Celebrities were keeping busy this month. From New York City to Hollywood and everywhere in between, ET is sharing what these A-listers have been up to.

Freida Pinto attended The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, organized by The Peninsula Hotels, in Carmel, California.

Martha Stewart wore a shimmering set and Simon Miller clogs while celebrating the opening of her new restaurant, The Bedford, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bella Hadid shared photos on Instagram while wearing a Gigi x Frankies Bikinis bikini set in the Yomi Toile Blue print. From Sept 1 - 5, the brand is offering 30% off site wide with the code WEEKEND at checkout.

Yara Shahidi wore the Boyfriend Shirt and Cotton Boxer Short by WeWoreWhat while posing on her Instagram Story.

Jennifer Lopez wore the Danielle One Piece by WeWoreWhat while vacationing in Capri, Italy.

Courtesy of Dime Optics

Tori Kelly teamed up with DIFF Charitable Eyewear for a glasses collection filled with versatile designs made for mixing and matching.

Katy Perry stunned in a bold cut-out dress from Cult Gaia and matching red pout while speaking at the Magic Tradeshow in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Winnie Harlow wore the Rian Nylon Cargo Pants in Turquoise by Edikted while on vacation in Jamaica.

Pregnant Jhené Aiko showed off her baby bump in the Edikted Pu Team Baseball Jacket with a colorful bikini top and low waist jeans on Instagram.

Alysia Reiner was announced as the Zero Waste Eco Emissary for Izzy Zero Waste Beauty, the first zero waste beauty line. To kick off the partnership, Reiner and founder Shannon Goldberg launched the Zero Waste Lip Gloss.

Brotherdale

Brandi Cyrus, Andy Foster, Tristan Hamm, Zack Teperman, Kierston Cook, Christopher Brown, Alex Rose Wiesel and more came out to support music trio, Cheat Codes, for their upcoming country collaboration album at Soho House Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee.

Millie Bobby Brown wore the Twist Cutout Bodysuit Brushed Poly by WeWoreWhat while out and about with her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, and Stranger Things co-star, Matthew Modine, in New York City.

Rita Ora wore a full outfit from Edikted while posing for a mirror selfie on Instagram.

Kate Beckinsale took to Instagram to show off her figure in a bright green bandeau bikini set from SHEIN.

Kendall Jenner paired ALO biker shorts with DMY By DMY Sunnies while out and about in Los Angeles, California.

Courtesy of Leland Eating and Drinking House

Me or the Menu stars Randi Lee and Jeanette Zinno prepared mushroom sourdough and more new fall menu items at their restaurant, Leland Eating and Drinking House, in Brooklyn, New York. Photo credit: Courtesy of Leland Eating and Drinking House

Mika Dyo, Chris Tashima, Scott Keiji Takeda, Kurt Kanazawa, Jyl Kaneshiro, Ken Narasaki and director Paul Goodman attended the No No Girl premiere at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California.

Amanza Smith hung out at FLUID, Miami's pop-up disco party, on Virgin Voyages' Caribbean cruise.

Nesta Cooper attended the See premiere in Los Angeles, California, while wearing Christopher Kane SS22.

Gigi Hadid wore a terry bodysuit from her Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection while out and about in New York City.

Dan Simantov

Renee Herbert attended Hansen & Gretel's Grassland collection launch party at Peppermint Club in Los Angeles, California, where guests enjoyed specialty cocktails from Lo Siento, flowers from Mila Flower, and hip-hop tunes from DJ Ariana Gavrilis.

Chloe Cherry attended Betsey Johnson's 80th Birthday Party in Los Angeles, California, where guests enjoyed a performance from RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar Gottmik.

Charli D'Amelio was spotted wearing the Shanna Underwired Corset in Oyster by House of CB while attending Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetic Product Launch Party in Los Angeles, California.

Margot Robbie stunned in a striped yellow bikini from TRIANGL while vacationing in Formentera, Spain.

Halsey took a mirror selfie on Instagram while wearing Eterne's long sleeve turtleneck black dress and Calzedonia tights.

Lisa Richov on behalf of Starla Wines

Author Hilary Sheinbaum wore a Splits59 look to AKT NoMad in New York City, where she hosted a workout class and an alcohol-free reception featuring snacks from Bread Bakery and zero-proof wine from Starla to celebrate her book, The Dry Challenge.

Shawn Mendes had dinner at MELROSEPLACE in West Hollywood, California.

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham enjoyed margaritas from Casa Del Sol Tequila while out and about in Miami, Florida.

Megan Thee Stallion wore a corset top and an I.AM.GIA camo mini skirt in a series of photos taken with Parison Fontaine before a night out.

