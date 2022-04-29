Celebrities were keeping busy this month. From New York City to Hollywood and everywhere in between, read what the A-listers have been up to.

Kristen Bell and Yumi teamed up to raise funds for those affected by the war in Ukraine through the new book, From Seeds Come Sunflowers, by donating all proceeds from print sales to World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization founded by Chef José Andrés that provides fresh meals in response to crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions.



Jodie Comer wore the Hunter x Killing Eve Chasing Boots, a knee-high style boot, available in black, olive and camel, on the final two episodes of the television series Killing Eve.

George Lopez attended the Grand Opening of Impact Museum’s Immersive Frida Kahlo Exhibit At Lighthouse ArtSpace in Hollywood, California, in support of Global Gift Foundation USA.

Charli D’Amelio enjoyed Cold Stone Creamery backstage at the Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, after she won Favorite Female Creator.

Carly Rae Jepsen stunned in a For Love & Lemons white lacy dress at the Interscope Coachella Party in Palm Springs, California.

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller attended a Celebration of Life in Los Angeles, California, to support a former HFC care grant recipient and volunteer advocate who was caring for her late mother with Alzheimer's.



MoonPay, the leading global crypto payments infrastructure provider, announced that more than 60 influential figures and organizations including Drake, QuestLove, Gwyneth Paltrow, The Weeknd, Gal Gadot, Ashton Kutcher, Guy Oseary’s Sound Ventures, Scooter Braun, Matthew McConaughey, Justin Bieber and more, have collectively invested $87 million in the company. These new strategic investors represent the industries best positioned to transform the way creatives, artists, and athletes think about art, fan engagement, and intellectual property by Web3 technology.

Emma Chamberlain served her Chamberlain Coffee x Craig's vegan coffee ice cream flavor to fans in The Rose Garden at Coachella in Indio, California.

The Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein hosted Smile Train's Spring Fling at FunDimension Amusement Park in Miami, sponsored by Amazon Studios + Silverthorne Advisory Group to raise awareness for children with clefs.

Nitish Kannan released his book, How to Manifest Anything: Unlock Your Superpower and Live Your Best Life, which features interviews and stories with Amber Heard, Wesley Snipes, Steve Wozniak and guest chapters from Brett King.

Lamar Odom talked on the phone with FanRoom partner Jeff Krauss to make plans for his upcoming Virtual Meet & Greet Fundraiser for SIDS Institute on April 30, 2022 at 3 pm EST on FanRoomLive.com, sponsored by Nanosol Pro.



Todd Krim hosted a Fluid disco-party for Miami Beach Pride at La Otra Miami with DJs Tommy Hart and Alexis Tucci, where guests enjoyed a performance from Adriana de Moura, sipped on E11EVEN Vodka, and downloaded Motto, a new LGBTQ+ dating app. 10% of the profits from the event were donated to Pridelines, a local non-profit that educates and empowers LGBTQ+ youth.

Elsa Hosk rocked a bright green Emi Jay clip to Revolve Festival in La Quinta, California.

AnnaSophia Robb posed for an Instagram photo in a Sister Swim bikini while at the beach.

Stacey Bendet of Alice + Olivia partnered with Nicky Hilton, Ashlee Simpson, Chanel Iman, Tessa Hilton, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Khadijah Haqq and their children for the exclusive children's clothing collaboration with Dotty Dungarees, A+O X DOTTY DUNGAREES. The designer also partnered with Nicky Hilton and Tessa Hilton for the Nicky Hilton x French Sole with Alice + Olivia footwear.

Amy Davidson, Clare Vivier, and Christina Caradona attended the Maya Brenner x Stella & Dot Collection launch at Oriel in Los Angeles, California, where guests enjoyed hand massages with Ever Hand Cream by Squeeze and tarot card readings by Jessica Stone.

Hannah Bronfman, Dascha Polanco, Alexandra O'Laughlin and Shawn Johnson teamed up for Calia Collective in celebration of the fitness apparel brand's newest campaign, Choose What Fits.



Top NFL prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux starred in a "Made in LA" Beats campaign featuring unreleased music from Diddy, marking his return to music and a new creative chapter in the rapper's career and personal evolution.

