Finding the perfect Valentine's Day gift with only a week left until the big day can seem almost impossible, especially if your loved one isn't into traditional gifts such as flowers, chocolates or anything heart-shaped. One surefire way to streamline your shopping experience while striking a balance between thoughtful, personal, and sweet with your present is by browsing Amazon customers' most-loved finds.

The Most-Loved Gifts section hiding in Amazon's Valentine's Day Shop is a great place to check out for inspiration as it's filled with Amazon shopper-approved gifts, and many options that will arrive by February 14 are on sale right now.

Shop Valentine's Day Gifts on Amazon

Whether she's a foodie or he always wants the newest tech, you'll find tons of Valentine's Day gifts from fan-favorite brands like Tatcha, Stanley, Carhartt and many more. Fortunately, a good Valentine's Day gift doesn't have to be expensive. From the official fragrance of Yellowstone for your cowboy to a lip mask that shoppers call a "miracle in a jar," there are so many last-minute Valentine's Day gifts that you'll be just as delighted to give as they'll be excited to receive.

We've found the 30 best Valentine's Day gifts on Amazon's Most Loved Valentine's Day Gift List for him and her, with finds starting at just $7. The best part about all these adored gift ideas is that they will arrive right on time for the day of love with Amazon's speedy delivery.

Amazon's Most Loved Valentine's Day Gifts

According to Amazon, these are some of the most-loved gifts for Valentine's Day.

Jefoo Pickleball Paddle Set Amazon Jefoo Pickleball Paddle Set Some have power, others have control - these pickleball paddles have both. Take both of your games to the next level with this Valentine's Day gift. $50 $40 with coupon Shop Now

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler Amazon Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler Stanley's insulated tumblers have taken the country by storm. Available in a wide variety of colors and sizes, these cups make great gifts for anyone who likes to keep their coffee hot and iced beverages cold — basically everyone! $43 Shop Now

Apple AirTag 4 Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4 Pack Keep track of and find items alongside friends and devices in the Find My app, and the simple one-tap setup instantly connects AirTag with your iPhone or iPad so you never lose track of your items again. $99 $79 Shop Now

Best Customer Most-Loved Valentine's Day Gifts for Her

These thoughtful ideas will please even the woman who has everything. From hydrating lip treatments and chic glassware to iconic perfumes and viral tumblers, we've found something for your Valentine.

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask Amazon Laneige Water Sleeping Mask Help her wake up to dewy, glowing, deeply hydrated skin with this sleeping mask from Korean beauty brand Laneige that works to strengthen the skin's barrier overnight. $32 Shop Now

Best Customer Most-Loved Valentine's Day Gifts for Him

The men in our lives can be hard to shop for. From pickleball paddles to Apple AirTags, here are Valentine's Day gift ideas for him that Amazon shoppers have given the stamp of approval.

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

