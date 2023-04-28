Kendall Jenner wore DMY by DMY sunglasses while celebrating Easter.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a purple outfit with purple knee-high leather boots by GIA BORGHINI for dinner in London with husband Nick Jonas.

Charli D’Amelio wore the Nasty Gal Floral Midi Dress in Multi while at Coachella 2023 in Indio, California.

Gigi Hadid carried String Ting's Heavenly Sky Wristlet Phone Strap, a colorful and convenient accessory that lets you keep your phone within reach without sacrificing style, while out and about in New York City.

Bradley Cooper has just listed his first property ever purchased in Venice, Ca. for $2.4M with listing agent Diana Braun of Compass.

Kate Middleton wore the Larson blazer by Reiss while visiting The Baby Bank in Windsor in England.

Alexandra Daddario was appointed as the Women's Fashion and La Collection Privée Christian Dior Ambassador.

Ryan Reynolds wore a custom Ralph Lauren Purple Label three-piece tuxedo suit to the Canadian Film Awards to accept his 2023 Humanitarian Award in Toronto, Canada.

Lea Michele wore Effy Earrings to the Time100 Gala in New York City.

Sydney Sweeney wore the Sydney Sweeney x Frankies Bikinis Bardot Eyelet Top and Bardot Eyelet Mini Skirt to dinner at Horses in Los Angeles, California.

Myles Hendrik

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy attended the Friendly's x Chain dinner pop-up event with BJ Novak and Chef Tim Hollingsworth at Saddle Ranch Chop House in West Hollywood, California, where attendees enjoyed Fribbles, fries, award-winning chicken tenders, their brand new world famous Western Sundae, an open bar, a mechanic bull, and more.

Whitney Port attended the SUGARED + BRONZED grand opening in Silver Lake in Los Angeles, California, where guests enjoyed YoCo Vodka.

Alanis Morissette showed off her eyebrow look at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, done by Rachel Goodwin using the KIMIKO Precision Brow Tools.

Catt Sadler attended Skin Laundry’s day of laser facials and Thermo Fractional treatments to celebrate 10 years and 10 locations in Los Angeles, California, where attendees enjoyed permanent bracelets from Link x Lou, treats from Alfred, I-SEA sunglasses, and other fun surprises.

Emily Ratajkowski wore I.AM.GIA’s black Circe Crop top while leaving Sony Studios in New York with a brown matching jacket and pants and snakeskin red boots.

Sharon Stone, Uma Thurman and Mark Ronson attended the National Women’s History Museum’s 2023 Women Making History Awards Gala at The Schuyler at the Hamilton Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Olivia Culpo hung out at evian’s Club Hydration inside TAO Desert Nights presented by Jeeter in Coachella Valley, California.

Hailey Bieber wore Calzedonia 8 Denier Ultra Sheer Tights for a night out in New York City and for a dinner date with husband Justin Bieber in Santa Monica, California.

Jennifer Aniston wore Jennifer Meyer Small Hammered Hoops and Jennifer Meyer 7 Medium Edith Link Studs with Diamond Accents in Murder Mystery 2.

Courtesy of NJ Falk

NJ Falk wore a Saint Laurent look the The Daily Front Row Los Angeles Fashion Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

Odell Beckham Jr. celebrated his Ravens contact with Lamar Jackson at LIV in Miami, Florida.

Kate Hudson wore the Lack of Color Ruby Rancher hat at Coachella in Indio, California.

Emma Chamberlain wore the Windsor Smith Fuse Stretch Black Sock Boot while posing for a photo on Instagram.

Paris Jackson wore Steve Madden CASSIA Platform Block Heels to Revolve Festival in Indio, California.

Madison Beer wore a statement blazer from The Giving Movement, knee high socks from Calzedonia, and DMY by DMY sunglasses while out and about in New York City.

Ali Wong wore Lele Sadoughi earrings to the Time100 Gala in New York City.

Dwyane Wade enjoyed dinner at Papi Steak in Miami Beach, Florida.

Vanessa Hudgens wore a floral bikini from Blackbough Swim while vacationing in the Philippines.

Jasmine Tookes wore the Lack of Color Spencer Boater hat while posing on Instagram. The brand also launched their new collection, LOC Caps, inspired by vintage finds, for men and women for $69.

Leland Eating & Drinking House

Food Network's Me or the Menu stars Randi Lee and Jeanette Zinno prepared for Leland Eating and Drinking House’s upcoming Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month menu, available at the restaurant in Brooklyn, New York on Mondays in May from 5-10 pm EST.

Gabrielle Union wore a Montce bikini and Lu Goldie sunglasses while out and about in Miami, Florida

Kesha wore the I.AM.GIA Rein Skit while performing on Jimmy Fallon's: That's My Jam.

Kate Beckinsale wore the Reiss Hailey Silk Shirt and the Reiss Eden Trench Coat in a selfie on Instagram.

Mindy Kaling stunned in the Cult Gaia Cressida Cut-Out High-Rise Pants and accessorized with the brand's Solene Mini Rhinestone Bag and Mindy Sandal while posing on Instagram.

Daphne Oz partnered with minnow for a elevated swimsuit collection featuring custom hand-illustrated prints inspired by the interiors of Oz’s family home including girl’s swim silhouettes, new colors in the french terry collection, a new women’s one piece and bikini, and a limited-edition mom and mini apron in wild bloom floral.

Henry Winkler, Zachary Levi, James McAvoy and more celebrities met excited fans at MEGACON Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

Ty Dolla $ign partied at LIV Miami in Miami, Florida.

Becky G wore KSUBI’s signature Syndicate Tank as she prepped for her Coachella 2023 performance in Indio, California.

Josephine Skriver wore a chic oversized shirt from Elsa Hosk’s brand HELSA to Revolve Festival in Indio, California.

Rosalía/Instagram

Rosalía shared a selfie in I.AM.GIA's Dylan Jean on Instagram. The singer also wore I.AM.GIA’s Nicky Mule to dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood, California, and the brand's Karissa backless bodysuit while grocery shopping in Los Angeles, California.

Carrie Underwood wore the Rhinestone Heart On For You Satin Blazer and 'Brooklyn Baby Stiletto Bootie' in Silver by AKIRA while performing at the 2023 Country Music Television Music Awards at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Jeremy Renner wore the Reiss Riley Suede Zip-Through Jacket and Ray-Ban Original Classic Aviator sunglasses for his appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show in New York City.

Camila Cabello wore the Alo Mesh Corset Tank with a pin-stripe suit to El Espacio 23 in Miami, Florida.

Dylan Sprouse wore Cavalier Thursday Boots while posing for a photo on Instagram.

Olivia Wilde rocked a red and white ALO set and a black and white ALO set to the gym in Los Angeles, California.

Peter Weber and his family celebrated his dad's birthday with an immersive experience at Fantasy Lab Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tinashe wore Windsor Smith Lux White Leather sneakers while performing at Coachella in Indio, California.

Adele visited James Turrell, teamLab, and Es Devlin’s exhibition Mirror Maze, and enjoyed dinner at Swan and Gekkō while enjoying a vacation in Miami, Florida.

Courtesy of Sprinkles

Sprinkles teamed up with America's first specialty Vietnamese coffee importer and roaster, Nguyen Coffee Supply, to honor AAPI Heritage Month and as part of Sprinkles’ ongoing support of Gold House, for a Vietnamese Coffee Cupcake, a decadent coffee cake infused with Nguyen Coffee Supply's Loyalty Blend, a condensed milk buttercream center, and coffee frosting. The cupcakes are available at Sprinkles bakeries nationwide until Sunday, May 14.

Nicole Kidman shared that she uses the Vegamour HYDR-8 Shampoo, Conditioner, and GRO Serum when prepping her hair for a red carpet event.

Karrueche attended TAO Desert Nights Presented by Jeeter at a private estate in Coachella Valley, California, where guests enjoyed a performance by Tale of Us, activations by Urban Outfitters, FujiFilm, and beverages from Casamigos, Heineken, Remy, Cointreau, Mount Gay Rum, Botanist, Fever Tree, Ketel One and evian.

Kim Petras hosted a release party for her new single “Alone” ft. Nicki Minaj at Kiss Bang Bang in Los Angeles, California Shake Shack where guests enjoyed Shake Shack's signature Shackburger, ‘Shroom Burger, and fries.

Amanda Gorman wore the Lack of Color Zulu Rancher hat in Sand to Coachella in Indio, California.

Charly Jordan, Helen Owen and Kristina Schulman took Set Jet, a private aviation company, to fly to Coachella in Indio, California.

