Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Have Stylish Night Out Ahead of Met Gala

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny stepped out for a stylish date night in New York City on Saturday.

The couple was spotted at Pergola hookah bar in the Big Apple ahead of Monday's Met Gala. Kendall wore a sheer brown top, a leather miniskirt and knee-high boots with shearling and buckle details, while her beau -- whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio -- opted for an all-black shirt-and-pants look with a black-and-yellow jacket.

Kendall, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, have been getting increasingly public with their romance in recent weeks after they were first linked back in February. The duo seemingly went semi-Instagram official in April at the Coachella Music and Arts festival, where the rapper was performing, and just last week were seen leaving a concert together.

A source tells ET, "Kendall and Bad Bunny are getting closer and closer every day. They talk and text non-stop and see each other whenever it’s possible. They are definitely getting more smitten with each other as they spend more time with each other. Bad Bunny makes Kendall laugh and she is always smiling around him. He genuinely just makes her happy and there is no drama. He’s also a big romantic, which Kendall finds very attractive and sweet. Kendall has moved on from Devin [Booker] and is in a great place."

A source previously told ET of the pair, "They’re taking things slow for now and seeing where things go in the future. They both really like each other and are just hanging out and having a good time."

"They get along very well and have mutual friends, so the people around them really like them together," the source added. "Her family is supportive of their relationship. Everyone is happy that Kendall’s happy."

Kendall isn't the only Kar-Jenner who appears to be gearing up for the 2023 Met Gala.

Kim Kardashianarrived in New York City on Sunday ahead of fashion's biggest night, with daughter North and niece Penelope in tow. Penelope's dad, Scott Disick, was also spotted out in New York with his daughter, though her mom, Kourtney Kardashian, does not appear to be joining them.

The theme of this year's is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer.

Despite reports that no member of the Kardashian-Jenner family was invited to this year's event, Kim has made it clear that she is attending what will be her 10th Met Gala.

Last week, she shared a selfie with the late designer's cat, Choupette, writing, "Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris. We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met."

Kendall also shared on her Instagram Stories a series of past Chanel looks honoring Lagerfeld.

The dress code this year is "in honor of Karl." The co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

