Best Early Black Friday Samsung TV Deals

75" Samsung The Frame TV Amazon 75" Samsung The Frame TV Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. $2,998 $2,598 Shop Now

Best Early Black Friday LG TV Deals

Best Early Black Friday Amazon Fire TV Deals

Best Early Black Friday Sony TV Deals