Jenna Dewan wore a L'AGENCE neon green suit on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen to promote her new show, Come Dance With Me!

Levi's hosted a Festival Haus event featuring festival pieces and a preview of the new Levi’s Fresh collection where guests enjoyed customization by Daisy World and 625 Industries, massages by OSEA and manicures by Olive & June in West Hollywood, California.

Revolve Social Club hosted a CITYROW GO Max experience to celebrate the launch of Revolve's WellBeing and BeingWell line in West Hollywood, California.

Miss Earth USA Natalia Salmon attended a rally outside of the White House in Washington, D.C. in honor of Earth Day.

Greg Centineo, career consultant and creative advisor, worked hand-in-hand with pro-boxing extraordinaire Erikson "Hammer" Lubin leading up to his recent match in Las Vegas, Nevada.

oHHo hosted a total body stretch megaformer class at The Studio (MDR) led by in-house meditation instructor Justin Jairam, where guests enjoyed a workout in Albion Fit outfits and a calming meditation with oHHo's CBD Recovery Balm in Playa Vista, California.

HEYMAEVE hosted a cocktail soirée to launch their new Spring Collection at EP & LP Rooftop Bar in West Hollywood, California. For every event attendee, a donation was made on their behalf to Destiny Rescue, a non profit organization that rescues children from human and sex trafficking in Asia and South America.

PrettyLittleThing hosted Get Festival Ready events at the PrettyLittleThing showroom in West Hollywood, California, where guests previewed the brand's festival collection looks and enjoyed services by Mario Badescu, BeautyWorks, Tanologist, Tatti Lashes and more.

Chef Sir Bruno Serato launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $50,000 to feed California children, with the social media support of Neil Sedaka, Gloria Gaynor, Kym Whitley, Frankie Grande, Vicki Gunvalson, Abby Lee Miller and more.

Celebrity stylist High End Hippie hosted a virtual event on Zoom to celebrate the launch of Sweet Flower's SWEETS where guests enjoyed chocolate from Bottega Louie.

Nick Fouquet launched his Venice capsule collection and Fall 2022 women’s and men’s ready-to-wear and accessories collection, which is available at the Nick Fouquet Venice California Flagship store, the Nick Fouquet Aspen Colorado store, selected stockists worldwide, and exclusive styles will be available on his website.

British beauty brand Trinny London partnered with celebrity makeup artist Adam Burrell, who has worked with Khloe Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, and more, to celebrate the company's Los Angeles launch, where guests received personalized makeup and skincare matching, touch ups, and tried out the new Boost Up Vitamin C Serum.

Lunya founder Ashley Merrill celebrated the launch of the brand's collaboration with Atlanta-based abstract and figurative painter Kristen Giorgi for a limited-edition collection inclusive of an organic pima tee and various silk styles at The Lunya Melrose Bedroom in West Hollywood, California, where guests enjoyed cakes by Eat Nunchi.

Cassie Marinho, body aesthetics expert and founder of SKINIC med-spa in Beverly Hills, California, prepared A-list clients for Coachella 2022 with body tightening treatments.

Blended Strategy Group hosted The Wind Up pre-Coachella event at Harriet’s Rooftop in West Hollywood, California, where guests enjoyed craft cocktails remixed by Calirosa and experiences by SKIMS, LiveTinted, Bliss, GXVE Beauty, Free & Easy, Olive & June, Paul Mitchell. Mane Addicts Creator Collective, Isle of Paradise and Melinda Maria.

Beach Yoga SoCal and Santa Monica Picnic Co. hosted an exclusive deep house yoga flow class followed by a brunch on the beach in Santa Monica, California.

Alo hosted a pre-Coachella event in Beverly Hills, California, where guests previewed the new collections and enjoyed B12 shots, ear seeding, nail art and more.



FOR TWO launched a sustainably sourced, locally produced unisex sweatshirt and hat to raise awareness for postpartum depression, with 10% of all sales benefiting Postpartum Support International to fund their programming.

Jake Ireland, founder of Off Hours Bourbon, sipped on a drink at a private party in Los Angeles, California.

