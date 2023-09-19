Fans of actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore know that she is a whiz in the kitchen. After all, she does have her own Drew's Cookbook Club, countless recipes and a line of stellar kitchenware.

Barrymore's kitchenware line, Beautiful, is available at Walmart and is both stylish and affordable. Recently, the popular Beautiful kitchenware collection has expanded in collaboration with Pur to include sleek pitchers that serve up refreshing, filtered water.

The Beautiful by PUR Collaboration also offers two more types of filtration systems to help households stay hydrated.

Along with Barrymore's new launches, she has some seriously adorable kitchenware. From lavender-hued electric tea kettles to stand mixers that can whip up all your fall baking goodies, you won't want to snooze on these best-sellers. Below, find ET's top picks from Barrymore's Beautiful kitchenware line, including new releases and highly rated products that are tried and true.

RELATED CONTENT: