The Best Watches to Gift Men That Won’t Disappoint — Stylish Watches That Fit Every Wrist and Budget
If you're keeping track of time, you know the holiday season is coming up. It's always better to start checking your gift list before the shopping rush, so you can prepare to spoil those you hold dear with quality gifts. For the special man in your life, a properly maintained watch can last a lifetime, but it also makes a stylish and impressive statement. This year, get him a gift that's not just for Christmas, but instead for life with the best men's watches from Citizen Watch.
Watches have always been a firm favorite when it comes to holiday gifts for men and Citizen Watch has been making quality timepieces for over 100 years. You really can't go wrong with the styles at Citizen Watch, which is important when gifting something he’s truly going to treasure. With a wide selection of wristwatches available, there are affordable options that allow you to stay in your budget or you can splurge on their state-of-the-art, high-end watches.
It doesn't matter what your favorite guy's personal style is because Citizen Watch offers all kinds of timeless designs from modern styles to military-inspired, sporty, lightweight and more. So whatever you're looking for in a watch, Citizen Watch should be your first stop.
Gifting a stylish timepiece can be one of the most thoughtful gestures. Because it can be difficult to narrow down which watch is ultimately the perfect one he'll appreciate, we've found our favorite watches to gift men that will make this holiday season memorable. Ahead, shop our top picks for men's watches from Citizen Watch sorted by budget.
Best Watches to Gift Under $500
Military-inspired, this all-black watch is a showstopper. It has 100 meter water resistance and is powered by light so you won't need to worry about changing a dead battery.
A leather band with silver-tone metal and navy face is a classic combo that men with a traditional style will love.
Perfect for the business man, this rose-gold toned watch is sleek and professional.
Shopping for a Star Wars fan? This looks like your standard khaki watch, but upon closer inspection you'll realize Yoda is featured on the watch face.
This slim gold unisex watch stands out with its gold bracelet and dials. The silver face brings it all together for an elegant and classy look.
If you're buying a watch for a guy who likes diving or being in the water in general, this Promaster Dive watch is a great choice. The timepiece is water resistant up to 200 meters and comes in a super cute scuba tank box.
Best Watches to Gift Over $500
A dressy sport watch, like this option from Citizen Watch, make a great gift for any celebration. The watch gives both 12-hour and 24-hour times measurements.
Designed with subtle nod to Stan Lee, Marvel fans will love this all black Citizen Watch. The limited edition watch features Stan’s silhouette and signature.
This two-toned watch puts a modern spin on the classic watch design. It comes with impressive features like being synchronized to an atomic time clock and having a perpetual calendar.
Globe trotters will put this watch with all the bells and whistles to good use. The Promaster Skyhawk A-T has superior accuracy with time adjustment available for 43 world cities.
Elegant and refined, this stylish green watch is the ultimate modern timepiece. The luxurious special edition watch features enhanced magnetic resistance, a 48-hour power reserve, and superior water resistance to 100 meters.
The Attesa Black Dial Super Titanium Watch is a sophisticated timepiece that is up for a challenge. According to Citizen Watch this piece has the world's fastest timekeeping signal reception speed (as quick as three seconds) from GPS navigation satellites.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 48 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022
15 Best Holiday Gifts for Dad, Even If He's Impossible to Shop For
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The Best Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List
The 35 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok
15 Purposeful Gifts from Michael Stars to Keep Them Cozy This Winter
Drew Barrymore Shares Her Favorite Holiday Gifts to Give This Year
White Elephant Gifts That Everyone at the Party Will Want to Steal
40 of the Best Gifts for Women No Matter Your Budget
35 Gift Ideas for Every Type of Boyfriend This Holiday Season