Yara Shahidi and Natalie Portman starred in the Dior Beauty Forever New Generation Foundation campaign to launch the brand's new Forever foundation.

Taylor Hill rocked red Gymshark leggings while out and about in West Hollywood.

Harry Jowsey went viral on social media after Netflix's Instagram account changed their bio telling their followers to flirt with the Too Hot to Handle star.

ABG Entertainment and Talent Resources are teaming up to host the Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew with musical performances by Kygo, Jack Harlow, Frank Walker, David Solomon, DJ Irie more at Century Park in Los Angeles on Feb. 12. To purchase tickets and tables, visit SITHEPARTY.COM, powered by SI Tix.

Top content house Prime Capitol, led by Kyle Godfrey, moved back to Los Angeles and hit the ground running with a series of fun pranks and stunts.

Caroline Aaron, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Rachel Brosnahan, Michael Zegen and Luke Kirby attended a special talk at the 92Y in New York City to celebrate the season 4 premiere of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, premiering on Feb. 18.

Celebrity hair colorist and dpHUE co-founder Justin Anderson hosted a webinar with dpHUE to celebrate the brand's first venture into the styling category with products including dry texture spray, texturizing powder, touchable hairspray, blow dry crème, leave in mist and thermal protection spray.

Olive & June launched the first sustainable, realistic looking press-on nails for $10. The brand's press-ons have a try-on functionality on the packaging where you can see exactly what the nail would look like on your hand.

Eva Longoria Bastón returned to The Latinx House for a discussion with Oscar de La Hoya and The Latinx House’s Olga Segura in celebration of her directorial debut for La Guerra Civil. The Latinx House, a nonprofit initiative that aims to change the image of the Latinx community in the United States by elevating and amplifying the voices, as well as the content created by Latinx artists, entertainers, policy experts, and grassroots organizers, returned to the 2022 Sundance Film Festival with a full calendar of virtual programming, and as an official Sundance Institute partner.

Toni Garrn spoke about how her skin has transformed since using Dior Capture Totale.

Jessica Clarke Higgins started the new year off right as a newlywed to Bachelor star Ben Higgins in their new home with the help of MagicLinen.

Bella Hadid wore black Alo leggings with a preppy varsity bomber jacket while out and about in Los Angeles.

Lawless Beauty founder and CEO Annie Lawless hosted a virtual event to celebrate the launch of Lawless Beauty's Forget The Filler Lip Mask.

Peter Thomas Roth hosted a virtual event to celebrate the launch of their Even Smoother collection.

Bella Haykoff, owner of Haykoff Gallery, hosted a showing of Martiros Manoukian's Constellation Collection, made up of 21 unique artworks appraised at $62 million, at The Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. The art dealer has the exclusive rights to the collection of artwork, which is featured in Barron Hilton's Estate and seen in Paris Hilton's wedding images.

Landon Wetterstrom attended the premiere of his new series, Men of West Hollywood, alongside Shahs of Sunset alum Sara Jeihooni in Los Angeles.

Benefit Cosmetics hosted a mid-day soirée at The Revery in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of their POREfessional Lite Primer, a lightweight, water-based face primer that minimizes the look of pores and helps keep makeup in place.

Thrive Causemetic’s CEO Karissa Bodnar hosted a Bigger Than Beauty Virtual Event where participants learned about the new 2022 brand launches.

Addison Rae posted a photo of herself wearing the Ziggy Bikini Top and Ziggy Bottoms in Matte Rose by VDM on Instagram.

Glamnetic, a magnetic lash, press-on nail and beauty accessories brand, celebrated the launch of their Coffee Date Collection at Carrera Cafe with picturesque photo moments, giveaways, a DIY nail bar, and more.

Celebrity photographer Veronica Sams shot the February cover of Harper's Bazaar Vietnam, featuring Venus ET Fleur founder Seema Bansal Chadha.

Erik Zamudio and Tara Electra launched Roll app, a new digital platform that takes users inside the camera rolls of content creators including Tana Mongeau, Sommer Ray, Stassie Karanikolaou, Dillon Francis, Noah Schnapp, and more. The new app takes aim at reducing pressure for creators who feel obligated to post polished content on their social channels or risqué images behind paywalls.

ColourPop Cosmetics hosted a virtual masterclass with TikTok star Tinx and her makeup artist, Hailey Hoff,where participants learned makeup tricks.

Seyhart Wellness Club hosted a self-care education panel with wellness experts and an intimate sound bath to celebrate their inaugural member event in Santa Monica.

Tayshia Adams wore an Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet head-to-toe yellow monochromatic look in New York City.

Filmmakers Jonah Tulis and Blake Harris, who previously made the CBS All Access (now Paramount+) video game documentary, Console Wars, celebrated the premiere of their new documentary, Gamestop: Rise of the Players, at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City, about the 2020 stock market phenomenon that saw the struggling video game retailer's stock skyrocket to unprecedented heights.

Splendid Spoon founder Nicole Centeno celebrated the launch of Splendid Spoon's 21 Day Reset program in partnership with HUM, True Botanicals and Parsley Health featuring new green juices, meals and products, with a virtual expert panel focused on building healthy habits. The brand also created a new Immunity Shot made with elderberry, blackberry and camu camu.

Adika hosted a shop-and-sip event where guests picked out cute outfits for any occasion while enjoying music, lite bites and refreshments in Los Angeles.

Murad celebrated their newest product innovation, Targeted Wrinkle Corrector, with a target practice event at Lombardi House in Los Angeles.

DSW hosted a virtual NW Method fitness class with celebrity personal trainer Nicole Winhoffer to help participants sculpt and tone while healing the mind, body, and soul.

