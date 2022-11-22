Sponsored by Bulova

Bulova's Black Friday Sale Has Timeless Watches for Women Under $350 — Shop Our 10 Favorites to Gift

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The holidays are just a month away, which means it's time to secure the perfect gift for each of your loved ones. If you're thinking of surprising a special woman in your life with a new wristwatch that won't set you back thousands, luxury watch brand Bulova has plenty of styles to shop under $350. Right now, all of Bulova's styles are on sale for an extra 15% off, making it an affordable destination for quality timepieces this Black Friday.

With a history dating back to 1875, Bulova started as a small store in downtown New York City led by the visionary Joseph Bulova. Through the years, Bulova's dedication to precise craftsmanship and industry advancement led to his pioneering of standardized production of watches and developing the world's first fully electronic watch. Now, Bulova watches are renowned for their impeccable quality and stunning array of styles, from the timeless Classic collection to the avant-garde Modern

Whether you're looking for simple leather or dazzling diamonds, vintage-inspired styles or cutting-edge designs, Bulova has plenty of gorgeous watches to shop that suit every taste. Below, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite women's watches to shop this season from the Bulova Black Friday Sale, all under $350.

Sutton Classic
Sutton Classic

Brushed silver-toned stainless steel is accented by pops of gold and an understated silver-white dial.

$295$201
Classic Diamond
Classic Diamond

A part of Bulova's classic collection, this rose gold and silver watch is luxuriously outfitted with 12 white diamonds hand-set on a mother-of-pearl bezel.

$425$217
Rhapsody Classic
Rhapsody Classic

If she's opposed to anything flashy, this simple round-faced watch is set on a sleek leather band.

$350$179
Classic
Classic

If she loves vintage-inspired pieces, this tank-style watch from the classic collection is an elegant option with a mother-of-pearl dial and diamond accents.

$325$221
Crystal
Crystal

A glamorous option from the Crystal collection, this watch is studded with 140 decorative crystals contrasted by a black sunray dial.

$350$238
Regatta Classic
Regatta Classic

Enjoy 50% off this timeless stainless steel watch with Roman numeral markers and a white dial.

$425$217
American Clipper Classic
American Clipper Classic

For a menswear-inspired style, this watch features a 32mm case with a mother-of-pearl dial and blue leather strap.

$275$187
Quadra Modern
Quadra Modern

For gilded jewelry lovers, this gold-toned stainless steel watch features a square face and three diamonds on the dial. 

$425$289
Classic
Classic

Another two-toned option, the Classic is elevated with four small diamonds hand-set on its silver-white dial. 

$395$269
Phantom Crystal
Phantom Crystal

This stainless steel piece is decked out with 174 brilliant crystals adorning the band, case, and mother-of-pearl dial.

$395$269

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

