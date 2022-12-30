Celebrities were keeping busy this month. From New York City to Hollywood and everywhere in between, ET is sharing what these A-listers have been up to.

Sydney Sweeney wore a fuzzy camel-colored Lack of Color bucket hat for a photo on Instagram while vacationing in Rome, Italy.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky bought out Michelin-star restaurant Stubborn Seed to kick off their Art Basel celebrations in Miami Beach, Florida.

LeBron James wore a Roots x Better Gift Shop varsity jacket while getting ready for the Lakers vs. Celtics game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner dined in the courtyard of the newly opened Sofia Design District in Miami, Florida, where they cozied up in the restaurant’s rosy pink patio area and enjoyed Aperol Spritzes.

Christine Quinn wore a Cult Gaia Matilda Knit Top, Lenny Skirt, and a Pearl Bag while out and about in Los Angeles, California.

Megan Fox had her glam done by celebrity makeup artist Jenna Kristina, who used the TIRTIR Collagen Lifting Eye Cream and Milk Skin Toner on Fox, before she headed out for a holiday party in the Low Rise Pailette Skirt by Danielle Guizio in Los Angeles, California.

Tobey Maguire checked out exhibitions at Superblue’s Re:Wild event during Art Basel in Miami, Florida.

World Red Eye

Rebecca Minkoff hosted a sunset cocktail yacht party in partnership with Casa Del Sol Tequila in Miami, Florida, to celebrate Art Basel.

Demi Lovato posed for an Instagram photo in a black pant suit and Dezi Eyewear sunglasses.

Ashley Greene attended the Brooks Brothers annual Holiday Party at the Maybourne Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills. California, to benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Lily Collins wore the Myriam Velvet Trench Coat in brown from Musier Paris while posing for an Instagram photo.

Kendall Jenner wore black Alo leggings while taking a stroll in Beverly Hills, California.

Evan Ross celebrated the opening of Leona's Sushi House with restauranteur Frank Leon and Michelin Star Chef Shigenori Fujimoto in Studio City, California, where guests enjoyed a traditional Japanese-inspired menu with special signature dishes.

Lori Harvey celebrated the launch of Valentino Beauty's Star Studs Edition Makeup Collection, consisting of special shades of Rosso Valentino lipstick, an Eye2Cheek palette, and Go-Clutch highlighter, in Los Angeles, California.

World Red Eye

Tinx attended the Cult Gaia cocktail yacht party with Casa Del Sol Tequila at the Marina at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami, Florida, during Art Basel.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Venus Williams, Odell Beckham Jr., Miguel and more attended Stone Island's 40th anniversary party, where the brand displayed a one-night-only installation in Miami, Florida.

Selena Gomez wore a pair of sheer $20 black tights from Calzedonia while promoting her documentary, My Mind & Me, in New York City.

Maude Apatow wore the Winnie Vest and Crawford Straight Pants from Dynamite, a Montreal-based retailer, while posing on Instagram in Tokyo, Japan.

Justine Skye shopped for top vintage pieces at A Current Affair's December in Los Angeles, California.

Elsa Hosk launched the Travel Wear collection for her brand Helsa, which includes basics and loungewear pieces, available to shop on Revolve and FWRD.

Max T. Christiansen

Telli Swift attended MusicSwipe's Holiday Party with Breaking Sound and Belaire at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, California.

Jon Bon Jovi explored artworks by over 1,200 artists at the VIP Preview of Art Miami and CONTEXT Art Miami in Miami, Florida.

Shaun White wore the Mohair Bark Cardigan in Tan by Nice as Heck while posing for a photo on Instagram.

Storm Reid released her fourth drop with PacSun under her ArashiBlu Collection that features a mix of bold and neon colors across 12 swimsuits and three coverups with a fringe trim detail with prices ranging from $29.95 - $59.95 and sizes ranging from XXS-XL.

Haley Bieber dined at Papi Steak in Miami, Florida, during Art Basel.

Leon Bridges teamed up with Salt & Stone to create a limited-edition Blue Mesas Collection filled with body and home essentials set designed to create a sensorial experience that inspires creativity with soothing, natural fragrances.

J Balvin, Jared Leto, Machine Gun Kelly, Tyson Beckford, and more were spotted at an array of Art Basel events at the new MILA members club and lounge in Miami Beach, Florida.

Kennedy Eurich

TikTok star Kennedy Eurich hosted a charity event for the Austin Animal Center in Austin, Texas, where they raised more than $8,000 for the organization.

Floyd Mayweather checked out artwork at Art Miami and CONTEXT Art Miami during Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida.

Haley Lu Richardson wore the Rubber Mini Dress in brown by Christopher Kane for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Keanu Reeves wore a leather jacket from Alpinestars Oscar Collection while out and about in Malibu, California.

