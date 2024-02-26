Upgrade your living room, bedroom, outdoor patio and more with Amazon's best furniture deals now.
The new season will be here soon — and our spring cleaning impulses along with it. Aside from welcoming the new season with clean floors and revamped wardrobe, there's no better feeling than refreshing our homes with new furniture. Luckily, Amazon is making it easier to head into spring with a furniture upgrade in pretty much every room of your house—and yes, that includes outdoor spaces, too.
From Amazon’s outlet to its secret furniture storefront, there are currently massive deals on furniture worth getting excited about those home updates. No matter what room you’re trying to outfit, you’ll find something affordable for up to 75% off.
Shop Amazon's Best Furniture Deals
The Amazon furniture sale is brimming with stylish and affordable homeware, including platform beds, sleeper sofas, coffee tables, outdoor dining sets and a lot more. To help you find the very best furniture deals, we did the digging for you and selected the top deals that'll upgrade your home without breaking the bank.
From modern furniture to classic, rustic-style pieces, shop the best Amazon furniture deals in every category and save on top brands like Martha Stewart, Christopher Knight Home and more.
Best Living Room Furniture Deals
Inzoy Mid-Century Modern Accent Chair
With its natural wooden structure, this mid-century modern accent chair not only offers a sense of peace and relaxation but also will enhance the room's overall aesthetic.
Sauder Lux Coffee Table
Add an elegant coffee table to your living room for a minimalist, simple style.
Jonathan Y Moroccan Hype Boho Area Rug
This Moroccan-inspired rug adds a modern and chic look to any space in your home — living room, dining room, kitchen, and hallways.
Walker Edison Georgetown Modern Farmhouse TV Stand
Walker Edison's double barn door TV stand features adjustable shelving to fit your media and accessories. Plus, it can support most TVs up to 65-inches.
Vonanda Flora Couch, Faux Leather Sofa
It's hard to go wrong with a leather couch, and this faux option feels just as good as it looks.
Sauder Manhattan Gate Coffee Table
This wooden coffee table will look perfect in a modern farmhouse.
Christopher Knight Home Evelyn Arm Chair
Get $100 off this mid-century modern club chair supported by beautifully tapered birch wood legs.
Best Kitchen and Dining Room Furniture Deals
Kitchen Island with Spice Rack, Towel Rack & Drawer
This kitchen island is a versatile design that comes with a spice rack, towel rack and drawer.
Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Pub Height Bucket Seat Barstool 2-Count
Add some sleek seating to your kitchen or bar. Thanks to Amazon, you can save big on these sleek bucket barstools.
ZckyCine Modern 5-Piece Kitchen Table Set
Elevate your dining room setup with this modern dining set, featuring a spacious table and four upholstered leather chairs.
Signature Design by Ashley Parellen Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Table
Host dinner parties and enjoy family meals with this casually cool dining room table from Signature Design by Ashley.
Winsome Anthony Kitchen Cart
The Anthony Kitchen Cart features a storage drawer, removable storage tray, wine rack, shelf and towel handle. Plus, it is designed with a stainless steel top for an easy-to-clean work station.
Best Bedroom Furniture Deals
Yaheetech Full Bed Frame Upholstered Platform Bed
This timeless upholstered bed frame features a simple geometric wing side design, a channel-tufted headboard and cozy linen fabric.
HAIOOU Set of 2 Mid Century Nightstand with Charging Station
These simple but stylish walnut wood grain nightstands make the perfect addition to your bedroom. Plus, they come equipped with a charging station so you can seamlessly connect a desk lamp and charge two extra devices.
Antok Floor Mirror
One of the best ways to make a space feel bigger is with a truly great accent mirror. This gold arched full length mirror can be tilted to the wall or installed vertically on the wall.
Tribesigns Computer Desk
With golden metal legs and a clean lines design, this minimalist desk will fit right into any space.
Walker Edison Mila Modern 6 Drawer Storage Buffet
Tuck clutter out of sight with this rustic storage unit that is designed with six spacious drawers.
Best Patio Furniture Deals
Grand Patio Outdoor 4-Piece Modern Aluminum Patio Furniture Set
If you love to entertain, this furniture set is perfect for hosting outdoor events this spring.
Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set
Save more than 36% on Amazon's best-selling patio set, which includes 2 corner chairs, 1 armless chair, 1 ottoman chair, and 1 glass coffee table.
Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Recliners
Choose from 24 different colors of these lightweight, foldable chairs. This lounge chair set makes an easy addition to your next trip to the park or your child's next sporting event.
Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set
This discounted set includes 2 comfortable armchairs for lounging as well as a round accent table with a tempered glass top to place decor, snacks, and beverages in your outdoor living space.
Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair
Enjoy this patio chair for years thanks to durable, water-resistant wicker, tightly woven over a powder-coated steel frame.
KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge
Your little ones need their own space by the pool, and this double chair set will have them lounging like a pro.
Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs + Table
Resistant to weather, water, and UV rays, this 2-piece set of Adirondack rocking chairs provides you with a bright, breezy spot to enjoy the nice weather with a friend on your porch, patio, or balcony.
Best Choice Products Outdoor Bar Counter Table
Elevate your hosting game with this modern wicker bar counter table, perfect for your outdoor dining area.
Purple Leaf Patio Chaise Lounge Set
Simple and stylish, this set includes two lounge chairs and a table suitable for different yards, patios, decks, and poolsides. The lounge chair set also come with armrests for added comfort.
SUNCREAT Two Person Hammock
Add this hammock to your patio for 25% off for a fun way to relax at home.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
