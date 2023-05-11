Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are couple goals at the ACMs! The duo stepped out to attend the Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday and were cute as can be walking the red carpet.

Kidman stunned in a tweed pantsuit, while her husband of nearly 17 years looked dapper in an all-black look as they posed for pics.

They looked more in love than ever, holding hands, laughing and smiling at each other throughout the entirety of the red carpet.

ET's Rachel Smith caught the couple as they rushed inside, with Urban explaining, "Got to go, first up!"

Even so, the pair had time to share what they're looking forward to from the show, with Urban pointing to the evening's hosts, Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton, and Kidman telling ET that the upcoming "song and dance" was what was exciting her.

Some of that song and dance will come from Kidman's husband, who's set to perform during Thursday night's show.

The 58th annual ACM Awards are streaming live on Prime Video and Amazon Music's channel, Twitch, on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET from the Ford Center's The Star in Frisco, Texas. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are hosting the show with performances by Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean and more. Check out all the nominees and the full winners list.