Mia Moretti deejayed at The Oasis at Casa Cody party in Palm Springs, California to benefit Femme House.

Jadakiss and Lil Cease enjoyed a night out at LIV Miami in Miami, Florida.

Jeffree Star hosted an event to celebrate the launch of Jeffree Star Cosmetics' new Cotton Candy Queen Collection at Beauty & Essex in Hollywood, California.

Izza released a new single and music video for her electro-pop anthem, "X-Ray."

Emily Oberg/Instagram

Emily Oberg, founder of Sporty & Rich, celebrated the launch of the brand's new SS23 Tennis Collection with a day of wellness at Mulholland Tennis Club in Los Angeles, California, where attendees enjoyed tennis clinics with Mads & Simon Hegelund, a workout with Hot Pilates owner and founder Shannon Nadj, acupuncture ear seeds by Dr. Natazia Stolberg, and more.

Hailey Bieber shared her Easter Sunday beauty routine on TikTok, which included the DreamBeam Comfy Smooth Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 from Kosas.

Tennessee State University Division 1 football player and hip-hop artist MARJA’KIM discussed music collaborations with Queen Latifah in Los Angeles, California.

St. Tropez Skin Finishing Expert Sophie Evans gave VIPs custom spray tans at The West Hollywood Edition in West Hollywood, California ahead of the brand’s celebration in Beverly Hills, California for their new Luxe Body Serum with brand ambassador Ashley Graham.

Former WWE wrestler Dean Muhtadi aka Mojo Rawley, enjoyed mocktails and sushi with friends at LIPA Rooftop by Akira Back at five-star hotel ette in Orlando, Florida.

Jen Atkin launched the Mane by Mane Addicts This Totally Blows! Compact Hair Dryer and a series of quintessentially Mane limited-edition hair accessories.

Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd took the stage in Stockholm in KSUBI's Check Out Resort Ss Shirt.

Yasiel Puig danced at Ball & Chain in Miami, Florida.

Levi’s® hosted a private fitting with the latest Levi’s® Spring styles, where attendees enjoyed customization by Langley Fox, tattoos on-site by Sean from Texas, facials by Youth To The People, gifting by New Balance and more, followed by a Festival Haus afterparty where attendees enjoyed an exclusive set by Anderson .Paak aka DJ Pee .Wee in Los Angeles, California.

Caity Lotz got ready for her wedding to Kyle Schmid in Cartagena, Colombia while wearing a pair of Nadine Merabi Darcie Pajamas, and ended the evening in a party dress from the brand.

Jane Winchester Paradis hosted a preview event for Jane Win at Rolling Greens in Studio City, California, where attendees viewed the brand's latest jewelry collections, enjoyed crystal cookie readings, charcuterie boards, and more.

Dr. Sherry Ingraham hosted a virtual webinar to celebrate the SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced product, a multi-corrective cream delivers anti-aging results by addressing all stages of the glycation process.

Courtesy of Upkeep

Upkeep, a med spa booking app loved by celebrities and influencers, hosted a pop-up Beauty Oasis at the Lucky Brand Desert Mirage event in Bermuda Dunes, California and a game activation at Neon Carnival in Indio, California.

YVES TUMOR wore Robin’s Vintage Edition Destroy Blue Jeans with Crystals by Robin’s Jean in Los Angeles, California.

Priscilla Block teamed up with SHEIN to launch a capsule collection inspired by the singer’s personal style, featuring the exact looks she’ll be wore for her Stagecoach and Hangout Music Fest performances, including rhinestone fringe, neon colors, and classic denim.

Desreta Jackson appeared on the Kingdom of Dreams podcast with Jawad Mir, where she opened up about her past traumatic experiences and how they affected her life and career.

Louisiana State University Tigers basketball coach Kim Mulkey wore a Tiger Print sequin suit from Nadine Merabi while celebrating the team’s victory in the Women's NCAA championship against the University of Iowa Hawkeyes at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

BIOJUVE Chief Science Officer Thomas Hitchcock hosted a breakfast at The Maybourne Beverly Hills with BIOJUVE, a skincare brand backed by Dr. Doris Day to celebrate the brand’s launch.

