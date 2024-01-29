Chocolates, flowers, and jewelry are lovely, classic gestures for Valentine's Day gifts for your special someone. However, if you're looking to switch it up this year and surprise them with a unique gift, the latest creation from Solo Stove will absolutely melt hearts. Introducing the Cinder, Solo Stove's first-ever fire pit that can be used indoors.

Launched in November 2023, the Cinder Tabletop Bowl is Solo Stove's smallest fire feature, adorably sized and easily portable to create a romantic fire on your Valentine's Day date. Gone are the days of needing a bonfire to make the best s'mores. Now you can bring the ambiance and allure of a flickering flame to any setting, indoors or out.

Cinder Tabletop Bowl Solo Stove Cinder Tabletop Bowl Bring all the magic of a fire right to your table. Making s'mores from the comfort of your living room is easier than ever with the all-new Cinder from Solo Stove. $50 Buy One Get One 50% Off Shop Now

Right now, when you buy the Solo Stove Cinder, you can get a second one for 50% off. That way you and your loved one can each make a cozy little fire indoors.

Made from a natural bamboo base and a concrete vessel, the Cinder Tabletop Bowl is small but most definitely mighty. Weighing in at just five pounds, Solo Stove's newest product provides 3,000 BTUs of radiant warmth and a three hour burn time per gel fuel canister.

For cozy warmth outdoors, Solo Stove's double-walled stainless steel fire pits are all on sale right now. During the Solo Stove sale, you can save up to $50 on the company’s popular models that allow for a virtually smoke-free fire. Ahead, shop all the best Solo Stove deals on backyard fire pits to share with friends, family and neighbors.

Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit Solo Stove Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit Every dad with a backyard could use a giant fire pit, and the Yukon burns wood so efficiently that only ultra-fine ash will remain (meaning cleanup is a breeze). In other words, this will be the perfect gift for your father. $500 $450 Shop Now

Solo Stove Mesa Solo Stove Solo Stove Mesa With Solo Stove's new Mesa fire pit, anyone can easily enjoy a smokeless fire right on their table. Available in 10 colors, the fire pit is just under 7″ tall and just over 5″ wide. $90 $80 Shop Now

Solo Stove Titan Solo Stove Solo Stove Titan The Solo Stove Titan is a natural convection inverted downgas gasifier camp stove. This kit comes with the pot, alcohol burner and accessory kit. This camping stove can cook for two to four people and only weighs 16.5 ounces. The Solo Stove has more efficient burn, which means you'll use much less wood compared to an open campfire. $90 $80 Shop Now

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Solo Stove Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Perfectly sized for every adventure, the Solo Stove Ranger is the brand's most portable smokeless fire pit so you can easily light up a smokeless fire anywhere life takes you. $230 $200 Shop Now

This week's Solo Stove deals also include fire pit bundles, which include a top-rated fire pit and tons of accessories such as removable ash pans for quick and easy cleanup. Bonfire shields, stands, lids and protective shelters are also packaged together for the ultimate fire pit experience.

Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0 Solo Stove Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0 Meet the most portable fire pit. This bundle comes with a shield to keep pops and embers from escaping, a lid for to place over a cooled fire to keep ash contained, and a stand to protect the surfaces you love no matter where you take your flames. $465 $350 Shop Now

Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0 Solo Stove Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0 You don't need a special tool to clean your fire pit. Bonfire’s new, removable ash pan rests under the removable base plate, catching all that fine ash in one place. $625 $500 Shop Now

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

