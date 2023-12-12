Shop the best gifts to give women in 2023, from luxury fashion she'll cherish for years to the latest in tech.
Whether she’s your best friend, wife, girlfriend, mother, sister or partner in crime at work, the best gifts for women are tailor-made for her. Every woman deserves to be treated like royalty, but finding the perfect present can be difficult, especially if you're doing so at the last minute. While it might feel a little early to start shopping for holiday gifts, there's no better time to start securing presents for the leading ladies on your list — you'll thank us later.
This holiday season, we ran through the gamut of gift ideas. From fitness fanatics and the tech nerds eager to try out the latest gadgets to an expert in all things beauty and fashion, or those who need some extra encouragement to unwind during the winter break, we're here to help you track down the perfect gift that will arrive on time.
If you’re stumped on what to get your favorite woman, treat her to gifts almost as special as she is — no matter your budget. While a gift card or dinner out might do the trick, we've assembled a list of thoughtful gift ideas not only for all kinds of women, but also for all kinds of budgets.
To put a smile on her face this Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, shop the best gifts for women in 2023 below.
Best Gifts for Women Under $30
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler
Stanley's insulated tumblers have taken TikTok by storm. Available in a wide variety of colors and sizes (starting at 14 ounces for just $20), these cups make great gifts for anyone who likes to keep their coffee hot and iced beverages cold — basically everyone!
The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
These stylish, stretchy pants by The Gym People have pockets for your essentials and come in over 40 different colors.
Bodum Java French Press Coffee Maker
Looking for the perfect gift for the ultimate coffee lover? Kickstart her wake-up routine with Bodum's iconic French press that quickly and effectively makes delicious coffee.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
This Emily Ratajkowski-approved COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence consists of 96% snail secretion filtrate, which helps hydrate and revitalize dry, compromised skin and claims to reduce fine lines.
Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Those who take their beauty rest seriously will love these silk pillowcases that are gentler on your skin and hair than traditional pillowcases. They even come in a wide array of colors to match your existing decor.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist
Experience a burst of radiance and hydration with Glow Recipe's refreshing watermelon-scented mist.
Jessica Simpson Women's Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper
These slippers feature thick memory foam cushioning for added support and comfort.
Best Gifts for Women Under $50
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
This TikTok-approved belt bag is perfect for anyone on the go. It keeps essentials such as keys, wallet, passport, plane ticket and phone handy.
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Hydration Set
Treat them to a luxurious skincare set from celebrity-favorite brand Laneige. The Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Hydration Set features their best sellers from the product line, including toner, serum, eye cream, and moisturizer.
Vinebox Chocolate Pairing
A glass of wine is the preferred way to unwind for many individuals. Surprise your favorite wine lover with the Chocolate Pairing from Vinebox, which features three elegant wines that perfectly pair with the sweet treat.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit
Help her create a dreamy Pillow Talk pout with all the essentials, including a full-size hydrating lipstick balm and travel-size lip liner, matte lipstick and lip gloss.
Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat
After a hard day of work or play, she can use this heated shoulder and neck massager to knead out tight muscles.
Our Place Main Plates
If you already got her the internet famous Always Pan from Our Place, round out the set with Our Place Main Plates.
Uncommon Goods Just Breathe Eucalyptus Spa Gift Set
Help them unwind with this spa set which includes eucalyptus bath salts and a body scrubber. It comes with a pot and eucalyptus seeds so they can grow a fragrant plant of their own.
Best Gifts for Women Under $100
Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops
Mejuri is a favorite among celebs and fashion influencers for its high-quality jewelry and accessible prices. Our top pick is this pair of chic croissant hoops.
Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar
Twelve days of exquisite smells? Yes, please! The popular Voluspa 12-day advent calendar is back with twelve of the beloved candle brand's top fragrances.
BaubleBar On Repeat Blanket
Customize this cozy throw blanket with your loved one's initial for a thoughtful gift.
Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils
The perfect holiday or host gift, the Brightland Duo will help them add that little something special to dishes all season long.
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
Made with Okinawan algae and hyaluronic acid, this Meghan Markle-approved cream locks in moisture. It's full of hydrating plant-derived ingredients that are ideal for dry skin. The Dewy Skin Cream can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture.
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas
This classic menswear-inspired style from Nordstrom is as comfortable as it is cute.
Homecourt Mandarin Basile Limited Edition Candle
Courteney Cox's new candle brand has so many exciting scents in stunning ceramic vessels, including this sparkling mandarin orange and basil fragrance.
Dagne Dover Frankie Jewelry Case
Keep necklaces, bracelets, earrings and more safe and secure with this jewelry travel case from Dagne Dover.
Best Gifts for Women Over $100
Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum
Chanel's timeless, legendary fragrance is soft, light, fresh, sweet, elegant and inviting all at once.
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Turtleneck Sweater
Treat her to something truly luxurious: a thick, cozy turtleneck sweater made from 100% Grade-A Mongolian cashmere.
Le Creuset Mini Cocottes Set with Cookbook
Whether they're a pro in the kitchen or they just watch a lot of British Baking Show, any aspiring chef in your life will appreciate this thoughtful gift set of four mini cast iron cocottes and a cookbook.
Theragun Mini 2.0
Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Therabody.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, 60 ounces
Caffeinate with just the press of a button with this Nespresso machine that can craft coffee-house-level beverages, a must-have for any sleep-deprived new parent.
Kindle Paperwhite
For bookworms and new readers, the Kindle Paperwhite houses thousands of stories to read.
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
The soft and breathable Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set has been featured as one of Oprah's Favorite Things for a reason. When adding the sheet set to her list in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest."
Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System
Salon-quality blowouts and curls are easy to create at home with Shark Beauty's versatile blow-drying and styling system.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT: