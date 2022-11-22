Bulova's Black Friday Sale Has Timeless Watches for Women Under $350 — Shop Our 10 Favorites to Gift
The holidays are just a month away, which means it's time to secure the perfect gift for each of your loved ones. If you're thinking of surprising a special woman in your life with a new wristwatch that won't set you back thousands, luxury watch brand Bulova has plenty of styles to shop under $350. Right now, all of Bulova's styles are on sale for an extra 15% off, making it an affordable destination for quality timepieces this Black Friday.
With a history dating back to 1875, Bulova started as a small store in downtown New York City led by the visionary Joseph Bulova. Through the years, Bulova's dedication to precise craftsmanship and industry advancement led to his pioneering of standardized production of watches and developing the world's first fully electronic watch. Now, Bulova watches are renowned for their impeccable quality and stunning array of styles, from the timeless Classic collection to the avant-garde Modern.
Whether you're looking for simple leather or dazzling diamonds, vintage-inspired styles or cutting-edge designs, Bulova has plenty of gorgeous watches to shop that suit every taste. Below, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite women's watches to shop this season from the Bulova Black Friday Sale, all under $350.
Brushed silver-toned stainless steel is accented by pops of gold and an understated silver-white dial.
A part of Bulova's classic collection, this rose gold and silver watch is luxuriously outfitted with 12 white diamonds hand-set on a mother-of-pearl bezel.
If she's opposed to anything flashy, this simple round-faced watch is set on a sleek leather band.
Enjoy 50% off this timeless stainless steel watch with Roman numeral markers and a white dial.
For a menswear-inspired style, this watch features a 32mm case with a mother-of-pearl dial and blue leather strap.
For gilded jewelry lovers, this gold-toned stainless steel watch features a square face and three diamonds on the dial.
This stainless steel piece is decked out with 174 brilliant crystals adorning the band, case, and mother-of-pearl dial.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
