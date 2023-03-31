Kristen Bell stunned in an all-black look from Reiss while posing on Instagram.

Hailey Bieber wore the Frankies Bikinis Rehearsal Mini Low Waist Skirt with an oversized leather jacket and sneakers while out in Los Angeles, California.

Bryan Cranston enjoyed dinner including potato and zucchini chips, grilled swordfish and sautéed scallops at Fresco by Scotto with his wife in New York City before posing for a photo with the restaurant’s owners, Elaina and Rosanna Scotto.

Meghan Trainor wore a matching Nadine Merabi bra and blazer to film the finale of Australian Idol.

Jessica Alba wore a Falconeri Sweater while attending Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

Halle Bailey wore DMY by DMY sunglasses while out and about in Los Angeles, California.

Gordon Ramsay visited Miami’s Stubborn Seed for dinner in Miami, Florida.

Sherri Shepherd and Celebrity Chef Melba Wilson lead Celebrity Story Time for school children at the New York Public Library’s Schwarzman Building in New York City.

Kris Jenner shared her new antique sink-turned-planter from Olive Ateliers and a miniature tree styled by Olive Ateliers’ plantscape partner, The Haus Plant, on Instagram.

Forever 21

Alix Earle was announced as the the face of the new Forever 21 x Juicy Couture collection, the third collaboration between the brands, available on the Forever 21 mobile app, in Forever 21 stores, and on Forever21.com.

Emma Stone wore a Patou Fall/Winter 2023 look while out and about at SXSW in Austin, Texas.

Jennifer Lopez drank Gorgie Sparkly Peach Keen while on set for her Intimissmi Spring/Summer 2023 campaign photo shoot.

Kendall Jenner wore DMY BY DMY sunglasses while out and about in Los Angeles, California.

Jennifer Hudson wore Jane Win's Hearts Find Me Love pendant during an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Blake Lively braved the cold in ALO sweatpants while out and about in New York City with Ryan Reynolds.

Sarah Paulson had makeup artist Adam Breuchaud prep her skin with the KNESKO Nano Gold collagen face mask and Diamond Radiance serum before the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills, California.

Elizabeth Olsen wore ALO Airlift Leggings while running errands in Los Angeles, California.

Dixie D’Amelio had her glam done by makeup artist Patrick Ta for the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, who used Valentino Beauty products to create her look.

Jennifer Johnson Photography

Stephanie Montes celebrated the launch of Shiseido's Urban Environment Vita-Clear Sunscreen SPF 42, the newest product in their Urban Environment collection that goes on completely clear and protects skin from UV rays, while visibly brightening the complexion with Vitamin C, at Underwood Family Farm in Moorpark, California, where attendees picked fresh produce and flowers and enjoyed a farm-to-table lunch.

Nicole Scherzinger enjoyed dinner at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, California.

Peyton List posted a series of photos on Instagram where she rocked a Miu Miu Pleated Skirt and R13 sweater from FWRD.

Olivia Wilde wore Dark Plum ALO leggings to a Tracy Anderson workout class in Los Angeles, California.

Emily Ratajkowski wore a black puffer jacket, matching pants, and the unisex Tan No Lace Suede Boots from Moon Boots while out and about in New York City.

Michael B. Jordan rocked a look from FWRD during the latest episode of Complex’s Youtube Series, Goat Talk.

Sara Sampaio wore a Cotton On Cord puffer jacket in natural during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

Charli D'Amelio wore Lele Sadoughi Corkscrew Hoop Earrings to the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Dove Cameron showed off her hairstyle, created by hairstylist Jacob Rozenberg who used Balmain Hair Couture for the look, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.

Boot Barn

Jane Roberts attended an event and gifting bar with Boot Barn to kick off festival season in Studio City, California, where guests picked up leather handcrafted cowboy boots, clothing, and accessories from brands including Wonderwest label and Understated Leather.

Orlando Bloom celebrated his role as the Chief Wellness Officer at Form Nutrition, the carbon neutral, plant-based protein and supplement brand.

Harry Shum Jr. wore a Gisborne Leather Press Stud Jacket by Reiss while attending The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo's Power Stylists Dinner in Los Angeles, California, with his stylist Warren Alfie Baker.

