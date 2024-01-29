Home

Solo Stove's Indoor Fire Pit Is Buy One, Get One Half Off Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Solo Stove Cinder
Solo Stove
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 3:58 PM PST, January 29, 2024

Bring the ambiance, crackles, and allure of an open flame indoors with the Cinder from Solo Stove.

Chocolates, flowers, and jewelry are lovely, classic gestures for Valentine's Day gifts for your special someone. However, if you're looking to switch it up this year and surprise them with a unique gift, the latest creation from Solo Stove will absolutely melt hearts. Introducing the Cinder, Solo Stove's first-ever fire pit that can be used indoors.

Launched in November 2023, the Cinder Tabletop Bowl is Solo Stove's smallest fire feature, adorably sized and easily portable to create a romantic fire on your Valentine's Day date. Gone are the days of needing a bonfire to make the best s'mores. Now you can bring the ambiance and allure of a flickering flame to any setting, indoors or out.

Cinder Tabletop Bowl

Cinder Tabletop Bowl
Solo Stove

Cinder Tabletop Bowl

Bring all the magic of a fire right to your table. Making s'mores from the comfort of your living room is easier than ever with the all-new Cinder from Solo Stove.

$50

Buy One Get One 50% Off

Shop Now

Right now, when you buy the Solo Stove Cinder, you can get a second one for 50% off. That way you and your loved one can each make a cozy little fire indoors.

Made from a natural bamboo base and a concrete vessel, the Cinder Tabletop Bowl is small but most definitely mighty. Weighing in at just five pounds, Solo Stove's newest product provides 3,000 BTUs of radiant warmth and a three hour burn time per gel fuel canister.

For cozy warmth outdoors, Solo Stove's double-walled stainless steel fire pits are all on sale right now. During the Solo Stove sale, you can save up to $50 on the company’s popular models that allow for a virtually smoke-free fire. Ahead, shop all the best Solo Stove deals on backyard fire pits to share with friends, family and neighbors.

Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit

Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit
Solo Stove

Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit

Every dad with a backyard could use a giant fire pit, and the Yukon burns wood so efficiently that only ultra-fine ash will remain (meaning cleanup is a breeze). In other words, this will be the perfect gift for your father.

$500 $450

Shop Now

Solo Stove Mesa

Solo Stove Mesa
Solo Stove

Solo Stove Mesa

With Solo Stove's new Mesa fire pit, anyone can easily enjoy a smokeless fire right on their table. Available in 10 colors, the fire pit is just under 7″ tall and just over 5″ wide. 

$90 $80

Shop Now

Solo Stove Titan

Solo Stove Titan
Solo Stove

Solo Stove Titan

The Solo Stove Titan is a natural convection inverted downgas gasifier camp stove. This kit comes with the pot, alcohol burner and accessory kit. This camping stove can cook for two to four people and only weighs 16.5 ounces. The Solo Stove has more efficient burn, which means you'll use much less wood compared to an open campfire.

$90 $80

Shop Now

Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand 2.0

Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand 2.0
Solo Stove

Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand 2.0

Save big on a bonfire and stand to easily light up smokeless fires anywhere life takes you and protect your surfaces.

$345 $280

Shop Now

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0
Solo Stove

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0

Perfectly sized for every adventure, the Solo Stove Ranger is the brand's most portable smokeless fire pit so you can easily light up a smokeless fire anywhere life takes you.

$230 $200

Shop Now

This week's Solo Stove deals also include fire pit bundles, which include a top-rated fire pit and tons of accessories such as removable ash pans for quick and easy cleanup. Bonfire shields, stands, lids and protective shelters are also packaged together for the ultimate fire pit experience. 

Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0

Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove

Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0

Meet the most portable fire pit. This bundle comes with a shield to keep pops and embers from escaping, a lid for to place over a cooled fire to keep ash contained, and a stand to protect the surfaces you love no matter where you take your flames.

$465 $350

Shop Now

Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0

Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove

Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0

Discover new experiences with all the necessary essentials for elevated fireside fun — a bonfire lid, stand, and removable base plate and ash pan. 

$420 $300

Shop Now

Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0

Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove

Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0

You don't need a special tool to clean your fire pit. Bonfire’s new, removable ash pan rests under the removable base plate, catching all that fine ash in one place.

$625 $500

Shop Now

Bonfire Ultimate Bundle 2.0

Bonfire Ultimate Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove

Bonfire Ultimate Bundle 2.0

Tend your flame with ease with fire pit tools and pro-grade tools for fire roasted food. 

$790 $565

Shop Now

Yukon Backyard Bundle 2.0

Yukon Backyard Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove

Yukon Backyard Bundle 2.0

The Yukon is the biggest and baddest fire pit. Get more from your backyard flames with the bundle that does it all.

$985 $750

Shop Now

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

Tags: