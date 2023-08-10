Drew Barrymore almost had the chance to bring her design eye to the masses!

In an interview for Better Homes & Gardens' Style Maker issue -- done before the SAG-AFTRA strike -- the daytime talk show host revealed that after stepping away from acting, she had another career in mind.

"There was a long period of time when I thought I could go into interior design and that would make me happy,” she tells the magazine. "I could do all my thrifting and shopping; I could make things unique, I won’t ever be cookie-cutter. I thought I could even do a show around it. And that’s where I was headed when this woman called and was like, 'Would you ever consider doing a talk show?'"

Barrymore, 48, has hosted The Drew Barrymore Show since 2020. This September will mark the fourth season. While she opted out of the design career, the Never Been Kissed star says that she makes sure that, like her home, her studio makes her guests "feel invited."

"I didn’t want this, like, bizarre interview dynamic that I’ve been on the other side of my whole life, where you’re just expected to tell anecdotal stories," she says.

Sure enough, in the home that Barrymore shares with her daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 9, everyone can relax.

"When people come in here, I want them to feel like they can put their feet up and never leave -- no uptightness and no fancy sofas," she says.

Being herself in all aspects of her life has also played into the reason why she has left acting behind.

"When I started having kids, I didn’t want to be playing characters and pretending to be different people,” she says. "Everything changed for me. I just couldn’t do it."

The work isn't stopping for Barrymore, who has a home design line at Walmart, a cookbook, a cosmetics line and more. And although it's sometimes a challenge, she takes the lesson that comes with every new venture.

"We get challenged, and we doubt ourselves. I go through that all the time. But the key, I’m finally learning as I’m closing in on 50, is to not let those challenges be an identity crisis," she says. "At the end of the day, we all have to be brave enough to be ourselves."

