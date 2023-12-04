Beauty & Wellness

The 17 Best Beauty Gifts to Shop from Sephora's Can't-Miss Holiday Sale This Week

Laneige
Laneige
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 11:48 AM PST, December 4, 2023

Beauty gifts are the gifts that keep on giving, and they are all on sale right now at Sephora.

In case you missed it, the holidays are here. Each gift-giving season presents the same conundrum: how to shop for everyone on your list without breaking the bank. When it comes to the most glamorous people on your list, Sephora is a one-stop shop for the best beauty gifts. Even better, Sephora's Holiday Sale is happening right now with sitewide deals on makeup, skin care, perfume and hair care favorites.

Shop the Sephora Holiday Sale

Until Sunday, December 10, all Beauty Insider members can take 20% off their purchase with code YAYGIFTING at checkout. You can also take 30% off the entire Sephora Collection for great beauty products at even better prices. If you're not a part of the Sephora Beauty Insiders program, it is free to sign up and join today. 

From viral faves like the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty perfume and Charlotte Tilbury makeup kits to winter skincare must-haves, the Sephora Holiday Sale is overflowing with gift ideas your recipient is going thoroughly appreciate. Ahead, we've rounded up best-selling holiday gifts to shop from Sephora — all discounted this week only. 

Best Makeup Gifts

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Sephora

No dull lips are allowed when you're wearing this best-selling lip gloss that delivers explosive shine and conditioning. We love its non-sticky formula and addictive peach-vanilla scent.

$21 $16

With code YAYGIFTING

Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk Lipstick & Liner Set

Sephora

Choose between Charlotte's iconic, bestselling Matte Revolution or K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick and pair it with a Lip Cheat Pencil for a dreamy, nude-pink, kissable look.

$25 $20

With code YAYGIFTING

Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Superstar Glow Kit

Sephora

Indulge the beauty enthusiast in your life with Charlotte Tilbury's first-ever mini Beauty Highlighter Wand duo, featuring dazzling Spotlight and Pinkgasm shades.

$32 $26

With code YAYGIFTING

Shop Now

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Sephora

Just a tiny dot of this liquid blush is enough to give your cheeks a healthy-looking flush — now available in new shades.

$23 $18

with code yaygifting

Shop Now

Best Skincare Gifts

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Dew Drops

Sephora

For the skincare-obsessed teen, grab her this cult-favorite combination moisturizer and serum. The mix of potent vitamins, oils and acids can help hydrate and soothe thirsty skin.

$35 $28

With code YAYGIFTING

Shop Now

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

Sephora

Made with Okinawan algae and hyaluronic acid, this cream locks in moisture using hydrating plant-derived ingredients that are ideal for dry skin. The Dewy Skin Cream can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture.

$70 $56

with code yaygifting

Shop Now

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

Sephora

This best-selling deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), the bouquet of natural ingredients, which have been optimized for skin cell renewal, soak into your skin.

$180 $144

with code yaygifting

Shop Now

NuFACE Mini+ Facial Toning Device

Sephora

If you're in the market to invest in a high-tech anti-aging device, consider the NuFACE. Using microcurrent technology, the FDA-cleared device stimulates surface areas of the face and neck to contour, tone, and improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

$250 $200

With code yaygifting

Shop Now

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Sephora

Save on the cult clarifying toner infused with salicylic acid that quickly unclogs pores, smooths wrinkles, brightens and evens out skin tone.

$35 $28

With code YAYGIFTING

Shop Now

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Sephora

This TikTok beloved body cream helps deliver smooth, glowing skin all year long with a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.

$48 $38

With code YAYGIFTING

Shop Now

Best Hair Care Gifts

Dyson Limited Edition Airwrap Multi Styler in Ceramic Pop

Sephora

The Ceramic Pop, a unique addition to the Dyson collection, is crafted to make a statement with its vibrant design and is equipped with six versatile attachments to cater to various hair types, lengths and styles.

$599 $499

Shop Now

Olaplex Vibrant Shine Healthy Hair Kit

Sephora

Treat someone special to the gift of radiant, healthy hair with Olaplex's Vibrant Shine Healthy Hair Kit. This transformative kit effectively eliminates buildup and addresses breakage to leave the hair beautifully restored and revitalized.

$38 $23

With code YAYGIFTING

Shop Now

Moroccanoil Ultimate Nourishment Leave in Conditioner, Hair Oil, and Hair Mask Gift Set

Sephora

Formulated with antioxidant-rich argan oil, this exclusive holiday set features a full-size Leave-in Conditioner, travel-size Moroccanoil Treatment, and single-use Intense Hydrating Mask.

$50 $40

With code YAYGIFTING

Shop Now

Best Fragrance Gifts

Dior Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Set

Sephora

Inspired by the beauty of the Tuileries Garden, this exclusive gift set features the iconic, elegant, and irresistible Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet perfume, plus a luxe lip oil and hand cream.

$125 $100

With code YAYGIFTING

Shop Now

Fenty Beauty Fenty Eau de Parfum Perfume Set

Sephora

"I just want to get inside of this. To dive into an ocean of it. What began as a garden walk in the global center of perfume became an unapologetic expression of my full and true essence. The experience begins as soon as you lay eyes on the bottle."—Rihanna

$155 $124

With code YAYGIFTING

Shop Now

Sephora Favorites Cologne Sampler Set

Sephora

Find the best value with this cologne sampler set. Perfectly giftable, this set comes with eight sample-size fragrances from Prada, Valentino, Gucci and more.

$85 $68

With code YAYGIFTING

Shop Now

Yves Saint Laurent Mini Black Opium & Libre Eau de Parfum Set

Sephora

Get the best of both worlds with two YSL minis: Libre — a liberating blend of lavender, orange blossom and musk — and Black Opium, with sultry notes of coffee, white flowers and vanilla.

$35 $28

With code YAYGIFTING

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

