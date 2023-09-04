Robot vacuums are not just efficient, but they can also be some of the most expensive gadgets you buy for your home. If it's time to step up your cleaning game, Amazon's Labor Day sale on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums should be on your radar.

Right now, Amazon is taking up to 48% off iRobot Roomba robot vacuums. We're seeing record-low prices on some of the best robot vacuums available now. With iRobot making some of the most top-rated robot vacuums on the market, the best Roomba deals can save you hundreds on premium models.

These popular smart devices are reliable and convenient powerhouses that will help keep your floors clean from dirt, dust and other messes all year. The robot vacuums can intuitively navigate around furniture as they seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet. Plus, they can be app-controlled from your smartphone so you don't even have to leave the couch to tidy up.

Some Roombas even come with their own self-cleaning stations to take yet another chore off your hands. During the Amazon Labor Day Sale there are also big savings on combo 2-in-1 machines, which will simplify your cleaning process by tackling both your vacuuming and mopping chores. Ahead, shop the best Roomba deals on Amazon to get your floors clean without lifting a finger.

The Best iRobot Roomba Deals 2023

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum Keep things clean and stay connected with the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum. It connects to your wi-fi so that you can control the vacuum without lifting a finger. Well, maybe just one. $400 $210 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Now the Roomba i3+ EVO iRobot vacuum is smarter than ever, learning and mapping your home room-by-room so it can clean the room you want when you want—with 10x the Power-Lifting Suction and Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. $550 $399 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum The sleek vacuum works on carpet, hardwoods and tile, cleaning up lint, pet hair and dirt so you don't have to. $300 $170 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum Save on iRobot's most powerful cleaning system and advanced technologies. The s9+ cleans thoroughly—even into corners and along edges. It empties itself into the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that holds months of debris. $1,000 $600 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Cut down on your chore time with the Roomba that can do all the vacuuming while you focus on other things. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and dog shedding seasons. $350 $249 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum The Roomba j7+ avoids objects in its way and allows you to schedule multiple cleanings per day by continuously learning and adapting to your home. It also empties its bin so you don’t have to. $650 $549 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum The 3-Stage Cleaning system lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges. $275 $180 Shop Now

iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop Amazon iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop This Braava Jet M6 robot helps you tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease with its Precision Jet Spray. Using its Smart Maps, the vacuum learns the layout of your home so it can clean and navigate efficiently. $500 $330 Shop Now

