Celebrities were keeping busy this month. From New York City to Hollywood and everywhere in between, read what A-listers have been up to.

Katie Holmes attended the 'Healthy Hydration is Step 1'' breakfast at Bluemercury in Tribeca hosted by evian.

Chris Pratt posed with a captured White Spike alien from The Tomorrow War at the film’s world premiere. In celebration of the movie, a theatrical military convoy traveled throughout Los Angeles and Huntington Beach with a sedated White Spike alien specimen from the film to surprise onlookers.

Gigi Hadid wore a matching outfit by Nocturne while out in New York with Antoni Porowski.

Dorinda Medley taught her Dorobics class at obé while wearing full '80s workout gear.

Jessica Biel teamed up with natural products entrepreneur and dad Jeremy Adams to launch Kinderfarms, a clean and effective health and wellness brand for families. Kinderfarms products are available in 25,000 retail stores, online at kinderfarms.com and more. 1% of all sales are donated through“1% For The Planet.”

Kinderfarms

Savannah Lee Smith joined Soapbox in NYC to kick off The Soapbox Giving Tour.

Shay Mitchell wore a MYRASWIM bikini on Instagram.

British pop and R&B star Mabel joined Katy Perry, Post Malone and J Balvin in the "P25 Music" program, which celebrates Pokémon’s 25th anniversary this year with the release of Pokémon 25: The Album on Capitol Records this fall. The BRIT Award winner collaborated with Pokémon to write “Take It Home."

Winnie Harlow hosted a party to celebrate her edit with PrettyLittleThing at La Mesa Lounge in Los Angeles.

Joshua Jackson and Patrick Macmanus posed on the red carpet at an exclusive screening of Dr. Death at the 92nd Street Y in New York.

Rod Morata/Michael Priest Photography

Chanel Iman was announced as Smile Train's newest Celebrity Ambassador, solely focused on motherhood.

Emily Blunt wore the Autumn Adeigbo Masie Jumpsuit while promoting Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson in Los Angeles.

Doja Cat made an appearance at E11EVEN Miami to celebrate the launch of her new album, Planet Her, with friends Ty Dolla $ign and Shenseea.

Ballet Hispánico, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, and Dance Theatre of Harlem performed at the first BAAND Together Dance Festival in Damrosch Park as part of Restart Stages, the new outdoor performing arts center constructed on the Lincoln Center campus as a project of the Arnhold Dance Innovation Fund made possible by Chanel.

Bella Thorne directed her upcoming music video with Juicy J in Los Angeles.

Jesse Richmond

Tori Spelling and her two kids, Beau and Finn, snacked on Thinful Guiltless Snack Mix at IPIC as they watched Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Bella Hadid wore a top by Musier Paris while heading to a photo shoot in New York City.

Lexia Hayden attended the Teen Vibes Magazine Pool Party for a Cause event in Los Angeles.

Peter Vincer's media company, Notorious, became the first in history to own the word "notorious" alone.

AnnaSophia Robb treated herself to an easy takeout meal at P.F. Chang’s To Go in NYC before heading out for the premiere of her new true-crime series, Dr. Death.

Michael Simon

HUM Nutrition hosted a virtual pizza party with Chris Lin and Brock Williams of @Yummertime, where guests received custom kits from Jon and Vinny's and were given tips from HUM Registered Dieticians on how to enjoy meals without bloating with HUM Nutrition's Flatter Me.

Splendid Spoon hosted a workout class at Barry's Venice to celebrate the plant-based meal delivery service's Let's Get Moving campaign and the launch of their new higher protein plant-based meals.

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics hosted the All Eyes on LA virtual event to celebrate the brand's new Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick shades. The brand also partnered with local photographers including Vincent Elejorde, who created one-of-a-kind images of Los Angeles for attendees.

Hourglass Cosmetics hosted a virtual webinar to celebrate their newest launch, the Curator Eyeshadow Collection.

Real Housewives of Dallas star D'Andra Simmons and Dean Cain celebrated the grand opening of The Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center in Dallas Fort Worth, where they discussed live demos, including Erica Rose's botox injections.

Micah Blehm

Peter Thomas Roth hosted a virtual event to celebrate the brand's Goodbye Acne Hello Clarity product.

Aquarius Cocktail Clothing celebrated their pop-up at Platform LA with a shop and sip event where attendees sipped on summer-inspired cosmic cocktails while perusing the collection with founder Lissa Zwahlen.

Canadian keto-friendly brand Healthy Crunch launched in the United States.

Celebrity photographer Sam Dameshek released his debut coffee table book, Yours Truly, which features three years of photographs of 40+ women including Alexis Ren, Charlotte D'Alessio, Carmella Rose, Josie Canseco, Meredith Mickelson, Hannah Palmer, Yovanna Ventura, Yasmin Wijnaldum, and more.

Must-See Celeb Sightings