Ed Speleers attended The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Suki Waterhouse performed at Lollapalooza in Argentina while wearing a Cult Gaia Audrey jacket.

Odell Beckham Jr. wore a look from FWRD to the WME Oscar party in Los Angeles, California.

Iris Apatow rocked faux leather pants by Majorelle from Revolve.com, Puma Suede Classic sneakers, and a vintage bag to the PUMA FOREVER.CLASSIC. campaign launch event at PUMA in New York City.

Sophie Tuner wore Ray Ban Original Wayfarer Classic sunglasses while shopping in New York City with Joe Jonas.

Meghann Fahy and Lucy Hale wore Jennifer Meyer jewelry to the Variety Makeup Artistry Dinner with Armani Beauty in Los Angeles, California.

Winnie Harlow stunned in a catsuit with Lele Sadoughi earrings while out in West Hollywood, California.

Tessa Thompson wore the 20 Denier Totally Invisible tights from Calzedonia with her dress to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.

Getty Images

Billionaire philanthropist Patrick Carroll gave away truckloads of trendy sneakers to the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia, the third city in his quest to donate a million dollars worth of sneakers to underprivileged kids across the US, with Ben Kickz aka the Sneaker Don.

Latto wore Rick Owens from FWRD to the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Sofia Richie celebrated her role as NUDESTIX Nude Beauty Director and Collaborator and the launch of the brand’s new NUDEBODY body care line with a dinner at NOBU Malibu in Malibu, California.

Heidi Klum wore a pair Lex Cargo jeans by GRLFRND while out and about in Los Angeles, California.

Jabrai Banks attended the Irv’s Burgers preview event at the restaurant’s new location in Los Angeles, California, where guests enjoyed Irv’s signature dishes, including burgers, fries, dogs and shakes, and music and drinks.

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and their children attended City Harvest’s 2023 Winter Family Carnival: Electric Safari in New York City where over 330 attendees showed their support and raised enough to help provide 120,000 meals to New York City families.

Dewshane Williams wore Thom Browne from FWRD Man for press appearances for his upcoming film, Hello Tomorrow.

Jason Tartick hosted a Trading Secrets Biz and Booze virtual happy hour with Off Hours Bourbon in celebration of International Whiskey Day.

Chance the Rapper wore a Roots x Mr. Saturday Aviator Gender Free Varsity Jacket on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Katie Couric and Olivia Culpo attended the SHE MEDIA Co-Lab: Future of Health activation, created by Clay Lillard and Mateo Gutierrez, at Native Bar during SXSW 2023 in Austin, Texas.

Wyclef Jean put on a surprise performance at the 13th Annual Little Lighthouse Foundation Gala in Miami, Florida.

Haliegh Rhea

Kennedy Eurich attended the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show at the Musée d’Orsay in a look by Louis Vuitton.

Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, and EST Gee enjoyed a night out at STORY in Miami, Florida.

City Girls put on a surprise performance at LIV in Miami, Florida.

Valentina Ferrer attended the Tiffany & Co. Lock Festival at Jockey Club de Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Jenni Kayne hosted an event at Oak Essentials Spa, located in the Jenni Kayne Beach Retreat, a bungalow-turned-sanctuary from the interiors team at Jenni Kayne Home, in Santa Monica, California, where guests enjoyed facials, ear-seeding, and more, as they toured the space.

Famed Italian hairstylist Rossano Ferretti, who has done hair for Kate Middleton, Penelope Cruz, Jennifer Lawrence, and more celebrities, held haircut and styling appointments at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, California during Oscars weekend.

Tinx, Scottie Pippen Jr., Noor Stars, Rishab Sharma, and Irene Kim starred in ALDO’s Spring 2023 campaign, For All That Is YOU, built around the concept of self-acceptance and aimed to remind people to embrace their uniqueness.

Hairstylist Anthony Turner used ghd tools to create posed pony looks at the Beckham PFW AW23 show in Paris, France.

