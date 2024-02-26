Sales & Deals

27 Best Furniture Deals to Shop from Amazon’s End-of-Season Sale — Up to 75% Off

Upgrade your living room, bedroom, outdoor patio and more with Amazon's best furniture deals now.

The new season will be here soon — and our spring cleaning impulses along with it. Aside from welcoming the new season with clean floors and revamped wardrobe, there's no better feeling than refreshing our homes with new furniture. Luckily, Amazon is making it easier to head into spring with a furniture upgrade in pretty much every room of your house—and yes, that includes outdoor spaces, too.

From Amazon’s outlet to its secret furniture storefront, there are currently massive deals on furniture worth getting excited about those home updates. No matter what room you’re trying to outfit, you’ll find something affordable for up to 75% off.

Shop Amazon's Best Furniture Deals

The Amazon furniture sale is brimming with stylish and affordable homeware, including platform beds, sleeper sofas, coffee tables, outdoor dining sets and a lot more. To help you find the very best furniture deals, we did the digging for you and selected the top deals that'll upgrade your home without breaking the bank.

From modern furniture to classic, rustic-style pieces, shop the best Amazon furniture deals in every category and save on top brands like Martha Stewart, Christopher Knight Home and more.

Best Living Room Furniture Deals

Inzoy Mid-Century Modern Accent Chair

Amazon

With its natural wooden structure, this mid-century modern accent chair not only offers a sense of peace and relaxation but also will enhance the room's overall aesthetic.

$115 $70

With Coupon

Sauder Lux Coffee Table

Amazon

Add an elegant coffee table to your living room for a minimalist, simple style.

$175 $114

Jonathan Y Moroccan Hype Boho Area Rug

Amazon

This Moroccan-inspired rug adds a modern and chic look to any space in your home — living room, dining room, kitchen, and hallways. 

$163 $109

Walker Edison Georgetown Modern Farmhouse TV Stand

Amazon

Walker Edison's double barn door TV stand features adjustable shelving to fit your media and accessories. Plus, it can support most TVs up to 65-inches.

$339 $254

Vonanda Flora Couch, Faux Leather Sofa

Amazon

It's hard to go wrong with a leather couch, and this faux option feels just as good as it looks. 

$490 $395

With Coupon

Sauder Manhattan Gate Coffee Table

Amazon

This wooden coffee table will look perfect in a modern farmhouse. 

$340 $204

Christopher Knight Home Evelyn Arm Chair

Amazon

Get $100 off this mid-century modern club chair supported by beautifully tapered birch wood legs.

$246 $146

Best Kitchen and Dining Room Furniture Deals

Kitchen Island with Spice Rack, Towel Rack & Drawer

Amazon

This kitchen island is a versatile design that comes with a spice rack, towel rack and drawer. 

$178 $101

Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Pub Height Bucket Seat Barstool 2-Count

Amazon

Add some sleek seating to your kitchen or bar. Thanks to Amazon, you can save big on these sleek bucket barstools.

$276 $137

ZckyCine Modern 5-Piece Kitchen Table Set

Amazon

Elevate your dining room setup with this modern dining set, featuring a spacious table and four upholstered leather chairs.

$409 $349

With Coupon

Signature Design by Ashley Parellen Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Table

Amazon

Host dinner parties and enjoy family meals with this casually cool dining room table from Signature Design by Ashley.

$364 $199

Winsome Anthony Kitchen Cart

Amazon

The Anthony Kitchen Cart features a storage drawer, removable storage tray, wine rack, shelf and towel handle. Plus, it is designed with a stainless steel top for an easy-to-clean work station. 

$185 $116

Best Bedroom Furniture Deals

Yaheetech Full Bed Frame Upholstered Platform Bed

Amazon

This timeless upholstered bed frame features a simple geometric wing side design, a channel-tufted headboard and cozy linen fabric.

$140 $110

With Coupon

HAIOOU Set of 2 Mid Century Nightstand with Charging Station

Amazon

These simple but stylish walnut wood grain nightstands make the perfect addition to your bedroom. Plus, they come equipped with a charging station so you can seamlessly connect a desk lamp and charge two extra devices.

$125 $86

Antok Floor Mirror

Amazon

One of the best ways to make a space feel bigger is with a truly great accent mirror. This gold arched full length mirror can be tilted to the wall or installed vertically on the wall.

$140 $88

Tribesigns Computer Desk

Amazon

With golden metal legs and a clean lines design, this minimalist desk will fit right into any space.

$220 $170

Walker Edison Mila Modern 6 Drawer Storage Buffet

Amazon

Tuck clutter out of sight with this rustic storage unit that is designed with six spacious drawers.

$509 $260

Best Patio Furniture Deals

Grand Patio Outdoor 4-Piece Modern Aluminum Patio Furniture Set

Amazon

If you love to entertain, this furniture set is perfect for hosting outdoor events this spring.

$1,200 $1,000

With Coupon

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set

Amazon

Save more than 36% on Amazon's best-selling patio set, which includes 2 corner chairs, 1 armless chair, 1 ottoman chair, and 1 glass coffee table.

$439 $280

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners

Amazon

Choose from 24 different colors of these lightweight, foldable chairs. This lounge chair set makes an easy addition to your next trip to the park or your child's next sporting event.

$130 $90

Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set

Amazon

This discounted set includes 2 comfortable armchairs for lounging as well as a round accent table with a tempered glass top to place decor, snacks, and beverages in your outdoor living space. 

$200 $160

Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair

Amazon

Enjoy this patio chair for years thanks to durable, water-resistant wicker, tightly woven over a powder-coated steel frame.

$500 $350

KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge

Amazon

Your little ones need their own space by the pool, and this double chair set will have them lounging like a pro.

$155 $98

Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs + Table

Amazon

Resistant to weather, water, and UV rays, this 2-piece set of Adirondack rocking chairs provides you with a bright, breezy spot to enjoy the nice weather with a friend on your porch, patio, or balcony.

$914 $499

Best Choice Products Outdoor Bar Counter Table

Amazon

Elevate your hosting game with this modern wicker bar counter table, perfect for your outdoor dining area.

$200 $135

Purple Leaf Patio Chaise Lounge Set

Amazon

Simple and stylish, this set includes two lounge chairs and a table suitable for different yards, patios, decks, and poolsides. The lounge chair set also come with armrests for added comfort.

$280 $240

SUNCREAT Two Person Hammock

Amazon

Add this hammock to your patio for 25% off for a fun way to relax at home.

$200 $150

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

