For most people, a cup of coffee in the morning is a necessity. Whether you love the ritual of brewing coffee or simply need some caffeine before a full day's work, Keurig single-cup coffee machines are practical and efficient additions to any kitchen, office, or dorm room.
It's hard to beat a single-serve brewer, especially when Keurig's best-selling models are on sale. Right now, you can save up to 22% on Keurig coffee makers at Amazon to give your days a little extra boost of energy.
Keurig offers a brewer for almost any place or coffee preference. The most affordable model is the K-Mini coffee maker, which is discounted to $84 now alongside deals on the popular K-Classic and K-Elite. These small but might coffee machines deliver consistent results every time.
Whether you're in need of a cup of joe before working from home or spring cleaning has you reassessing your kitchen appliances, we've gathered all the best Keurig deals available at Amazon today.
Best Keurig Deals at Amazon
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
The Keurig K-Mini is the one for you if you're the sole coffee lover in your household. Get a fresh brew with fresh water each time your cup needs a refill.
Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker
Brew a stronger cup with more flavor, or brew hot over ice for refreshing iced coffee with the popular K-Mini Plus.
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
This tiny, simple Keurig brews 6-, 8- and 10-ounce cups of coffee, tea, hot cocoa, iced beverages and more. It's a perfect fit for a smaller kitchen or dorm room.
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is currently marked down at Amazon. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker allows you to brew 6 cups of fresh coffee before having to refill the water reservoir.
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker
The slim design makes it easy to fit this Keurig coffee maker in all kitchens, even those with minimal counter space. With the touch of a button, you can enjoy fresh, hot coffee all day.
K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker
The K-Supreme coffee machine is the first Keurig brew coffee maker to feature MultiStream Technology, which more evenly saturates the coffee grounds in every K-Cup pod. This technique extracts full flavor and aroma from your pods, so you can enjoy an exceptionally flavorful experience.
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker can brew sizes ranging from 4 oz to 12 oz. Plus, it has an iced coffee setting, hot water on demand button — perfect for tea, instant oatmeal or ramen — and more.
Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker
With Keurig's K-Duo Coffee Maker. you can use both K-Cups and ground coffee. So if you're having company over, you can brew your coffee in the carafe for up to 12 cups and the heating plate will keep the coffee warm.
Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker
Make cafe-quality coffee right at home with the versatile Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker. This machine brews any K-cup pod or ground coffee of your choice to create your favorite hot or cold drink. It also comes with a milk frother!
Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker
Full-flavored hot coffee and refreshing iced coffee are always easy with the new Keurig. Don't miss this Amazon deal and get 20% off the K-Iced Single-Serve Coffee Maker now.
