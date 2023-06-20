Drew Barrymore to Take Social Media Break for the Summer

Drew Barrymore is taking a break from social media this summer.

"I want to thank everyone for making this feed such a loving place," The Drew Barrymore Show host wrote to her fans on Instagram Tuesday. "A safe space like on the show. It’s just very humorous and kind. My two favorite things in this life."

Barrymore paired her announcement with a carousel of images that was mostly memes, but included one photo of herself as a child, seated in an oversized chair. The Drew Barrymore Show is currently on break, and will return for season 4 in the fall.

In her post, Barrymore added that she used to take social media breaks all the time, and "it's so healthy for the soul."

With her time away from the screen, Barrymore said, "I'm going to go on some adventures. See what I find. No matter what I discover and stumble upon in this world … I do love sharing it. And I feel so lucky that we all can all be connected. Thank you to anyone who gives me space in their field. Ok. Now go out and have the summer of your life. I will be working on the next issue of @drewmagazine and … I’ll see you in the fall for @thedrewbarrymoreshow season 4!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Barrymore also posted the carousel to her Instagram Story, where she told fans to follow Drew Magazine "for a summer happy place." The caption is seemingly a reference to the Happy Place edition of Barrymore's quarterly magazine, which is currently available for purchase. A post announcing the edition's launch earlier on Tuesday showed Barrymore dancing with a copy of the magazine in her hand.

"One of Drew’s happy places is dancing to a thoughtfully crafted playlist," the caption explained, "so she made a Summer Playlist in this issue of Drew Magazine (The Happy Place Issue) for all of us to dance to and clearly, she can’t stop dancing to it!"