I.AM.GIA hosted their first ever concept store, a one-day experience in Los Angeles, California, where attendees shopped the latest Spring/Summer Alessia Collection, enjoyed tunes by @miacarucci, @memphy, and @babygoinglobal, got tooth gems by @gemmzbyzoeymya, and tattoos by @mezafram.

Lucila Solá celebrated her birthday at Starchild Rooftop at CIVILIAN Hotel in New York City with daughter Camila Morrone, Sean Christie of Carver Road Hospitality CEO , Gabrielle Wright, Famke Janssen, Candace Bushnell and more as Jellybean Benitez deejayed.

Singer Loren Allred debuted her music video for “I Hear Your Voice” directed by Emmy Award-winning commercial and music video director Julian Roca-Chow off of her new 6 track EP of the same name.

Courtesy of Kayali

Mona Kattan, founder of Kayali, hosted a brunch event to celebrate the brand’s new Yum Pistachio Gelato launch in Los Angeles, California.

Celebrity spray tanner Kimberley Nkoski achieved Ryan Gosling’s glowy tan in Barbie using Isle of Paradise Prep It Self-Tan Priming Spray and Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water in shades Medium and Dark to create a balanced, camera-ready undertone.

The highly anticipated film, Once in a Valentine, starring Javon Johnson, Clifton Powell, BernNadette Stanis, Loren Loft, Jordan Pope, Javier Vallimail, Jarvis Connway and Shiobann Amisail, began filming.

Olive & June teamed up with social media sensation Heart Defensor aka @ThatsHeart filled with four new polish shades and four new press-ons inspired by the @ThatsHeart social community.

Nasty Gal hosted a gifting suite in Los Angeles, California to kick off festival season 2023, where attendees enjoyed

head-to-toe festival looks, fun activations, music, drinks, and bites.

dpHUE launched their Glossy Glaze featuring an easy and quick application that delivers instant shine and dimension, and a pop of sheer color, while restoring softness and smoothing frizz.

Walker Drawas hosted their 2023 Festival Style Suite in Los Angeles, California, where attendees stocked up on curated fashion, beauty, and wellness products.

HigherDOSE launched Habit "Stacks" filled with bundles of their key technologies to support skin, detox, and calm health goals.

ICA hosted their Infinity House in Los Angeles, California, where attendees enjoyed a festival styling suite experience with a curated shop of top fashion, swim, accessories, active and beauty brands, along with light bites and beverages by Casa Del Sol, Gorgie and Rumor Rose.

Neutrogena launched their Scalp Therapy Anti-Dandruff line.

Courtesy of Dolce Glow

Dolce Glow, a celebrity loved self-tanning company founded by Isabel Alysa, hosted a Dolce Glow in the Desert event during Coachella.

The Pilates Class hosted their first ever in-person full body workout class lead by TPC Studio head trainer, Jenny, at their one year pop-up studio, TPC Studio, a fully immersive, holistic fitness experience designed to make clients feel right at home when they arrive and revitalized when they leave, in West Hollywood, California.

Blended Strategy Group hosted their 2nd annual Wind Up at Harriet’s Rooftop in West Hollywood, California, where attendees enjoyed a prep day for festival season with gifting experiences, cocktails, bites, and treatments from Dermalogica, SKIMS, GXVE Beauty, Melinda Maria Jewelry, Paul Mitchell, Mane by Mane Addicts, Le Monde Gourmand, nez, Slip and Shake Shack.

Augustinus Bader launched The Retinol Serum, an advanced formula that smooths, evens and visibly reduces the appearance of deep lines, wrinkles and blemishes, without the usual associated irritation and discomfort of pure retinol.

Dior Beauty presented Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Fall 2023 collection in Mumbai, where Creative Director and Image Director for Dior Makeup, Peter Philips, created a beauty look that focused on intense eyes.

STAUD debuted a new collection for National Pet Day including an oversized oxford shirt, pet bed, the brand’s classic Moon bag, and more, while supporting Pup Culture, a female-led rescue team dedicated to saving dogs and educating the community on the importance of adoption. The brand also hosted their bi-annual sample sale where shoppers saved 20% off $250 or more with the code SAVE20 and 30% off $350 with the code SAVE30.

Nuuds launched their new pieces, featuring elevated silhouettes and comfortable styled that were included in their Real Bodies campaign, which were sized on various body types to ensure an inclusive and proper fit for everybody.

