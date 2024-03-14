The official start of spring is less than a week away and Amazon is bringing tons of deals on home goods that will elevate any space just in time for the new season. Right now, you can score incredible deals on home and kitchen essentials to help you replace old, worn-out furniture and appliances at a fraction of the cost. From Keurig coffee makers to Dyson vacuums, these appliance and kitchenware deals will help you refresh your home affordably for the upcoming spring season.

Enjoying a sparkling home revealed with a deep cleaning is one of the best feelings. But when looking around your house after all your hard work, you may notice old furniture and decor looking a bit more drab than you remembered. Luckily, Amazon is offering deep discounts on everything you need to freshen up your home for spring — kitchen tools, storage containers, vacuums and more.

With savings of up to 75% off, there is no better time to make the most of your space than now. Whether you need a robot vacuum to do the cleaning for you, a veggie chopper that will save you time during meal prep or an air purifier to help you breathe easy, we've got you covered.

Ahead, shop the best deals on home and kitchen essentials at Amazon.

Best Amazon Kitchen Deals

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $50 $30 Shop Now

Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers Amazon Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers Put your dry goods in these clear containers to upgrade your kitchen cabinets or pantry. The uniform look is more pleasing to the eye and since the containers are airtight, your food can stay fresh longer. $53 $33 With Coupon Shop Now

Ninja Mega Kitchen System Amazon Ninja Mega Kitchen System The Ninja Mega Kitchen System includes a 72 oz. Total Crushing Pitcher and 8-Cup Food Processor Bowl with a 1500-Watt Motor Base for blending and chopping. $200 $140 Shop Now

Best Amazon Furniture Deals

Winsome William Folding Screen Amazon Winsome William Folding Screen Add some privacy to a room or create a better flow with this gorgeous walnut folding screen. If you ever need to put it away, the screen folds down flat for easy storage. $99 $80 Shop Now

Best Amazon Home Deals

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Let this robot vacuum handle tidying up all on its own. Its three-stage cleaning system lifts dirt and debris from both hard floors and carpet so you don't have to, with a 90-minute runtime to cut down on charging. $275 $180 Shop Now

Bedsure Duvet Cover Amazon Bedsure Duvet Cover The duvet cover is made from 100% microfiber polyester and is machine washable. It also features a delicately brushed finish for extra snuggles. $43 $30 Shop Now

Afloia Air Purifier Amazon Afloia Air Purifier Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour within 220 sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer. $115 $60 Shop Now

Hilife Steamer for Clothes Amazon Hilife Steamer for Clothes A steamer is a great alternative to your traditional clothing iron. This will come in handy when you have an interview or need to smooth out a formal dress. $40 $29 Shop Now

