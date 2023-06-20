Keith Urban Shares 56th Birthday Tribute to 'Sexy' Wife Nicole Kidman
Happy birthday to Nicole Kidman! On Tuesday, the Australian actress celebrated her 56th birthday by receiving some sweet messages from her friends and family.
Keith Urban, Kidman's husband of 17 years, headed up the tributes by sharing a candid photo of his famous wife admiring nature. "To my gorgeous, sexy, adventurous, curious, nature loving, owl spotting, artist, wife: happy birthday baby !!!!!! xxxxxx," the 55-year-old country crooner wrote on Instagram.
Kidman's friend, British actress Naomi Watts, also posted a tribute, writing, "Happy birthday my darling friend 🎉 here's to more years of deep friendship and fun adventures. Love you to the moon. So grateful for your love and support. 💥💕."
The actress' birthday comes just a few days after she posted a Father's Day tribute to Urban. The two are parents to daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12. Kidman also has a 30-year-old daughter, Isabella, and a 28-year-old son, Connor, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.
"Happy Father’s Day to the coolest dad there is! You are so loved by all of us! Your girls ❤️," she captioned a pic of Urban appearing to race one their daughters.
