10 Best Men's Watches on Sale at Amazon Now: Save Up to 55% on Citizen, Timex, Bulova and More

Citizen Corso Watch
Citizen
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:00 PM PST, February 28, 2024

Save up to 55% on men's watches from Citizen, Timex, Bulova and more during Amazon's sale.

Amazon just launched a huge sale on a number of premium watches for men. From Citizen and Fossil to Bulova, Apple and Timex, some of the biggest and best brands in watchmaking are majorly marked down right now. Whether you’re looking for a statement piece or just a dependable timepiece, you can save up to 55% on a new watch with these limited-time deals.

Shop the Watch Deals on Amazon

Watches can quickly enhance any outfit, no matter your style. From glitzy gold timepieces to sporty smartwatches, there's a timepiece for every occasion. Tech enthusiasts will enjoy the great Amazon deal on the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 or the Google Pixel Watch. Fashion-forward guys who prefer a dressy, classic look won't want to miss the steep discounts from Citizen, Fossil or Bulova to complete their outfits all year. 

The clock is ticking on this sale. Ahead, shop the best men's watch deals available at Amazon today. We've included several colorways and various price points to find your newest accessory no matter your budget.

Best Amazon Deals on Men's Watches

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch
Amazon

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch

Work-ready or weekend casual, the Croso is perfect for any occasion. This watch takes you everywhere in style and is sustainably powered by light with Eco-Drive technology.

$319 $271

Shop Now

Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band

Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band
Amazon

Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band

Taking cues from 1960s-era architectural and automotive design, the Townsman has a clean, symmetrical style and elevated construction. Elegantly vaulted hands, beveled indices and a shapely case make this timepiece a classic for decades to come.

$160 $82

Shop Now

Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch

Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch
Amazon

Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch

Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology powers your watch using the most renewable energy: light. This watch is a great gift, as it runs forever with no need for regular battery replacement, so you never have to worry about it stopping.

$375 $199

Shop Now

Citizen Classic Calendrier Eco-Drive Watch

Citizen Classic Calendrier Eco-Drive Watch
Amazon

Citizen Classic Calendrier Eco-Drive Watch

With luminous hands and an anti-reflective mineral crystal display, the timeless styling of this watch effortlessly takes you from work to play. 

$525 $420

Shop Now

Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)

Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)
Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)

Pair the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with the latest Alpine Loop, known for its carbon neutrality and water-resistance.

$799 $738

Shop Now

Fossil Coachman Men's Watch with Genuine Leather Bracelet Cuff

Fossil Coachman Men's Watch with Genuine Leather Bracelet Cuff
Amazon

Fossil Coachman Men's Watch with Genuine Leather Bracelet Cuff

Save 30% on this ageless, American style from Fossil. Offering a stainless steel case with silver and brown dial, this watch is long-lasting and durable.

$115 $76

Shop Now

Bulova Men's Marine Star 'Series C'

Bulova Men's Marine Star 'Series C'
Amazon

Bulova Men's Marine Star 'Series C'

You'll never be late again — well, you might be late, but at least you'll arrive in style wearing this sophisticated, two-tone Bulova Men's Watch.

$575 $327

Shop Now

Fossil Nate Quartz Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch

Fossil Nate Quartz Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch
Amazon

Fossil Nate Quartz Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch

For a bold, oversized look that's certain to be noticed, choose Nate. Its clean, military-inspired design with oversized lugs and bold details offers a laid-back yet rugged feel that is perfect for any adventure, day or night.

$180 $78

Shop Now

Timex Men's Charles Street Watch

Timex Men's Charles Street Watch
Amazon

Timex Men's Charles Street Watch

For an affordable yet classic watch, you can't beat the price of this two-tone stainless steel timepiece. 

$66 $46

Shop Now

Bulova Men's Classic Surveyor Watch

Bulova Men's Classic Surveyor Watch
Bulova

Bulova Men's Classic Surveyor Watch

This updated classic automatic watch offers all of the detail and fine quality you would expect in a luxury watch, at an accessible price. The silver-tone stainless steel case and bracelet is paired with a rich blue dial to make a beautifully detailed, quality timepiece.

$350 $179

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

