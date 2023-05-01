Leave it to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to up the star power of any red carpet! On Monday, the A-list couple posed on the steps of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art before entering the 2023 Met Gala.

The affectionate pair could not keep their hands off each other as Urban helped his wife up the infamous steps. The actress stunned in an archival, Karl Lagerfeld-era Chanel Haute Couture gown from 2004, a pale pink sequin gown with a dramatic long feathered train. Kidman first wore the dress in the iconic Chanel No. 5 commercial of that same year, directed by Baz Luhrmann.

The star accessorized her look with Harry Winston cluster diamond chandelier earrings and a sparkling cluster diamond ring, both set in platinum. Her husband looked especially dapper in a black tuxedo with long tails.

To get ready for the event, Kidman used Seratopical Revolution's new DNA (Deep Nano Actives) Complex to achieve her glowing complexion.

This marks Kidman and Urban's first time at the stylish soiree since 2016. That year, the theme was "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology," and the 55-year-old actress wore a striking Alexander McQueen caped gown with vintage Fred Leighton jewels, while her husband sported a dashing tuxedo.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala on May 2, 2016 in New York City. Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The theme for the 2023 Met Gala is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer. The exhibition -- which opens to the public on May 5 and closes July 16 -- features 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches. Lagerfeld died on Feb. 19, 2019. He was 85.



After the theme was announced in September, it sparked backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including in 2009 that "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, he also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement.



Still, the dress code remains "in honor of Karl," and this year's co-chairs are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.