Hailey Bieber posed on Instagram in a Cou Cou Intimates The Cami Top and The Thong with a custom Hailey on the front.

Children of Promise

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and his foundation, the Michael Ann and Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation, teamed up with KITH founder Ronnie Fieg and KITH’S Kinnect Foundation to host 225 students from The Children of Promise ahead of the 18th annual College Colors Day on Sept. 2.

Emily Ratajkowski enjoyed a day in the sunshine in ALO Leggings with her son Sylvester on Instagram.

Timothée Chalamet, Diplo and more attended Tender Fest, created by John Terzian, co-owner of The h.wood group, and Lawrence Longo creator of Off the Menu Club app and relaunch of Irv’s Burgers, which took place for the 2nd year at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, where guests enjoyed chicken from Willie Mae’s, Howlin’ Rays, Raising Canes, Delilah, GoGo Bird, Original Dino’s Famous Chicken and more.

Dixie D’Amelio wore the CAT bag by At Cherine at the Kylie Cosmetic Product Launch Party in Los Angeles, California.

Brooks Nader attended a SIMONMILLER and Intermix tropical themed beach dinner party at their Casa Del Sol's House of the Sun in Amagansett, New York, to celebrate the SIMONMILLER pop-in at Intermix Southampton.

Georgos Kasamanus

Athletic accessories brand Buckleband teamed up with Dogpound to celebrate their partnership with a resistance based workout at Dogpound LA in West Hollywood, California.

DJ and music producer Georgia Sinclair wore a set from sustainable fashion brand, Shop Zero, while leaving Olivetta in Los Angeles, California.

The Future X teamed up with SHEIN for a Y2K-inspired clothing and accessories collaboration and re-created their hit music video, “Tip of My Tongue,” to showcase their favorite pieces from the line. The group also sported the pieces at their nationwide Honda Civic Tour, sponsored by SHEIN.

Pip Edwards, co-founder and creative director of P.E. Nation, hosted a HIIT workout class at private club, HEIMAT, in Los Angeles, California, where guests rocked the latest looks from her activewear brand.

Rael Beauty hosted a Relaxation Cycle House event at a private residence in Los Angeles, California, filled with self-care and wellness activities tailored to holistic cycle care, including a yoga flow class, ear seeding by Vie Healing, IV Drips, B-12 shots, collagen smoothies, lymphatic facials, and a Follicular Lounge Expert Chat lead by hormone expert Dr. Anna Arabyan, Board Certified dermatologist Dr. Azadeh Shirazi.

BHHR Staff

Dr. John Kahen, celebrity hair surgeon in Beverly Hills, was named Top Hair Surgeon by Ritz Carlton Experiences Magazine.

Goli Nutrition held an event at E.P & L.P in West Hollywood, California, to introduce their newest product launches where guests enjoyed immersive product experiences and activations on-site including bouquet making, tarot card reading, and more.

Dundas x REVOLVE revealed their fourth ongoing collaboration, the Pre Fall collection, made up of sexy silhouettes with a chic edge, with prices ranging from $68 - $498 in sizes XXS - XL.

EVE LOM hosted a skincare Master Class led by Global Director of Education, Todd Davidson, and dinner event at Heimat in Los Angeles, California, to celebrate the launch of the Radiance Repair Retinol Serum.

Bliss celebrate the launch of their Rest Assured Vitamin C Eye Cream with an intimate lunch at Plant Food and Wine in Venice, California.

ALOHA and Spiritual Gangster hosted a private VIP Happy Hour Workout at F45 in West Hollywood, California, where guests enjoyed a workout class, workout gear from Spiritual Gangster, jewelry from Kendra Scott and organic, plant-based protein drinks and bites from ALOHA.

Courtesy of Telli Swift

The Boxing Wags Association, Inc, founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Telli Swift, hosted their First Annual Charity Golf Event to raise money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Monrow hosted a workout class at Studeo in Beverly Hills, California, where guests enjoyed a strength workout and refreshing drinks from a custom smoothie bar.

With Jéan released a new swim collection inspired by founders Evangeline Titilas and Sami Lorking-Tanner's travels to the Maldives that features 9 styles and 3 new prints on cover-ups, dresses and swim.

Revolve Group, Inc. launched its first extended size collection with content creator and curve model Remi Bader, REMI x REVOLVE, which includes 15 styles in sizes XXS to 4X and will be followed by a second drop in September 2022 and activation during New York Fashion Week.

Olive & June launched their fall collection featuring a limited edition set, 7 new press-ons, 6 new polishes and new matte top coat.

