Whether she’s your best friend, wife, girlfriend, mother, sister or partner in crime at work, the best gifts for women are tailor-made for her. Every woman deserves to be treated like royalty, but finding the perfect present can be difficult, especially if you're doing so at the last minute. While it might feel a little early to start shopping for holiday gifts, there's no better time to start securing presents for the leading ladies on your list — you'll thank us later.

This holiday season, we ran through the gamut of gift ideas. From fitness fanatics and the tech nerds eager to try out the latest gadgets to an expert in all things beauty and fashion, or those who need some extra encouragement to unwind during the winter break, we're here to help you track down the perfect gift that will arrive on time.

If you’re stumped on what to get your favorite woman, treat her to gifts almost as special as she is — no matter your budget. While a gift card or dinner out might do the trick, we've assembled a list of thoughtful gift ideas not only for all kinds of women, but also for all kinds of budgets.

To put a smile on her face this Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, shop the best gifts for women in 2023 below.

Best Gifts for Women Under $30

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler Amazon Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler Stanley's insulated tumblers have taken TikTok by storm. Available in a wide variety of colors and sizes (starting at 14 ounces for just $20), these cups make great gifts for anyone who likes to keep their coffee hot and iced beverages cold — basically everyone! $20 Shop Now

Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Those who take their beauty rest seriously will love these silk pillowcases that are gentler on your skin and hair than traditional pillowcases. They even come in a wide array of colors to match your existing decor. $24 $19 Shop Now

Best Gifts for Women Under $50

Vinebox Chocolate Pairing Vinebox Vinebox Chocolate Pairing A glass of wine is the preferred way to unwind for many individuals. Surprise your favorite wine lover with the Chocolate Pairing from Vinebox, which features three elegant wines that perfectly pair with the sweet treat. $46 Shop Now

Best Gifts for Women Under $100

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops Mejuri Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops Mejuri is a favorite among celebs and fashion influencers for its high-quality jewelry and accessible prices. Our top pick is this pair of chic croissant hoops. $58 Shop Now

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Amazon Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Made with Okinawan algae and hyaluronic acid, this Meghan Markle-approved cream locks in moisture. It's full of hydrating plant-derived ingredients that are ideal for dry skin. The Dewy Skin Cream can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture. $72 $61 With Coupon Shop Now

Best Gifts for Women Over $100

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite For bookworms and new readers, the Kindle Paperwhite houses thousands of stories to read. $140 $125 Shop Now

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set The soft and breathable Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set has been featured as one of Oprah's Favorite Things for a reason. When adding the sheet set to her list in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." $339-$469 $237-$328 with code ETONLINE Shop Now