Shani Darden launched a new Hydration Peptide Cream, a rich, oil-free moisturizer that delivers powerful peptides to instantly plump and firm the skin, while delivering deep hydration for up to 72 hours without causing congestion.

Celebrity fashion designer Michael Costello celebrated his runway presentation at Fashion Week El Paseo in Palm Desert, California.

Javon Johnson, who has starred in NCIS, American Soul, Shots Fired, The Mob Doctor, Prison Break and more, and acted as a executive producer, director, writer, and acting coach/instructor, played the role of Richard in the highly anticipated season 4 finale Tyler Perry's The Oval on BET.

Black Ink

Diva Michele Dimeo got a tattoo by Black Ink Crew’s celebrity tattoo artist, Spyder, while being interviewed on his new podcast Ink and Out at Black Ink in Brooklyn, New York.

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Frankie Clarke teamed up with Forever 21 to release a rock n’roll festival fashion collection in partnership with Frankie and the Studs, with sizes ranging from S to XL, and prices from $19.99 to $59.99.

The University of Connecticut Huskies coach Danny Hurley committed to not changing his luck underwear from MeUndies, red boxers featuring cartoon characters, until the team takes on the University of Miami Hurricanes in the Final Four NCAA tournament on Saturday, April 1, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. MeUndies will donate $25,000 to the charity of Hurley's choice if the Huskies keep winning each game.

Jamie Jaquez Jr. and Gabriela Jaquez teamed up with Tocaya Modern Mexican to act as the face of their Jaquez Bowl, featuring romaine lettuce, cilantro lime rice, sauteed fajita mix, black beans, tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, guacamole, topped with Tajin tortilla strips and a lime wedge, will be offered for a limited time during NCAA Tournaments.

Anna Sorokin aka Anna Delvey headed into a courthouse in New York City with celebrity criminal attorney Duncan Levin to demand her court papers be returned.

NJ Falk acted as a gala co-chair at the Women's Cancer Research Fund event at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, which raised over $2 million.

Aragon Tour Khaila Wilcoxon, Storm Lever, Jasmine Forsberg, Olivia Donalson, Didi Romero, and Gabriela Carrillo celebrated the launch of SIX The Musical at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada with The UnSHAKEable CrazyShake®, a limited-time shake available at Black Tap Las Vegas.

Meadow Walker shared her love of innovative skincare line, AMEŌN, on her Instagram Story.

Real estate agent Nicole Shanfeld of Carolwood Estates presented the buyer of architect John Lautner's iconic Garcia House in Los Angeles, California for $12.5 Million.

By Far hosted a preview for the brand’s Daydream Fragrance collection filled with 7 scents and colored charms to clip the perfumes onto the line's handbags at their store in West Hollywood, California.

Aritzia hosted a Spring/Summer 2023 presentation at Aritzia The Grove in Los Angeles, California, where attendees viewed their new sculpt knit and linen pieces, activewear, dresses, and more, as they enjoyed wellness refreshments.

Sander Theeboom, International Public Relations Manager at Balmain Hair Couture, hosted a dinner at République in Los Angeles, California to celebrate the brand’s new Spring/Summer 2023 Riviera Collection, a curated portfolio of hair accessories and best-selling product collections created as an ode to the Mediterranean Sea and iconic Breton Stripes print.

Nikki Tighe

Hey B*tches podcast host and creator Karly Polkosnik wore a look by designer Oyemwen Chopson at the 2023 JUNO Awards in Canada.

Rolling Loud LA teamed up with Levi's for a on-site Tailor Shop experience, where attendees purchased custom Levi's merchandise and watched their favorite artists perform at the Levi's VIP Main Stage and at the brand's exclusive lounge in Inglewood, California.

I.AM.GIA hosted an exclusive first look and showroom opening event to celebrate the launch of the brand’s April/May 2023 collection in Los Angeles, California, where attendees stocked up on chic tops, dresses, tops, pants, jewelry, bags, and more.

Chloe Colette hosted a champagne shopping experience as part of the Children's Hospital Los Angeles' Make March Matter Campaign in Beverly Hills, California, where a portion of sales benefitted Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Thrive Regenerative Skincare and Thrive Natural Care hosted an immersive virtual experience to celebrate the launch of their new skincare products.

