Keith Urban may have just hard-launched Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham's relationship -- at least that's what the internet thinks!

Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman attended the Philadelphia leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour over the weekend and took to TikTok to share a clip from the show.

Rocking out to "Style" and the beginning of "Blank Space," from the VIP section of the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field, Urban captioned his post, "We love ya @Taylor Swift." But it wasn't their cute couple moment that caught fans' attention.

Eagled-eye viewers spotted another potential love match in the corner, after catching what appeared to be Bridgers and comedian Bo Burnham in the background. The quick clip saw Burnham at one point pulling the singer in for a kiss.

Fans pointed out the moment in the comments on Urban's video, with one user writing, "keith urban being completely oblivious about hard launching phoebe and bo was not what i was expecting on a monday afternoon," and another commenting, "Is anyone gonna talk abt phoebe bridgers and bo burnham in the back."

Bridgers and her Boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker have been opening for Swift at select Eras Tour concerts, with Bridgers joining the "Anti-Hero" singer on stage several times to perform their song "Nothing New," off Swift's Fearless (Taylor's Version) album.

Bridgers and Burnham, meanwhile, have been linked since January, after being photographed together in Los Angeles. The pair have yet to comment on or confirm the romance.

Bridgers reportedly split from actor Paul Mescal, whom she'd been dating since 2020, in December. Burnham was previously linked to director Lorene Scafaria.