London On Da Track attended MAXIM’s Annual Issue Party with 1800 Tequila and Wildlilly Wine at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach in Miami, Florida.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian joined David Grutman and Jonathan Cheban aka Foodgod for dinner at Gekkō in Miami, Florida, during Art Basel.

Lil Baby put on a show-stopping performance at LIV in Miami, Florida, to close out Art Basel.

Courtesy of Upscale PR

J Young MDK and Dave Franco celebrated the premiere of the Netflix film Day Shift with Jamie Foxx, which includes the song, “Bud (Mowing Down Vamps)" by Foxx, J Young MDK, and Sam Pounds.

Generosity™ Water, co-founded by Justin Bieber, partnered with FIFA Qatar to launch a Sustainability Initiative where they debuted their refillable water fountains at the 2022 World Cup in Al Dafna, Doha.

Dove Cameron walked the red carpet of iHeart Radio’s Jingle Ball wearing Alpinestars' GP PLUS R V3 RIDEKNIT® LEATHER JACKET.

Jewelry designer Sarah Hendler hosted a press day at her new showroom in Los Angeles, California, designed by production designer Ruth De Jong, where attendees viewed her fine jewelry and estate vintage collections as they enjoyed Helen’s Wines and Jon & Vinny’s.

Marianna Hewitt launched the Marianna x REVOLVE collection featuring sequin pants, a faux shearling jacket, a maxi denim pencil skirt, midi dresses, comfy pullovers, and more, with prices ranging from $74-$698 in sizes XXS-L.

Machel Montano celebrated the launch of his book, King of Soca, which explores his career and work with Ariana Grande, Major Lazer, Skinny Fabulous and more.

Courtesy of Kia Forum and Audacy/KROQ

Dan Reynolds and Ben McKee took the stage at KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Ivanka Trump attended Affinity Partners' corporate holiday event at Palm House in the Seacoast Suites in Miami Beach, Florida.

Blake Cooper Griffin attended the Fabel Miami VIP preview in Miami, Florida, during Art Basel.

Nicki Clyne spoke about Clare Brofman's recent win by celebrity criminal defense attorney Duncan Levin in Miami, Florida.

Annabelle Landa aka @Annie.Moves hosted a yoga class at Scope Beach Pavilion followed by a sound bath by Natalie Valle aka @loveandalchemy_ in Miami, Florida, for Alo x Art Week.

Janicza Bravo hosted an intimate dinner party at Lolo Wine Bar on Sunset in Los Angeles, California, with Patou's Creative Director Guillaume Henry to celebrate the luxury Parisian fashion house, who launched a Petite version of their Le Patou Bag.

Dimitry Loiseau

Akira Back was photographed for the December cover of LA Fashion Magazine at his restaurant ABsteak in Los Angeles, California.

Joy Corrigan, Christie Ferrari, and Symphani Soto attended the L’AGENCE X Route private yacht soiree where they indulged in Casa Del Sol margaritas and light bites in Miami, Florida.

ReFa celebrated the launch of the ReFa Fine Bubble S Showerhead and upcoming product launches at Pause West Hollywood in West Hollywood, California, where guests enjoyed their choice of a meditative float therapy session or a detoxifying infrared sauna session, followed by the luxury experience of the Fine Bubble S Showerhead.

Burberry tapped renowned digital creator and producer Fred Stauffer for their latest holiday campaign, #BurberryFestive.

Alo x Art Week hosted a sunset sound bath at the Miami Beach Edition in Miami, Florida, during Art Basel.

Levi's hosted private holiday fittings at the Levi’s® Haus in West Hollywood, California, where guests enjoyed an on-site tailor for alteration and customization needs, drinks, treats and additional celebratory activities.

BRIAVIA

AAPI women-owned and operated Los Angeles-based brand BRIAVIA planted a tree for every order made in 2022.

Maison Margiela Fragrances hosted a holiday pop-up preview event at Glass Box at The Grove in Los Angeles, California, to celebrate the brand's best-selling scents and limited-edition fragrance, By The Fireplace.

Fashion and apparel brand GARAGE launched the Dare to Drift Collection, inspired the motorcycle trends, which features a Cropped Racer Jacket, a Zip Mock Neck Long Sleeve Dress, and more, all under $100.

Alo x Art Week hosted an event at the Miami Beach Edition in Miami, Florida, during Art Basel, where guests enjoyed beverages and bites, energy work, body work and repair, B12 shots, mini facials, massages, semi-permanent jewelry and more as they viewed Alo's latest collection and drops.

JSHealth Vitamins launched their Holiday Gift Shop, which gives shoppers a voucher to use on every order throughout December.

Sydney Sweeney on Her 'Amazing' Double Emmy Noms and Joining MCU With 'Madame Web' (Exclusive)