Tan Luxe launched a new sunless formula, Express Water, combining the brand’s signature clear formulation with a skincare blend of Vitamin C, Beta Glucan, and Hyaluronic Acid to deliver ultra-hydrating glowing results in as little as 30 minutes.

Ye Rin Mok

The Pitman Sisters, Natalie Godby, and more social media stars celebrated the opening of Beyond Yoga's third retail location at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, California.

Emi Jay launched their Denim Darling Collection filled with a denim pouch, bamboo paddle brush, headband, scrunchies, hair clips and more.

Lancôme launched the Clarifique Pro-Solution Brightening Serum that visibly transforms skin by reducing the appearance of dark spots, post-acne marks, and pores, to bring more brightness and evenness to the skin’s appearance.

Tao Group is opening Cathédrale on May 1 at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, designed by architecture and design firm, Rockwell Group, with costal cuisine influenced by France, Spain, Italy, and France, helmed by Tao Group Hospitality’s Chief Culinary Officer Ralph Scamardella and created by Executive Chef Jason Hall.

Kate McLeod launched The Nectar Body Stone with honeysuckle, floral, and light citrus notes.

Dior opened the Dior Spa on The Royal Scotsman, a Belmond Train in Scotland, where customers can experience tailor-made treatments for the face and the body.

Lancer Skincare hosted a Barry’s Run x Lift Total Body Class to celebrate their new month-long partnership where attendees experienced Dr. Lancer’s 3-step skincare routine, The Method ™, in Hollywood, California.

NAiiA and Sundazed teamed up for a limited-edition 6-piece jewelry collaboration including belly, bra, body chains, and more, with prices ranging from $79-$289. For every purchase, Salt will offset 100 pounds of carbon and will support Salt’s tree planting projects in Kenya and the Amazon rainforest.

Gizele Oliveira/Instagram

Gizele Oliveira wore the Rainy Corset, a Cropped Max Jacket, and a fun skirt during Coachella 2023.

Ralph Lauren launched the POLO MIRUM® sneaker, the brand’s first luxury sneaker to use MIRUM® by NFW, a new 100% plastic-free material breakthrough, available online and at select Ralph Lauren stores for $268.00.

CASETiFY and Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. teamed up to launch tech accessories knocking a limited-edition fur case inspired by Sulley’s blue fur with purple spots and a special collectible 3D AirPods Pro Case mimicking Mike’s hard hat as seen in the movie. The brand also announced its annual Re/CASETiFY program for Earth Month, where they have diverted over 88,185 lbs of plastic from landfills, equivalent to 430,000 phone cases globally and planted over 394,000 trees in partnership with different organizations.

Naked Wolfe hosted a VIP Naked Wolfe Coachella Pop-Up Event filled with their iconic platform boots, sneakers, chunky sandals and more, at a private residence in Los Angeles, California.

FaceGym is set to open a new location in Santa Monica, California, on May 9, where visitors can experience the full workout menu including Cryo Contour and the Signature Skin Reset tri-technology workout.

BÉIS teamed up with OSEA to host a beach cleanup in partnership with Surfrider Foundation Los Angeles in Santa Monica, California, where attendees enjoyed complimentary drinks and bites at The Fig Tree Venice in Venice, California afterward.

MAJE hosted a Spring Summer 2023 press preview in Beverly Hills, California, where guests enjoyed drinks from Pressed Juicery and Alfred Coffee.

Nori will host a limited-time-only sale on May 24-May 30 from 12 am EST to 11:59 pm EST to celebrate the brand's 2-year anniversary.

Alleyoop hosted a social hour to celebrate their newest product launch, Sunsational, a non-nano, mineral-based, broad-spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen that protects the skin from UV radiation, with added skincare benefits and a light tint for a smooth, hydrated glow.

Pixie Productions

Celebrity attorney Kelly Hyman talked about her new iHeartRadio podcast, Once Upon A Crime In Hollywood, which takes listeners through the unsolved murder of public relations agent, Ronni Chasen, while appearing on Fox News Los Angeles.

For more celeb sightings, check out the gallery below:

Must-See Celeb Sightings

RELATED CONTENT:

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Get Cozy on Horseback Ride This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Star Sightings: Kristen Bell, Bryan Cranston and More Celebs

Star Sightings: Doja Cat, JAY-Z and More Celebs

Star Sightings: Hilary Duff, Leonardo DiCaprio and More Celebs