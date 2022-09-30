Celebrities were keeping busy this month. From New York City to Hollywood and everywhere in between, ET is sharing what these A-listers have been up to.

Kendall Jenner posed for a photo on Instagram while relaxing in a Remedy Place ice bath.

Elsa Hosk and PICTICULAR hosted a VIP cocktail event during the Venice Film Festival at the Hotel Excelsior pool deck to honor Alberto Barbera, Creative Director of Venice Festival.

Olivia Wilde wore the Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Classic while out and about in Spain and New York City during the press tour for her film Don’t Worry Darling.

Doja Cat wore a suit and a pointed platform heel by Steve Madden to the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards during New York Fashion Week.

Jacob Elordi sported ALO sweatpants while going for a stroll with Olivia Jade in Los Angeles, California.

Rita Ora wore Betsey Johnson Cady Rhinestones Booties to the Zurich Open Air Festival in Switzerland.

Courtesy of Tribeca

Patty Jenkins, Alexandra Shipp, Dianna Agron, Jennifer Morrison, Minnie Mills and Thuso Mbedu came together to support the 8th annual Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon at Locanda Verde in New York City.

Gigi Hadid wore a red Simon Miller set to the U.S. Open in Flushing, New York.

Whitney Port wore sunglasses from DMY BY DMY while posing for a picture on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez stunned in a green halter maxi dress by Cult Gaia and the Minel Sandal from JLO Jennifer Lopez while shopping with her daughter Emme at the Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles, California.

Andrew Garfield wore Zayn x Arnette sunglasses to the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Images for elysewalker

Elyse Walker and Emily P. Wheeler hosted a luncheon at Plant Food + Wine in Venice, California to celebrate the jewelry designer's latest collection, Bernadette, available exclusively at ELYSEWALKER.

Katie Couric launched the first episode of her fun, light-hearted original digital series, Unleashed, with Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen in collaboration with Mars Petcare to support pet adoption and the couple's work with Animal Haven.

Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in a little black dress, bag and wedges from Simon Miller while attending their SS23 presentation in New York City.

Amanza Smith received a combination of InMode EmpowerRF treatments, VTone and FormaV, that use RF and EMS to strengthen the pelvic floor and stimulate and increase collagen.

Kim Kardashian stopped by social wellness club Remedy Place in New York City with Step Shep and Tracy Romulus and shared her ice bath class and 6 minute challenge on her Instagram Story.

Rachpoot.com

K-Pop sensations Rocking Doll arrived at the Laquan Smith New York Fashion Week show at Pier 86 in New York City.

Charli D’Amelio shared a selfie on Instagram while wearing Garage's Low-rise Corduroy Belted Skirt.

Leni Klum wore a chic leather get up by CULTNAKED to Milan Fashion Week.

Dove Cameron hit the streets of New York Fashion week in a top from CULTNAKED paired with an oversized blazer and trousers.

Sebastian Maniscalco celebrated taping his Netflix special at Encore Theater with a private party at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas in Nevada.

Courtesy of Jessica Rich

Designer Jessica Rich stunned while hosting an activation at the IMG showroom with the Black in Fashion Council during New York Fashion Week in New York City.

Jordyn Jones attended Hypeach's Grand Opening Event in West Hollywood, California where celebrity stylist Rachel Haas debuted her capsule collection with the brand and guests enjoyed treats from Imaraïs, Jaja Tequila, Cali Water, Artha, and more.

Kaia Gerber took her dog for a walk in Los Angeles, California, while wearing ALO shorts.

Megan Fox wore crystal-embellished knee high boots by Gia Borghini while out with Machine Gun Kelly during Paris Fashion Week.

Chloe Bailey wore the Low Rise Wide Cargo from Garage, part of Groupe Dynamite inc., while posing on Instagram.

Emily Ratajkowski rocked a green cargo mini skirt by ADANOLA in New York City.

Courtesy of L*SPACE

Tessa Brooks launched her second capsule collection with L*SPACE, filled with chic and colorful activewear pieces including skirts, shorts, jumpers, and jackets.

Avril Lavigne celebrated her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles, California.

Aaron Paul celebrated his 43rd birthday with Dos Hombres Mezcal at The Fleur Room in Los Angeles, California with Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, Sophia Bush, and Joel Madden.

