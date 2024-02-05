The all-new Echo Show 8 is Amazon’s latest foray into smart home tech. Combining a smart speaker and a digital display, the new Echo Show was updated with a sleeker design and faster Alexa response. If you've been thinking of grabbing one of these devices, Amazon has dropped the price of the Echo Show 8 by 40% — bringing it down to $89.99, which is the lowest price we've seen since its release.

Released in the fall of 2023, the third-generation Echo Show device also works as a small TV for taking video calls and listening to music anywhere in the house. One of its new features is spatial audio, which can analyze the acoustics of the room it’s in and auto-adjust its sound balance to improve the quality. The camera has a 13MP sensor that supports auto-framing, which comes in handy for working from home.

With an Amazon Echo, you can protect your home using a feature called Alexa Guard. When this option is enabled, Alexa will send you notifications if your Echo detects certain sounds and will then let you listen to any noises that were detected as dangerous.

Echo Show devices make a great kitchen or bedside companion. This big of a discount on Amazon's devices are rare outside Prime Day and Black Friday, so we recommend snagging this limited-time offer while it's still available.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: