Celebrities were keeping busy this month. From New York City to Hollywood and everywhere in between, ET is sharing what these A-listers have been up to.

Bella Hadid wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli dress to celebrate the Kin x Tao Group Hospitality partnership launch at The Fleur Room, a preview event of the reservations-only cocktail lounge opening in August in West Hollywood, California.

Mario celebrated the launch of Distorted People at Ganga Tattoo in West Hollywood, California, where guests sipped on Caliwater, El Cristiano tequila and Brother's Bond Bourbon.



Luann de Lesseps joined friends for a festive dinner at The Russian Tea Room in New York City, where they enjoyed the restaurant’s signature caviar and beef stroganoff.



Bethenny Frankel raved about Pixi Glow Peel Pads on TikTok.

Anitta posed alongside her brand new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York City.

Sydney Sweeney was spotted wearing the 'Rib Crop' in White by Thirty Years while out in Beverly Hills, California.

Victoria Justice was all smiles while promoting new flick A Perfect Pair in a NIA the Brand top on Instagram.

Jonathan Cheban, aka Foodgod, appeared at the SNAX-Sational Brands booth where he scooped up his favorite flavors of Candy Pop at the 2022 Summer Fancy Foods Show in New York City.

Wiz Khalifa performed at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival in Chicago, Illinois, where guests sipped on SKRT hard seltzer.

Nelly attended Polow da Don's Yoco Vodka launch event at The Cowan in Nashville, Tennessee.

Suki Waterhouse attended the ZADIG&VOLTAIRE runway show at Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, France, for the brand's Fall-Winter 2022 collection, where guests enjoyed a performance of Regina Demina’s new EP, Comme un Ange, followed by a dinner and after-party at Château Voltaire.

Julianne Moore took the stage for a conversation with Tory Burch and Everytown's senior director of state government affairs Monisha Henley about the need for regulation and how we can take action at the Tory Burch Foundation's third Embrace Ambition Summit in New York City.

Christine Quinn and Melissa Gorga partnered with Angry Birds for their Feathered Friends in-game event.

Hannah Ann Sluss attended a Balacize workout class hosted by Beyond Yoga with Bala at The Grove in Los Angeles, California, to celebrate the opening of Beyond Yoga's pop-up shop, where guests enjoyed eats by Great White.

Kendall Jenner wore the ARITZIA Big Easy 5" Short while out and about in Los Angeles, California.

Padma Lakshmi hosted a dinner celebrating her brand partnership with DAH! India Inspired Yogurt at Semma Southern Indian Cuisine in New York City.

Karrueche Tran wore a matching set from House of CB to Nobu Malibu.

Kygo performed at Palm Tree Music Festival 2022 produced by Palm Tree Crew in Westhampton, New York.

Paolo Banchero was styled by Neiman Marcus for the NBA Draft for their Concrete Runway partnership in NYC, where pros score winning looks with an assist from the expert style advisors at Neiman Marcus.

Hailey Bieber donned a nude midi dress with black linen sandals from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s collaboration with Italian footwear label Gia Borghini for lunch at Dumbo House in New York City.

Selma Blair hosted a virtual event to celebrate her new role as Chief Creative Officer of Guide Beauty, a collection of makeup tools and products that reimagine the way we apply makeup, and their new product launches.

Keke Palmer wore the Rainia Pump in metallic green from JLO Jennifer Lopez footwear while posing on Instagram.

Eiza Gonzales attended an event hosted by The Great + Eddie Bauer in celebration of their Summer Hiking Capsule featuring matching activewear sets, light jackets that fold into packable pouches, cargo pants, shorts, socks, sandals, hats, waist packs and backpacks, at The Great Melrose store in West Hollywood, California. Mandy Moore and Kristen Bell also rocked pieces from the collaboration on their Instagram Stories.

Jared Fried and Jordana Abraham hosted a live show of their modern dating podcast U Up?, presented by Faux Pas at the Wilbur Theater in Boston, Massachusetts.

Selena Gomez wore the Anine Bing Fishbone Blazer at the Giving Back Generation event in Los Angeles, California.

Jonathan Van Ness hosted a pop-up salon at Mare Salon in West Hollywood, California, where guests enjoyed dry styling and blowouts, shopped products and more to celebrate JVN, his inclusive and sustainable haircare line.

Dakota Johnson wore a full look from the PATOU Les Essentiels Collection while out and about in New York City.

Wolfgang Puck celebrated Ospero's 1-year anniversary at Ospero Restaurant at the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood, California, where guests enjoyed specialty pizzas and cocktails.

Lauren Ireland and Marianna Hewitt of Summer Fridays hosted a Scoop Pop-Up Shop at McConnell's Fine Ice Cream at the Palisades Village in Pacific Palisades, California, to celebrate the launch of the brand's Mineral Milk Sunscreen.

Halle Bailey wore sparkly Betsey Johnson boots while performing at Something in the Water Festival in Washington, D.C.

Logan Paul attended the 2022 Forgotten Runes Wizard Cult NFT.NYC Official Satellite Party at Iron 23 in New York City, where Forgotten Runes launched a first-look at the game, Runiverse, and guests enjoyed a performance by Oliver Tree.

Everett Williams celebrated the launch of his collaboration with MCM, featuring a 10-piece assortment from the brand's new accessory range, at the MCM Celebrates Pride event at MCM Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California, where a percentage of proceeds made in store were donated to LA Pride.

Charles Esten, Julia Cole and more cheered Alex Labbé on while watching the Yoco Vodka No. 36 Chevy race the NASCAR track while celebrating YoCo Vodka's partnership with DGM Racing during the NXS Tennessee Lottery 250at Nashville Superspeedway.

Brooks Nader joined Rebecca Minkoff to celebrate an exclusive NFT collection drop at Palma Restaurant in New York City during NFTNYC.

Erik Rosete walked the runway during the Mister Triple X and Dr. Martens Los Angeles Swim Week 2022 showcase, powered by Art Hearts Fashion.

Amber Stevens West and Poorna Jagannathan enjoyed facials at the Summer Kick-Off with Image Skincare at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Olivia Munn wore an Adornmonde pendant necklace while out in New York City with John Mulaney.

Jordin Sparks performed at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Bigger Together celebration in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Cameron Diaz, Gabrielle Union and Mila Kunis were announced as investors in Autumn Adeigbo, a Los Angeles based ready-to-wear and accessories designer.



Billionaire Patrick Carroll pledged to match donations up to $1 million at the Moonlight Gala benefiting CARE at Casa Cipriani in New York City, but ended up giving $1.5 million at the event. Leonardo DiCaprio put in the remaining $50,000 needed for the event to reach their $7 million goal.

Pro snowboarder and Michelin star Chef Akira Back, beloved by Jessica Biel and Elon Musk, celebrated the launch of two new restaurants inside the ette Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

Chet Holmgren enjoyed dinner at Olio e Più in New York City during NBA Draft Week.

Poppi hosted an exclusive workout with Barry's Bootcamp in Venice, California.

Outfest celebrated their second annual queer television festival The OutFronts with a Love, Victor advanced screening and panel with showrunner Brian Tanen and cast members Michael Cimino, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Ava Capri, Mateo Fernandez, moderated by Tommy Dorfman.

Best-selling author James Patterson released his memoir, James Patterson by James Patterson.

Canadian designer Christopher Bates, brand director Michael Evans and actress Sonia Rockwell co-hosted the launch of Bates' Top Gun collection in partnership with Paramount, featuring chic pieces inspired by the iconic '80s film sequel.

The Organic Pharmacy celebrated the launch of their performance and longevity supplements in collaboration with celebrity trainer Ruben Tabares with a Pilates class by Taylor Stephan at a private residence in Beverly Hills, California, where attendees wore outfits by Splits59.

Adelaide Kane posted photos of herself wearing the Audrey Bra and Audrey Panty in Forest Green from the Bluebella PRIDE Collection on Instagram. 10% of profits from the Bluebella PRIDE Collection will be donated to Outright International.

Celebrity photographer Carlos Eric Lopez hosted a Pride kickoff party in Los Angeles, California, attended by Nicole Richie, Jessica Alba, Erin Foster, Brad Goreski and more celebrities where guests enjoyed signature Shackburgers and 'Shroom Burgers from Shake Shack. Throughout the month of June, Shake Shack donated 3% of sales from each of its summer shakes to The Trevor Project, with a minimum donation of $75,000.

Queer TikTok star Anna Shumate graced the cover of Contrast magazine's Pride issue, where she opened up about her large following, online platform, and goal to spread positivity.

Rare Beauty hosted a screening of Romy and Michele's High School reunion at Melrose Rooftop Theatre at E.P. & L.P. in West Hollywood, California, to celebrate National Best Friends Day.

French master wax maker Carrière Frères and Trudon Creative Director Julien Provost hosted a virtual event to celebrate the new Carrière Frères Museum Collection, which includes three new limited-edition scents, created in partnership with the National Museum of Natural History in Paris.

Social media star Anne Nakamura stunned in a top by Plan C while posing for a photo on Instagram.

Social media star Luisa Bertoldo showed off her Aliita jewelry on Instagram.

Jules Liesl took the stage at The Viper Room in Los Angeles, California, where she debuted new music.

Princess Polly, worn by Ashley Benson, Addison Rae, Shay Mitchell and more celebrities, teamed up for the non-profit organization Lonely Whale, to create a limited-edition 10-piece collection featuring T-shirts, totes and water bottles, in honor of World Oceans Day. All sales from the Lonely Whale collection will be donated to the non-profit organization in an effort to help keep plastic waste out of our oceans.

goop launched the GOOPGLOW Everyday Glow Multivitamin to help cover your daily nutritional bases and support glowing skin and healthy hair.

LAWLESS Beauty founder Annie Lawless hosted a webinar to celebrate the Forget The Filler Cherry Vanilla Launch, which includes Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask and Forget The Filler Lip Plumping Line Smoothing Gloss.

KSUBI hosted a party at their store in New York City to celebrate Dyson Daniels and Ochai Agbaji ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft.