Dermalogica hosted a Skin Speakeasy where guests enjoyed interactive treatment sessions, portraits by Cibelle Levi in The After Room, custom skincare cocktails, bites and sips at the Phyto Bar, and more in West Hollywood, California.

Taco Bell teamed up with Yeastie Boys Bagels for a a limited-time collaboration across Los Angeles, California, where guests enjoyed curated breakfast items free of charge.

elysewalker launched their new elevated basics including The Carrie Crew, a take on the perfect plain white t-shirt, The Clover V-Neck Tee, a versatile v-neck t-shirt, and The Carrie Long Sleeve, a classic long sleeve shirt.

CASETiFY released a collection in collaboration with The Mandalorian for the show’s season 3 premiere filled with accessories for AirPods and AirPods Pro, AirTags, Apple Watch bands, wireless chargers, MagSafe wallets, MacBook, and iPad. The company also launched a collection for International Women's Day filled with empowering messages and uplifting artwork from CASETiFY’s top female creators where they donates $5 from every case sold to the non-profit organization, She's the First.

GARAGE launched a tennis inspired collection, Out of Your League, featuring rompers, sweatshirts, crop tops, shorts, joggers, hats, skorts, dresses, and more, with prices ranging from $19.95-$59.95.

Birdies launched their Sun Drenched collection, which features a new silhouette, The Kiwi, a buckle-embellished flat in bold and neutral colors.

Kiehl’s launched their new Ultra-Pure High Potency Serums that minimize excess oil, smooth texture, and plump skin with moisture with an ultra-precise concentrate of a High-Potency Active and minimalist formula.

Sheila Janet

Kamari Swim founder and model Madison Martina starred in the new SKIMS campaign.

House of CB celebrated the launch of their Le Cottage Collection in Beverly Hills, California, where attendees enjoyed tea readings, customized hair scrunchies, floral bouquets, photo opportunities and more.

caliray launched their endless sunset palette, a talc-free, long-wear, multi-purpose eye and cheek compact featuring shades are buttery and blendable and infused with magnesium myristate, amino-acid, and rice extract, all in compostable bamboo compact with refillable shades.

STAUD launched their first dedicated bridal collection, STAUD Bride, featuring a range of pieces designed to dress every aspect of one’s nuptials including the engagement party, the bridal shower, the wedding, and the after-party, all at an accessible price point.EB Denim launched their new collection, Milltown, featuring oversized silhouettes and vintage worn-in washes, and more, in sizes 23-34 and prices ranging in price from $80 - $440.

Luxury resort-wear brand Camilla teamed up with Disney + Friends for a nostalgic collection, which includes a lineup of reimagined Camilla prints featured in dresses, jackets, tops, accessories, kids and menswear styles starring Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Emi Jay launched their first ever bridal hair accessory collection, Something Blue, with rosettes, lace, and dainty stones details.

Summer Fridays Pink Sugar Lip Butter Balm sold out in less than two days in the US, and less than a week on SummerFridays.com and Revolve.com, and has garnered a combined 7,000+ waitlist, since the launch.

DL1961 launched their SS23 collection filled with wide leg jeans, cargo pants, and bright colors.

Warp + Weft launched their SS23 collection made up of vests, denim jackets, and cargo pants in fun colors.

Pixi launched their Vitamin-C CapsuleCare collection featuring a blend of Vitamin-C, Vitamin E & Plant Oils in travel-friendly, biodegradable capsules to prevent oxidation for maximum potency and efficacy.

The 28 app, which helps transform women's health and wellness through their first of its kind cycle syncing experience, launched its newest feature, Evenstar, a science-backed menstrual horoscope that provides guidance, insight, and rituals tailored to a woman’s current menstrual phase.

REVOLVE launched the GRLFRND UpCycled Collection using excess materials and dead stock fabrics from vintage denim to create distinct and one of a kind skirts, tube tops, jackets, jeans, dresses, and tops.

Courtesy of Georgia Hassarati

Georgia Hassarati attended the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, in a look styled by Fiona Skye.

Must-See Celeb Sightings: March 2023



