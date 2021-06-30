Lea Michele attended the Alice + Olivia Pride “Prom” event at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York, benefitting the Ali Forney Center.

Katie Holmes attended the 25-year anniversary screening of Julian Schnabel’s remastered film Basquiat presented by Chanel at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City as part of the culmination of Tribeca Film Festival and Chanel celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Art Awards.

Nikki Reed teamed up with LOCI to create a collaboration of sustainable sneakers. The actress held a virtual celebration with the brand to celebrate World Ocean Day where she shared ways to care for our oceans.

Brandi Glanville visited Los Angeles and New York-based celebrity dentist Dr. Victoria Veystman to fix her chipped teeth, rebuild her bite and correct her wearing down teeth structure.

Michael Simon Photography

Frankie Vegas showcased her spirituality brand, WHO'S FRANKIE, which offers a pathway to holistic wellness through exclusive, luxury products rooted in healthy living.

Paris Hilton took over the DJ booth at E11EVEN Miami to kick off the 2021 International Bitcoin Convention. E11EVEN recently became the first major nightclub in the US to accept cryptocurrency and table minimums were in the range of $5k -$25k for Hilton’s first big DJ set in over a year.

Addison Rae and Griffin Johnson invested in Gryphon Digital Mining, the first ever renewable bitcoin mining firm.

Dua Lipa made a surprise appearance at the re-opening celebration of sbe’s Nightingale in Los Angeles, hosted by EVITA to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and Pride Month, where attendees were treated to a performance by Orville Peck.

Amy Graves / Amy Graves Photography

Kevin Miller, CEO of supreme digital marketing agency Gr0, who runs the company alongside Jon Zacharias, was honored on Glassdoor's list of Top CEOs in 2021.

The Hummus Republic, a Mediterranean food franchise, announced several new locations in development across the country.

Rob Minkoff treated family and friends to their first in-theater experience at IPIC Theaters to kick off summer with Thinful.

Chrishell Stause hosted a housewarming party catered by European-inspired market Haute Mess at her new Hollywood Hills mansion where guests enjoyed Culture Pop, a plant-based, non-GMO, vegan and gluten-free probiotic soda made with real organic spices, organic fruit juice and live probiotics on Instagram.

Crystal Minkoff visited Dermalogica's new flagship store in West Hollywood to receive a facial.

Drew Barrymore partnered with World’s Best Cat Litter for their annual #GiveLitter initiative, which aims to donate 3 million pounds of litter to animal shelters in need across the United States and offers a chance for one lucky fan’s cat to appear on the brand's bags.

AJ McLean and Nick Carter joined Lance Bass and Joey Fatone to sing "Larger Than Life" and "Bye Bye Bye" with Casamigos while celebrating Pride at Roccos in West Hollywood.

Chris Brown attended Tory Lanez's BET after-party presented by YAAAS NFT, a marketplace that connects social influencers, music artists and talent through the sale of experiences, collaborations and meet and greets, in Bel Air, Los Angeles.



Chris Brown

Naturopathica Holistic Health partnered with Miraval Resorts & Spas and NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, to promote advocacy for mental health at the newly redesigned East Hampton Spa & Healing Center. From June 21 to June 25, Naturopathica offered two treatments inspired by Miraval’s Life in Balance Spas, including the Probiotic Healing Facial and the Juniper Leg and Foot Treatment. Fifty percent of all sales from the two treatments were donated to NAMI in support of mental health programs.

Shahs of Sunset alum Sara Jeihooni and owner of Camilla Seretti, Sahar Manley, launched The Sara Jehooni x Camilla Seretti collection featuring multi-layered chain bracelets, chain link earrings, and necklaces.

Brooke Shields hit the beach with her daughters Rowan and Grier in matching Aerie Swim in Southampton, New York.

Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom showed their sportsmanship following their boxing match at the LiveXLive Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms, in partnership with StatHero, in Miami, Florida.

LiveXLive/Ryan Loco

Emily Ratajkowski wore Vehla Eyewear sunglasses while out and about in New York City.

Hampton Water and Jon Bon Jovi announced the Hampton Water Makes a Splash: A Live Concert for The Roots Fund on July 14 at 7 p.m. ET that will air on Hampton Water's Facebook page. Before the show, Jon and his son Jesse will sit down for an exclusive pre-show virtual happy hour and wine tasting hosted by Wine.com at 6 p.m. ET on the Wine.com Youtube Channel. After the show, there will be a celebratory rosé pong tournament in partnership with Gopuff on Hampton Water’s Instagram Live.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley attended the Alo House, where VIP Talent and influencers experienced a four day wellness bazaar filed with healers, daily workouts and the exclusive Alo Spa.

Two-time world heavyweight professional boxing champion Tyson Fury discussed the upcoming Bare Knuckle fight in Tampa Florida, on Friday, July 23, and the Fury vs. Wilder fight on Saturday, July 24, with President and Founder of BKFC David Feldman.

BKFC

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attended the PrettyLittleThing x Galore Magazine party to celebrate Atiana De La Hoya’s magazine cover in Los Angeles.

Dakota Fanning teamed up with Casa Vega restaurant to create a limited time collaborative margarita made with honey and thyme, the ‘DAKOTA Margarita.' Profits from every margarita sold throughout the month of June will be donated to No Us Without You, a non-profit charity that seeks to provide food security to undocumented back-of-house staff and their families.



Candice Swanepoel launched an exclusive Tropic of C capsule on REVOLVE made with a mix of upcycled fibers and x-life lycra.

The Moscatels' Cole and Kelsea Moscatel took a stroll in Los Angeles ahead of their runway debut at Dubai Fashion Week walking for Michael Lombard.

DIGGZY

