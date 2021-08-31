Celebrities were keeping busy this month. From New York City to Hollywood and everywhere in between, read what A-listers have been up to.

Kristin Cavallari hosted a weekend-long Uncommon James and Uncommon Beauty celebration at Infinity Summer House in Southampton, New York.

Brooke Shields, Ali Wentworth and Isaac Calpito aka Isaac Boots hosted a workout class in Bridgehampton, New York, sponsored by Splendid Spoon benefiting the East End Fund for Children.

Kristen Bell hosted a virtual event to celebrate the launch of the Lord Jones Happy Dance skincare products, where guests received goodies from Lady and the Larder and made avocado toast.



My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart enjoyed CrazySundaes with her sons, Shlomo and Aron, at the CrazyShake by Black Tap pop-up at The Clubhouse in East Hampton, New York.



Travis Barker shared his excitement about the launch of the Monty's Good Burger Charlie's Chickən Sandwich, a vegan chicken sandwich available at the 100% plant-based burger chain in Southern California.

Kate Bock celebrated her hard sparkling water, Pompette, with a day of wellness and self care, including a DanceBody class, manicures by GLOSSLAB, glam with BITE Beauty, stretches by Stretch*d and more at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton, New York.

Pompette, Alexandra Martin

Kate Beckinsale joined MRVL as the face of its luxury anti-aging skincare line, MRVL Skin Solutions, launching this fall.



Kendall Jenner posted a photo in the Alo Blue Skies drop on Instagram.

Nina Agdal and Jack Brinkley Cook attended a Pool Party at the Montauk Beach House sponsored by Chateau Minuty, where they sipped on wine and enjoyed appetizers.

Heidi Klum was all smiles on her way to the America's Got Talent live show filming in Los Angeles.

Caitlyn Jenner posed with stylist and High-Low Hostess Amanda Orso at Jenner's campaign dinner in Calabasas, California, which Orso designed custom embroidered napkins for.

Pixie Productions

Lisa Rinna and Delilah Belle Hamlin attended the Fred Segal charity shopping event at Isaac Boots' Torched Shoppe in the Hamptons, where guests enjoyed shopping Fred Segal’s curated styles and brands with a portion of sales donated to the East End Fund for Children.

Australian-born brand P.E. Nation launched P.E. Mens featuring graphic tees, puffer vests, jackets and track pants.

Adrian Grenier shopped at Estilo Men in Austin, Texas, with store owner Stephanie Coultress O’Neill.

Unsubscribed, a new consciously made, slow fashion brand, launched its e-commerce site, making the private label collection and like-minded third party items available nationwide.

Jordana Brewster celebrated the 35th anniversary of Michael Stars and the launch of Michael Stars Vintage with a celebration at the Malibu Lumber Yard.

Mike Borchard

Wiz Khalifa attended an Hwood Group and MADE nightlife event hosted by Ty Dolla $ign at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood.



Awkwafina held her limited-edition Sanzo lychee flavored sparkling water can for the release of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.



Logan Hollowell and Dr. John Amaral celebrated their collaboration at the Logan Hollowell showroom in Santa Monica, where guests enjoyed bites and refreshments from Kin and Giselle’s.



Jeffree Star Cosmetics teased a glimpse of the Star Ranch Palette inspired by Jeffree Star's Wyoming lifestyle, launching on Sept. 3.



BELLA magazine celebrated its 9th annual Hamptons cover party featuring Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman at Southampton Social Club in NY hosted by Vanessa Coppes, BELLA owner, CEO + Editor-in Chief.

Vital Photo NY

Morgan Taylor launched their fall nail collection, No Boundries.



Smashbox hosted a private pre-screening of The Suicide Squad at AMC Sunset 5 in West Hollywood to celebrate the launch of their limited-edition, supervillain-inspired shades of Always On Cream Shadow and Be Legendary Lipstick.



Birdies co-founders Bianca Gates and Marisa Sharkey celebrated the opening of their newest retail destination in Venice, California.

ILIA hosted a cocktail party at Elephante in Santa Monica to celebrate the launch of their Fullest Volumizing Mascara.

Singer Divina wore a purple dress while stepping out for dinner at Nobu Malibu.

McCall Ryan

Harry Jowsey debuted a billboard in Times Square for his new dating app, Lolly.

Luxury denim brand KSUBI launched its latest expansion in unisex accessories, with an exclusive 9-piece jewelry collection complete with logo-stamped necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings plated with 18-karat gold.

Francois Reihani opened La La Land Kind Cafe in Santa Monica, California, and started a youth program that employs local foster kids who have aged out of the system and are often facing homelessness to provide them love, a support group, and employment skills to set them up for success with Foster Mentorship Program Leader, Marcy Ramos.

For more celeb sightings, check out the gallery below.

Must-See Celeb Sightings

RELATED CONTENT:

Brody Jenner Admits There’s Chemistry With Ex Kristin Cavallari When She Returns to ‘The Hills' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Star Sightings: Katie Holmes, Tori Spelling and More Celebs

Star Sightings: Lea Michele, Chrishell Stause and More Celebs

Star Sightings: Jasmine Tookes, Alex Rodriguez and More Celebs