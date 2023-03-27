Taylor Swift's impact continues to be felt.

On Monday, the singer-songwriter received the Innovator Award at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards -- an honor bestowed upon artists who have "impacted global pop culture throughout their career."

Swift accepted the award onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles from presenter and tourmate, Phoebe Bridgers following a video tribute, which saw everyone from Dolly Parton, Justin Timberlake, Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran and others praising the "Anti-Hero" singer.

After telling Bridgers that she loved her and shouting out everyone who contributed to the tribute video, Swift, who dazzled in a midnight blue sparkling hooded number, joked about being deemed an innovator.

"The innovator award -- I never, a single time woke up in the morning and thought, 'You know what I'm gonna do today? I’m gonna go innovate some stuff. Things need to be innovated and I'm gonna be the one that does it,'" Swift quipped.

She continued, "But what I did do, was try to make the right decision for me, at the time -- whether or not it had ever been successfully done before. And I think maybe that might be the key, because oftentimes, in any industry, people are looking for a precedent or data that shows this idea is a good one, or a feasible one. People want an example of something working before. But I think the coolest ideas, moves or choices are the new ones. The ones that set a new precedent."

She went on to thank her fans for backing her up as she's switched genres over the years and re-recorded all of her old music.

"I'm very privileged because my fans have backed me up in a lot of the choices I've made," she said to the crowd's cheers and applause.

Turning it back to the award, and term innovator, Swift also took a moment to encourage young people with ideas of their own to not only try them out but to give themselves "permission to fail."

"I really want everyone to know, especially young people, that the hundreds or thousands of dumb ideas that I’ve had have led me to my good ideas," she said. "You have to give yourself permission to fail."

"I try as hard as I can not to fail 'cause it's embarrassing, but I do give myself permission to, and you should too," Swift continued. "So, go easy on yourselves, and just make the right choices that feel right for you, and someday, someone might think that you're innovative."

Past recipients of the Innovator Award have included Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, U2 and Alicia Keys.

In addition to her Innovator Award, Swift, who just kicked off her Eras Tour earlier this month, was nominated in several categories tonight. She’s up for Song of the Year (“Anti-Hero”), Artist of the Year, Best Lyrics (“Anti-Hero”), Best Music Video (“Anti-Hero”), Best Fan Army, TikTok Bop of the Year (“Bejeweled”), and Favorite Use of a Sample.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles March 27 on FOX. Check out the full list of winners here!

RELATED CONTENT:

Becky G Attends iHeartRadio Awards Amid Fiance's Cheating Rumors

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023: Complete Winners List

Taylor Swift Brings Out Marcus Mumford for Las Vegas Leg of Eras Tour

Maren Morris and More Stars Take Over the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery