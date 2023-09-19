From affordable dupes for luxury makeup to stylish options for workout clothes, we'd be remiss to say that TikTok isn't brimming with brilliant ideas for improving your life. The video-sharing platform has introduced us to some seriously useful products, including kitchen gadgets, tools and appliances designed for efficiency that also make cooking more fun.

Among the many TikTok trends we love, our current obsession is "Things That I Don't Regret Buying for My Kitchen" and other similarly titled videos. These clips — which are often posted in installments — showcase various cool kitchen gadgets and tools, like a genius pasta maker or a sleek milk frother, with a voiceover explaining why we can't live without them.

Some of the products we've seen seem truly handy, and others are treat-yourself items that will look really cool on the kitchen counter (like the GE Profile Countertop Nugget Ice Maker, because who wouldn't love nugget ice?!). But regardless of the function each of these items serves, once you have them in your kitchen, you'll wonder where they'd been hiding all along.

Buying stuff because we saw it on the internet? Consider us influenced. Shop our top 23 TikTok-approved kitchen tools below to upgrade your kitchen this fall.

Tigwin Apple Peeler and Corer Amazon Tigwin Apple Peeler and Corer After a day spent apple picking, you can peel and take out the core in a snap with this apple peeler device according to the Homesteading TikTokers. Think of all the apple pies and tarts you can create with this helpful and TikTok-approved tool. $30 $20 Shop Now

USA Pan Bakeware Muffin Pan Amazon USA Pan Bakeware Muffin Pan Many variations of pumpkin cupcakes with cream cheese frosting are trending on the fall baking TikToks. Whip some up for yourself (and others if you are feeling generous) with this muffin pan that has a 4.9 out of 5-star rating. $30 $27 Shop Now

Wilton Round Pan 4-Piece Set Amazon Wilton Round Pan 4-Piece Set Thrifting for vintage cake pans is a popular trend on TikTok. Many users are obsessed with the sturdy brand Wilton. Start your own collection with this durable 4-piece round cake pan set by Wilton that's perfect for baking. $32 Shop Now

Bonsenkitchen Stainless Steel Hand Stick Immersion Blender Amazon Bonsenkitchen Stainless Steel Hand Stick Immersion Blender If you don't have the counter space for a stand mixer, this handheld blender loved by TikTok could be a great alternative for you. With 20 different speeds, a whisk attachment, and a chopper attachment, it's no wonder this kitchen gadget is loved so much by the popular app. $30 $24 Shop Now

PopBabies Portable Personal Blender Amazon PopBabies Portable Personal Blender There are so many cool features on this 14-ounce portable blender made popular on TikTok. It allows you to make and drink smoothies on the go, charges with a USB cord, and is the perfect size to throw in your gym or camping bag. $50 $25 Shop Now

FineDine Mixing Bowls with Lids Amazon FineDine Mixing Bowls with Lids Meal prep, bake and store leftovers with ease by using these lidded mixing bowls. Cooks on TikTok use them to serve and store salad, allow bread to rise and so much more. $33 Shop Now

