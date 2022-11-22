The holidays are just a month away, which means it's time to secure the perfect gift for each of your loved ones. If you're thinking of surprising a special woman in your life with a new wristwatch that won't set you back thousands, luxury watch brand Bulova has plenty of styles to shop under $350. Right now, all of Bulova's styles are on sale for an extra 15% off, making it an affordable destination for quality timepieces this Black Friday.

Shop Bulova Watches

With a history dating back to 1875, Bulova started as a small store in downtown New York City led by the visionary Joseph Bulova. Through the years, Bulova's dedication to precise craftsmanship and industry advancement led to his pioneering of standardized production of watches and developing the world's first fully electronic watch. Now, Bulova watches are renowned for their impeccable quality and stunning array of styles, from the timeless Classic collection to the avant-garde Modern.

Whether you're looking for simple leather or dazzling diamonds, vintage-inspired styles or cutting-edge designs, Bulova has plenty of gorgeous watches to shop that suit every taste. Below, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite women's watches to shop this season from the Bulova Black Friday Sale, all under $350.

Sutton Classic Bulova Sutton Classic Brushed silver-toned stainless steel is accented by pops of gold and an understated silver-white dial. $295 $201 Shop Now

Classic Diamond Bulova Classic Diamond A part of Bulova's classic collection, this rose gold and silver watch is luxuriously outfitted with 12 white diamonds hand-set on a mother-of-pearl bezel. $425 $217 Shop Now

Rhapsody Classic Bulova Rhapsody Classic If she's opposed to anything flashy, this simple round-faced watch is set on a sleek leather band. $350 $179 Shop Now

Classic Bulova Classic If she loves vintage-inspired pieces, this tank-style watch from the classic collection is an elegant option with a mother-of-pearl dial and diamond accents. $325 $221 Shop Now

Crystal Bulova Crystal A glamorous option from the Crystal collection, this watch is studded with 140 decorative crystals contrasted by a black sunray dial. $350 $238 Shop Now

Regatta Classic Bulova Regatta Classic Enjoy 50% off this timeless stainless steel watch with Roman numeral markers and a white dial. $425 $217 Shop Now

Quadra Modern Bulova Quadra Modern For gilded jewelry lovers, this gold-toned stainless steel watch features a square face and three diamonds on the dial. $425 $289 Shop Now

Classic Bulova Classic Another two-toned option, the Classic is elevated with four small diamonds hand-set on its silver-white dial. $395 $269 Shop Now

Phantom Crystal Bulova Phantom Crystal This stainless steel piece is decked out with 174 brilliant crystals adorning the band, case, and mother-of-pearl dial. $395 $269 Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Watches to Gift Men That Won’t Disappoint

These Host Gifts Will Guarantee You a Return Invite to Friendsgiving

Save 30% On AllSaints Fashion Gifts For Your Most Stylish Loved Ones

The Best Housewarming Gifts They Will Love — And Actually Use

These Host Gifts Will Guarantee You a Return Invite to Friendsgiving

Nordstrom Black Friday Deals: Shop The Best Gifts Up to 60% Off

Save 30% On AllSaints Fashion Gifts For Your Most Stylish Loved Ones

The Best Tech Gifts of 2022: Our Gadget Guide for The Holiday Season

The Best Gifts Under $50 to Give This Holiday Season