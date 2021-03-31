Celebrities were keeping busy this month. From New York City to Hollywood and everywhere in between, read what A-listers have been up to.

Emma Roberts was interviewed for Violet Grey's Screen Test, a series where Violet Grey collaborates with acclaimed photographers and image-makers to showcase the transformative abilities of hair and makeup.

Dior unveiled a new Dior Stands With Women interview series featuring Natalie Portman, Yara Shahidi and more to celebrate International Women's Day. The female-led initiative was created to amplify voices of inspiring female leaders in their respective fields and communities, with a committed partnership with Charlize Theron’s charity organization, CTAOP (Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project), to provide higher education scholarships for leaders of the next generation.

Jodie Foster got ready for the 2021 Golden Globes with the help of makeup artist Brett Freedman, who used Pixi's Lip Contour Liner in Soft Nude and LipLift Max gloss in Honey Sheen to complete her look.

Celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan used Evereden Golden Belly Serum during her pregnancy to help reduce the appearance of stretch marks, stimulate collagen growth, provide antioxidant and anti-inflammatory protection and more.

WE tv celebrated the virtual premiere of The TS Madison Experience, a series that follows TS Madison on her journey, along with the people in her corner, including her mother, Ms. Mary, and Tiffany “New York” Pollard. VIP guests received a special TS MADISON “Queens Cocktail Kit”, which included a Queens Goblet and Gavel with a Bedazzle Gem Set to enjoy during the premiere.

Jamie Lee Curtis kicked off Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ 6th Annual Make March Matter campaign, a month-long campaign that brings local businesses and the community together to raise funds for the hospital to ensure that its patients can receive the critical, lifesaving care they need. Now in its 6th year, raising more than $8 million since it first launched in 2016, Make March Matter has over 92 participating partners across fashion, fitness, culinary, and lifestyle brands in Los Angeles and beyond.

Devon Windsor teamed up with Alexis Isais and her brand, ALEXIS, on a mommy-and-me swim collection which includes six styles for women and girls.

Lexy Panterra and Maven’s List hosted a celebration in Los Angeles to premiere the release of the singer's new music video, "Die Before You Love Me." Guests sipped on Tequila Casa Dollero, Dezo and AJA Wineyards as they munched on bites from Hummus Republic and dessert from Cake and Art. Magician Andy Amyx entertained attendees by flaunting his tricks for the crowd, and podcast host Maddie Munson sold her Hobolux merch.

FAME

Kylie and Kendall Jenner ordered a 10-piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets, cinnamon rolls, Filet-O-Fish, French fries and soda from McDonald's after a photo shoot in Los Angeles.

Jasmine Tookes posed in a tonal blazer and trousers from the JLUX Label Power Suiting collection. For every purchase from this range during the month of March, the brand will donate $1 to the female empowerment non-profit, Step Up.

Kaia Gerber celebrated the launch of her Bleausalt hoodie, The Kaia Crop Skater, where 20% of all proceeds will go to A Sense of Home, an organization that strives to prevent homelessness by creating the first-ever homes for youth aging out of foster care with donated furniture and home goods.

Celebrity real estate tycoon Ari Rastegar joined New York Giants player Adrian Colbert on his podcast, Small Things to a Giant, to talk about real estate, health, parenting and Rastegar's upcoming book, The Gift of Failure.

Someone Somewhere hosted a glow-in-the-dark trivia night with tequila seltzers from Volley to celebrate their innovative, artisan-made reflective fabric Magic Loom.

Augustinus Bader hosted virtual deskside appointments to celebrate the launch of the upgraded The Rich Cream.

Paris Hilton's fiancé, Carter Reum, appeared on Amy Jo Martin's podcast, Why Not Now, which explores people's pivotal life moments.

Nikki Lund showed off her figure and breast reduction done by Beverly Hills plastic surgeons Dr. Payman Danielpour and Dr. John Layke in a photo shoot for LAFashion in Malibu.

Kundalini breathwork specialist Erika Polsinelli aka Evolve by Erika hosted a virtual guided meditation event with Prima and Kamu.

Embody CEO Jenn Chung hosted a virtual dessert party with Beauty Bar Chocolate and Usual Wines.

Tracey Hummel, founder of Bee & Kin, hosted a virtual breakfast catered by Poppy's Brooklyn to celebrate the launch of the brand's Nomad unisex phone-charging backpack.

And in cartoon news, Crash Bandicoot became the first-ever video game character to be featured on the cover of Men's Journal.

For more celeb sightings, check out the gallery below.

