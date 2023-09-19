The star's Beautiful kitchenware line has some new additions you won't want to miss.
Fans of actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore know that she is a whiz in the kitchen. After all, she does have her own Drew's Cookbook Club, countless recipes and a line of stellar kitchenware.
Barrymore's kitchenware line, Beautiful, is available at Walmart and is both stylish and affordable. Recently, the popular Beautiful kitchenware collection has expanded in collaboration with Pur to include sleek pitchers that serve up refreshing, filtered water.
Beautiful by PUR 12-Cup Pitcher Water Filtration System in White Icing
The pearly white icing finish and gold details make this a filtration water pitcher unlike any we've seen before.
The Beautiful by PUR Collaboration also offers two more types of filtration systems to help households stay hydrated.
Beautiful by PUR 30 Cup Dispenser Water Filtration System in White Icing
Spread out the refills with this large, 30-cup water dispenser that has a built-in filtration system.
Beautiful by PUR Horizontal Faucet Mount Filtration System in White Icing
Enjoy filtered water straight from the tap with this faucet mount.
Along with Barrymore's new launches, she has some seriously adorable kitchenware. From lavender-hued electric tea kettles to stand mixers that can whip up all your fall baking goodies, you won't want to snooze on these best-sellers. Below, find ET's top picks from Barrymore's Beautiful kitchenware line, including new releases and highly rated products that are tried and true.
Beautiful 1.7-Liter Electric Kettle
Prep the water for your French press or hot morning tea with this simple one-touch electric tea kettle available in six shades.
Beautiful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Fluff up cream cheese frosting for pumpkin muffins or knead pizza dough with this stand mixer offered in seven stunning colors.
Beautiful 2-Speed Immersion Blender
Immersion blenders are versatile for any kitchen. Create silky smooth soups for fall with this easy-to-use appliance.
Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Upgrade your pots and pans with this 12-piece matching set that includes two frying pans, a saute pan, a saucepan, a dutch oven and four cookware protectors.
Beautiful 6qt Air Fryer with Touch-Activated Display
You don't need to be a culinary expert to roast delicious chicken thighs or air fry crispy fries in this kitchen essential.
Beautiful 14-Cup Programmable Drip Coffee Maker
Start your day with a fresh cup of java using this touch-screen programmable coffee maker.
Beautiful XL Electric Griddle
Grill up a breakfast platter for the whole family on this electric griddle.
Beautiful 6qt Programmable Slow Cooker
Start dinner before you even head out to work with this slow cooker.
