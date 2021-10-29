Celebrities were keeping busy this month. From New York City to Hollywood and everywhere in between, read what A-listers have been up to.

January Jones attended the Net-A-Porter x Mother and Carolyn Murphy lunch and homegrown farmer's market at the Thorne Family Farm in Malibu.

Taryn Manning posed alongside her cover at BELLA magazine's Fall Fashion Cover Party at the Randi Rahm Studio in New York City.

Shanina Shaik wore House of CB's Martinique Chocolate Jersey Mini Shirt Dress to Kelsey Merritt's birthday dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood.

Vanessa Hudgens wore a White Fox Active workout set while out and about in Los Angeles.

Behati Prinsloo attended a dinner at Nobu Malibu to celebrate the launch of Calirosa Tequila, where guests sipped on signature cocktails and learned about their red wine barrel aging process.

David Lekach

Jacob Elordi attended the Sydney Carlson x Jaded LDN collaboration launch event in Los Angeles where guests enjoyed music by DJ Huneycut, a heat-map inspired portrait studio, gifting suite by Wildflower Cases, custom cocktails by JAJA Tequila and Ruby Hibiscus Water and more.

Jordyn Woods wore the Andres Bikini by Matte Collection in an Instagram post.

Michelle Berk of Privé Porter, the largest source for new Hermès bags and the woman behind Cardi B's Birkin collection, graced the cover of Forbes France while holding a custom Swarovski Birkin from her MoneyBags x MB line.

Karrueche Tran attended Family Style Food Festival in Los Angeles, hosted by founder Miles Canares, to celebrate the cross sections of food and fashion with top artists, chefs and brands, where limited-edition merchandise and dishes dropped exclusively. Family Style and Crocs also launched the Sole of the Kitchen campaign, which honors all restaurant workers and will donate 10,000 pairs of Crocs to independent restaurants across the country.

Beth Saravo, Rodney Campos, and Clay Westcott

Devon Windsor launched a sneaker with ASH to coincide with the launch of her second sport collection.

Jesse Metcalfe, Joel Kinnaman, Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama attended the grand opening of Sparrow Restaurant, a modern coastal Italian concept created by Noble 33, located inside Hotel Figueroa in Downtown Los Angeles.

Emma Chamberlain rocked Valentino Beauty Pure nails done by celebrity manicurist Mary Soul on the cover of Forbes France.

Ron Cephas Jones and Uzo Aduba attended the media event for Second Stage Theater’s Broadway production of Clyde’s at Civilian Hotel in New York City.

Jennifer Broski

Kyle Richards hosted a luncheon with Wacoal in partnership with Susan G. Komen to support the fight against breast cancer at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood.

Alec Gores challenged Dan Bilzerian to a $100 million heads-up poker match, one of the biggest heads-up matches ever. Bilzerian secured the funds for the match and is waiting on his opponent Gores to do the same.

Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, celebrated LA Dance Project with Casamigos.

Quvenzhané Wallis attended the premiere of the Apple TV+ series Swagger at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, NY.

Marion Curtis for AppleTV+

The Chainsmokers, Nelly, Blanco Brown, Loud Luxury and Bryce Vine headlined Blended Festival in San Diego, California, presented by My Wine Society.

Megan Thee Stallion dropped a Western-inspired music video short-style film with Popeyes to celebrate the launch of the Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce and Thee Heat merch drop.

Brooke Shields teamed up with HUM for a virtual party on World Menopause Day to launch their newest product, Fan Club.

Phaedra Parks joined co-owner Dan Holt at The Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center in Los Angeles for a day of beauty to celebrate her birthday.

BHRC

Andy Garcia performed Cuban Jazz music in celebration of LatinX Heritage Month at HVW8 Art + Design Gallery in Los Angeles, with food provided by Jah Mama Sauce and Bebito's Cage.

Jordin Sparks attended Smile Train's All Smiles Are Beautiful party at Nobu Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of their collaboration and charity T-shirt with Baby Phat. The event was sponsored by Teoma Global, Snow Teeth Whitening, RUMOR Rose, Kastra Elion Vodka and Robina Benson Home Design.

Chef Mario Carbone hosted the Carbone x Erewhon: A Tasting to Remember pop-up event at Palisades Village to celebrate the launch of Carbone's sauce, Carbone Fine Food, at Erewhon.

Audrina Patridge stocked up on healthy essentials from Vitacost.com in Los Angeles.

Courtesy of Michael Simon/StarTraks

Storets hosted their Fall/Winter 2021 collection preview in Los Angeles.

Aritzia hosted an exclusive presentation to celebrate their new Super World collection in Los Angeles.

CRUXGGTM launched an updated expanded kitchen electrics collection with Ghetto Gastro, the Bronx-born culinary collective. The brand also has a permanent giveback component where 5% of profits will go directly to a collective of nonprofits that are working to end food insecurity.

Snob World founder Kelsea Moscatel stunned in PRETTYPARTY hair extensions at Los Angeles Fashion Week, where she sat front row with husband Cole Moscatel.

Courtesy of Kelsea Moscatel

White Fox is offering people a chance to win $50,000 cash and a $1,000 White Fox wardrobe through a giveaway running through Sunday, Nov. 21. To enter, tell White Fox what you would spend $50,000 on if you only had 24 hours to spend it.

Vegamour hosted a recharge and regenerate event at Pause in West Hollywood to celebrate the brand's GRO Well Supplement + Probiotic.



Cultnaked founder and Ukrainian designer Mary Furtas hosted the brand's first U.S. cocktail preview event at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.

Jessica Batten partnered with Healthy Crunch to kickstart healthy eating habits at home with fiancé Ben McGrath and her soon-to-be stepchildren.

Drew Herrmann of Kelsea Moscatel

Naturally Serious co-founders Rochelle Jacobs and Sarah McNamara hosted a virtual event to celebrate the brand's new launches including their Lemon-Aid makeup-removing cleansing gel and Sleep Over retinol nighttime treatment.

Organic kombucha brand KÖE, loved by Vivica A. Fox, showed off their original flavors on Instagram.

Everlasting Comfort, loved by Kendall Jenner, launched their travel neck pillows for the holiday season.

For more celeb sightings, check out the gallery below.

Must-See Celeb Sightings: October 2021

RELATED CONTENT:

January Jones Celebrates Son Xander's 5th Birthday With Rare Photo -- See the Pic! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Star Sightings: Janel Parrish, Zoey Deutch and More Celebs

Star Sightings: Kristin Cavallari, Caitlyn Jenner and More Celebs

Star Sightings: Katie Holmes, Tori Spelling and More Celebs