The 25 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials: Save Big on Furniture, Appliances and More

Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 1:12 PM PDT, March 14, 2024

Amazon is offering huge savings on everything you need to upgrade your space for spring.

The official start of spring is less than a week away and Amazon is bringing tons of deals on home goods that will elevate any space just in time for the new season. Right now, you can score incredible deals on home and kitchen essentials to help you replace old, worn-out furniture and appliances at a fraction of the cost. From Keurig coffee makers to Dyson vacuums, these appliance and kitchenware deals will help you refresh your home affordably for the upcoming spring season.

Enjoying a sparkling home revealed with a deep cleaning is one of the best feelings. But when looking around your house after all your hard work, you may notice old furniture and decor looking a bit more drab than you remembered. Luckily, Amazon is offering deep discounts on everything you need to freshen up your home for spring — kitchen tools, storage containers, vacuums and more. 

With savings of up to 75% off, there is no better time to make the most of your space than now. Whether you need a robot vacuum to do the cleaning for you, a veggie chopper that will save you time during meal prep or an air purifier to help you breathe easy, we've got you covered.

Ahead, shop the best deals on home and kitchen essentials at Amazon.

Best Amazon Kitchen Deals

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single-serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.

$100 $70

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Amazon

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a fabulous deal for any home. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty. 

$70 $39

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$50 $30

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

Brew the perfect single serve Coffee or Espresso drink time after time, thanks to Nespresso's Centrifusion technology using barcodes to deliver the best in cup results.

$249 $188

Carote Pots and Pans Set

Carote Pots and Pans Set
Amazon

Carote Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with this limited-time deal from Carote. This 10-piece Pots and Pans Set includes a frying pan, a saucepan, a casserole pot, a saute pan and a matching silicone turner.

$150 $80

Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers

Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers
Amazon

Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers

Put your dry goods in these clear containers to upgrade your kitchen cabinets or pantry. The uniform look is more pleasing to the eye and since the containers are airtight, your food can stay fresh longer.

$53 $33

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Cuisinart's 15-Piece Knife Set is currently 35% off. Don't miss this stellar Amazon deal. 

$100 $65

Ninja Mega Kitchen System

Ninja Mega Kitchen System
Amazon

Ninja Mega Kitchen System

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System includes a 72 oz. Total Crushing Pitcher and 8-Cup Food Processor Bowl with a 1500-Watt Motor Base for blending and chopping. 

$200 $140

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Save over 30% on this highly-rated multi-cooker featuring the quietest steam release, step-by-step cooking instructions on a large LCD display, and a clear cooking progress bar for real-time feedback.

$150 $100

Best Amazon Furniture Deals

Sauder Lux Coffee Table

Sauder Lux Coffee Table
Amazon

Sauder Lux Coffee Table

Add an elegant coffee table to your living room for a minimalist, simple style.

$175 $118

FDW 3 Piece Outdoor Furniture Set

FDW 3 Piece Outdoor Furniture Set
Amazon

FDW 3 Piece Outdoor Furniture Set

Enjoy a spring morning by sipping coffee on the patio with this lovely, three-piece outdoor furniture set. 

$100 $53

Walker Edison Saxon Mid Century Modern TV Stand

Walker Edison Saxon Mid Century Modern TV Stand
Amazon

Walker Edison Saxon Mid Century Modern TV Stand

Looking to spruce up your living room space? This sleek, midcentury modern TV stand has the perfect amount of storage space for all of your essentials. 

$329 $217

Winsome William Folding Screen

Winsome William Folding Screen
Amazon

Winsome William Folding Screen

Add some privacy to a room or create a better flow with this gorgeous walnut folding screen. If you ever need to put it away, the screen folds down flat for easy storage.

$99 $80

JONATHAN Y Moroccan Diamond 8' x 10' Area Rug

JONATHAN Y Moroccan Diamond 8' x 10' Area Rug
Amazon

JONATHAN Y Moroccan Diamond 8' x 10' Area Rug

This durable JONATHAN Y rug is perfect for families with kids. Plus, it is pet-friendly and easy to clean. 

$163 $99

Signature Design by Ashley Parellen Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Table

Signature Design by Ashley Parellen Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Table
Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Parellen Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Table

Host dinner parties and enjoy family meals with this casually cool dining room table from Signature Design by Ashley.

$364 $250

Modway Transmit 55" TV Stand

Modway Transmit 55" TV Stand
Amazon

Modway Transmit 55" TV Stand

The media center's retro aesthetic is a great addition to your living room.

$122 $89

Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Pub Height Bucket Seat Barstool 2-Count

Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Pub Height Bucket Seat Barstool 2-Count
Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Pub Height Bucket Seat Barstool 2-Count

Add some sleek seating to your kitchen or bar. Thanks to Amazon, you can save big on these sleek bucket barstools.

$276 $137

Best Amazon Home Deals

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Let this robot vacuum handle tidying up all on its own. Its three-stage cleaning system lifts dirt and debris from both hard floors and carpet so you don't have to, with a 90-minute runtime to cut down on charging.

$275 $180

Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper

Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper
Amazon

Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper

This cooling mattress topper is a game-changer for hot sleepers. It doesn't just cool, it also provides extra comfort with a plush filling. 

$112 $86

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum

The ultra-lightweight Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum converts into a handheld vacuum for easy floor-to-ceiling cleaning.

$250 $150

Bedsure Duvet Cover

Bedsure Duvet Cover
Amazon

Bedsure Duvet Cover

The duvet cover is made from 100% microfiber polyester and is machine washable. It also features a delicately brushed finish for extra snuggles.

$43 $30

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner

This vacuum cleaner features a digital display that displays run-time countdowns and maintenance alerts so that you can keep track of your clean-up. Aside from that, the vacuum cleaner has three different cleaning modes.

$720 $466

Afloia Air Purifier

Afloia Air Purifier
Amazon

Afloia Air Purifier

Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour within 220 sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer.

$115 $60

Zenna Home Rust-Resistant Corner Shower Caddy

Zenna Home Rust-Resistant Corner Shower Caddy
Amazon

Zenna Home Rust-Resistant Corner Shower Caddy

Organize your bath products with this corner shelving caddy that can be assembled without tools.

$44 $32

Hilife Steamer for Clothes

Hilife Steamer for Clothes
Amazon

Hilife Steamer for Clothes

A steamer is a great alternative to your traditional clothing iron. This will come in handy when you have an interview or need to smooth out a formal dress.

$40 $29

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

