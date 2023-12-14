The time for cozying up with a cup of hot cocoa and enjoying Hallmark movies on the couch is upon us, which means now is the time to get your holiday gift shopping underway. If you have a teenage girl at the top of your gift-giving list, you're likely stumped when it comes to finding the perfect present that she'll actually like.

Teenage girls are incredibly tech-savvy and always in tune with the latest trends, which can be a bit challenging for gift shopping if you're unfamiliar with their ever-evolving interests. To help you pick a gift she'll be excited to receive this holiday season, we went directly to the source of relevant trends: the teens themselves! We've scoured TikTok, YouTube and other cutting-edge spots to pinpoint just what she's wishing for this holiday season.

Whether it's fashion picks, beauty products, home decor items or trendy gadgets, we've done some digging and gathered standout gift ideas that are sure to be a hit. The most-wanted gifts among teens this year include the viral Stanley Quencher Tumbler, lululemon gear, a relaxing Sunset Lamp and so much more.

From TikTok-loved makeup to stylish jewelry, check out the most popular holiday gift ideas for teen girls.

Top Gifts for Teenage Girls in 2023

Apple AirPods Max - Silver Best Buy Apple AirPods Max - Silver For teens who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. $550 $450 Shop Now

Best Fashion Gifts for Teenage Girls

Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpant Alo Yoga Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpant Alo Yoga is a favorite athleisure brand amongst celebs like Ariana Grande and Hailey Bieber. These sweatpants from Alo are perfect for teenage girls because they effortlessly combine comfort and style. $118 Shop Now

Best Beauty Gifts for Teenage Girls

Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops Sephora Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops are a TikTok favorite for a reason. They help to prep skin to a bronzed glow before applying a full face of makeup. $38 Shop Now

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Sephora Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush This liquid blush went viral on TikTok for its incredible pigmentation, so keep in mind that a little goes a long way. The powerhouse product comes in 13 different matte and dewy shades to enhance your natural beauty. $23 Shop Now

Esarora Ice Roller Amazon Esarora Ice Roller Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain. $19 $16 With Coupon Shop Now

Dior Lip Glow Oil Sephora Dior Lip Glow Oil Not only does the Dior lip oil have a beautiful, glowy and glossy finish, but it also is super hydrating to keep your lips nourished. $40 Shop Now

Best Home Gifts for Teenage Girls

Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge Amazon Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge If your recipient really takes their skincare routine seriously, you'll consider investing in one of these TikTok-approved skincare fridges for them on Amazon — which are said to help extend the life of certain skincare products and formulas. $60 $50 Shop Now

Mialoe Portable Blender Amazon Mialoe Portable Blender Busy girls can make their smoothies and juices on the go with this rechargeable portable blender, perfect for active teens. $27 Shop Now

Glass Mushroom Lamp Amazon Glass Mushroom Lamp Vintage-style mushroom lamps have emerged to steal the most popular bedroom decor spotlight. A mashup of '70s style meets contemporary quirk in this whimsical mushroom lamp that's everywhere right now. $33 $31 With Coupon Shop Now

Yonanas Fruit Soft Serve Machine Amazon Yonanas Fruit Soft Serve Machine This fruit soft-serve machine from Yonanas is a TikTok-loved device that turns frozen fruit into a dessert-worthy snack in seconds. Simply insert fruits into the chute and churn out a tasty sorbet with ease. Even the cleanup is relatively simple: The chute, plunger and blade are top-rack dishwasher safe. $50 $33 Shop Now

Best Tech Gifts for Teenage Girls

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite For bookworms and new readers, the Kindle Paperwhite houses thousands of stories to read. $140 $125 Shop Now

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) Walmart Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) The new Apple Pencil delivers pixel-perfect precision, making it great for drawing, sketching, coloring, taking notes, marking up emails, and more. Made specifically for the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation), it attaches magnetically for automatic charging and pairing. $130 $89 Shop Now

CAMKORY Digital Camera Amazon CAMKORY Digital Camera Just when we believed digital cameras were a thing of the past, TikTok has reintroduced them as a part of the vintage aesthetic. $50 Shop Now