Dixie D’Amelio wore the Valeria V Crop Top by Edikted and CAT bag by At Cherine to Beauty & Essex in Hollywood, California.

Harry Styles rocked a Emi Jay Midi Super Bloom Clip in Dragonfruit while out and about in Venice, Italy.

Courtesy of Nitish Kannan

Sydney Sweeney posed with producer Nitish Kannan at the 16th Annual MPTF Evening Before Fundraising Event in Century City, California.

Bella Hadid wore HOKA sandals during Paris Fashion Week.

Gregory Russell, celebrity hairstylist and Pureology Global Artistic Ambassador, styled Ella Purnell’s hair for the 2022 Emmy Awards using Pureology products.

Celebrity makeup artist Molly Greenwald created a flawless makeup look for actress Hannah Einbinder with Shiseido products for the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Jason Oppenheim and Maya Vander partnered with 1060 app, a video and social media platform for real estate, to share short-form videos and interact with clients in a new way.

Courtesy of Mario's Hard Espresso

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz posed with the owners of Mario's Hard Espresso at the Los Angeles Times Food Bowl Night Market at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California.

The Bachelorette’s Riley Christian sipped on Perrier while listening to a talk at The Shows presented by Afterpay during New York Fashion Week in New York City.

Saad Aslam was announced as Genflow Creators Agency's Chief Growth Officer, where creators including Alissa, Father Kels, Steph Hui, Leana Deeb, Holly Scarfone, and more are represented.

Aritzia hosted a Fall/Winter 2022 collection preview in New York City that started at Super World NYC and finished at Aritzia Soho, where guests enjoyed a preview of the brand's new launches and enjoyed refreshments.

Levi’s® hosted a Camp Gold Tab™ event where guests enjoyed arts & crafts, games, customization, food, and more in celebration of the new premium line of Levi’s® Gold Tab™ at Levi’s® Haus in Los Angeles, California.

Courtesy of Jonathan Marc Stein

Designer Jonathan Marc Stein relaunched his Instagram page with a new creative direction for Fall/Winter 2022.

Laura Liguori joined the American Gigolo cast with Jon Bernthal, Gretchen Mol, Gabriel LaBelle, Leland Orser, Rosie O’Donnell, Alex Fernandez, Mark Mahoney, and Yolanda Voss, to take on the controversial role of Elizabeth ShannonHouse in the series, which debuted on September 9.

Tezza Barton attended an intimate dinner hosted by FWRD during Paris Fashion Week.

Slurp Laboratories founder William Dowlatkhah and in-house Research Chemist Ye Seul Ko hosted a virtual event to celebrate the brand's newest Gel launch.

Ashley Galvin teamed up with Alo Yoga to host a yoga class at the Four Seasons helipad in Los Angeles, California in celebration of National Yoga Month.

France and Jesse

Supermodel Madison Martina launched a 30% off end of summer sale for her swim line, Kamari Swim, until Friday, Sept. 30.

DJ Harley Viera-Newton deejayed at the Splits59 roller skating event at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace in New York City to celebrate their new Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

Miranda McKeon, actress and breast cancer survivor, and Dr. Anne Peled, board-certified plastic surgeon and breast cancer survivor, hosted a dinner for Breast Cancer Awareness Month where they discussed their inspirational journeys overcoming breast cancer and breast reconstruction with Sientra implants at Redbird in Los Angeles, California.

Biologique Recherche celebrated the grand opening of their first-ever U.S. flagship Ambassade, which features a 2-story Maison dedicated to the brand's unique methodology, proprietary skin diagnostics system, and hyper-customized treatments for face, body and scalp.

Courtesy of Unsubscribe

Wardrobe hairstylist Joanne Gruber and celebrity hairstylist Briana Dunning launched a No-Rinse Hair Wash, a 99% clean, dry shampoo alternative that acts as a hair refresher, for their haircare brand Unsubscribe.

For more celeb sightings, check out the gallery below.

Must-See Celeb Sightings

RELATED CONTENT:

Kendall Jenner Calls Cucumber Controversy ‘Tragic’ This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Star Sightings: Freida Pinto, Margot Robbie and More Celebs

Star Sightings: Martha Stewart, Julia Fox and More Celebs

Star Sightings: Bella Hadid, Karrueche Tran and More Celebs