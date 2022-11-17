If you're keeping track of time, you know the holiday season is coming up. It's always better to start checking your gift list before the shopping rush, so you can prepare to spoil those you hold dear with quality gifts. For the special man in your life, a properly maintained watch can last a lifetime, but it also makes a stylish and impressive statement. This year, get him a gift that's not just for Christmas, but instead for life with the best men's watches from Citizen Watch.

Watches have always been a firm favorite when it comes to holiday gifts for men and Citizen Watch has been making quality timepieces for over 100 years. You really can't go wrong with the styles at Citizen Watch, which is important when gifting something he’s truly going to treasure. With a wide selection of wristwatches available, there are affordable options that allow you to stay in your budget or you can splurge on their state-of-the-art, high-end watches.

It doesn't matter what your favorite guy's personal style is because Citizen Watch offers all kinds of timeless designs from modern styles to military-inspired, sporty, lightweight and more. So whatever you're looking for in a watch, Citizen Watch should be your first stop.

Gifting a stylish timepiece can be one of the most thoughtful gestures. Because it can be difficult to narrow down which watch is ultimately the perfect one he'll appreciate, we've found our favorite watches to gift men that will make this holiday season memorable. Ahead, shop our top picks for men's watches from Citizen Watch sorted by budget.

Best Watches to Gift Under $500

Navy Promaster Dive Blue Dial Watch Citizen Watch Navy Promaster Dive Blue Dial Watch If you're buying a watch for a guy who likes diving or being in the water in general, this Promaster Dive watch is a great choice. The timepiece is water resistant up to 200 meters and comes in a super cute scuba tank box. $475 $370 Buy Now

Best Watches to Gift Over $500

Stan Lee Marvel Watch Citizen Watch Stan Lee Marvel Watch Designed with subtle nod to Stan Lee, Marvel fans will love this all black Citizen Watch. The limited edition watch features Stan’s silhouette and signature. $595 Buy Now

Promaster Skyhawk A-T Watch Citizen Watch Promaster Skyhawk A-T Watch Globe trotters will put this watch with all the bells and whistles to good use. The Promaster Skyhawk A-T has superior accuracy with time adjustment available for 43 world cities. $825 Buy Now

Attesa Black Dial Super Titanium Watch Citizen Watch Attesa Black Dial Super Titanium Watch The Attesa Black Dial Super Titanium Watch is a sophisticated timepiece that is up for a challenge. According to Citizen Watch this piece has the world's fastest timekeeping signal reception speed (as quick as three seconds) from GPS navigation satellites. $3,550 Buy Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

