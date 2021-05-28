Celebrities were keeping busy this month. From New York City to Hollywood and everywhere in between, here's a look at what the A-listers were up to.

Jasmine Tookes, Sara Sampaio, Chantel Jeffries and more attended the REVOLVE Around the World Trip to Turks and Caicos, where Saweetie put on a stellar performance.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon hosted a #HowDoYouNeedle Instagram Live with Brittany Iafrati, owner and founder of Bel Viso Medical Spa, to discuss their Vivace microneedling experience.

Nicky Hilton, Stacey Bendet and Tina Chen Craig hosted a night of shopping at alice + olivia in Dallas, Texas, where guests made custom BFF beaded bracelets and phone chains and 10% of sales benefited the North Texas Food Bank.

Akon and his NFT platform, AkoinNFT, partnered with Professor George Church, co-founder of Nebula Genomics and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School, to auction off Professor George Church’s full genome as the world’s first genomic NFT.

Shay Mitchell enjoyed an Onda Sparkling Tequila while hanging out in Miami.

Prince of Monaco Albert II spoke with Edward Sylvan, CEO of SEGI.TV, at The Formula E Race in Monaco.

Ireland Baldwin showed off her red hair and Stoned Fine jewelry necklace on Instagram.

Levi's celebrated 501 Day with virtual events including a coffee talk with Hailey Bieber and Emma Chamberlain, live performances with Kehlani, Eric Nam, Joyce Wrice and Duckwrth, a DIY 501 session with Barbie Ferreira and more.

Micaiah Carter

Lilly Ghalichi and her husband, Dara Mir, celebrated her birthday at Sant’olina restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Celebrity makeup artist Brett Freedman did Lisa Kudrow's makeup for the Friends: The Reunion special on HBO Max using Pixi Beauty's Shapeshifter Palette.

Samira Wiley, Sebastian Maniscalco and Remi Bader teamed up with Daily Harvest for the brand's Anything-But-Natural Guides featuring short-form, relatable content on how they’re personally trying to be real humans again, from dating to reuniting with friends and becoming a new parent.

Martha Stewart and David Grutman hosted the SOBEWFF 20th Anniversary Celebration at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.



Alex Rodriguez enjoyed dinner at David Grutman's Komodo restaurant in Miami.

HBO hosted a virtual premiere to celebrate season 4 of the series In Treatment starring Uzo Aduba and Anthony Ramos, where VIP guests received a LUNA Weighted Blanket and Diptyque Hourglass Diffuser to enjoy while watching the first four episodes of the season at their leisure as well as a special panel discussion in partnership with the National Association for Mental Illness (NAMI).

Bling Empire star Chérie Chan posed for a photo before heading to the MTV Movie & TV Awards in a Haleia dress, Piaget jewelry, and a diamond headpiece made from a Piaget necklace.

Pan Liu

Brooke Burke enjoyed a Thinful Guiltless Snack Mix after a workout in Los Angeles.

Josie Canseco wore Camilla Seretti jewelry out in Los Angeles.

Sweet Flower hosted an intimate DIY pottery making class at Clay LA, where guests had the opportunity to create their own handmade home accessories and learn from experts on the importance of cannabis and mental health.

Rich as F**k author Amanda Frances aka "Money Queen" looked chic while taking meetings in New York City.

Lauren Hashian released a new song, “Get Up on My Level" by Mike Zombie and Aja Elan, which was featured in her husband, Dwayne Johnson's, new Under Armour campaign and added to his Spotify workout playlist.

Yara Shahidi rocked a green manicure to the MTV Movie & TV Awards done by celebrity nail artist Tracy Clemens using Morgan Taylor nail polish.

H.E.R. joined OZY Media's Carlos Watson on his eponymous talk show, where she talked about almost forming a band with Zendaya. New episodes of the Carlos Watson Show drop on YouTube every weekday.

Courtesy of OZY Media/The Carlos Watson Show

Adobe and Netflix teamed up to find the next generation of artists by putting together a short film competition, “The Great Untold," taking place on TikTok until June 13. Three creative submissions will be selected and made into short films and each creator will be given a $10,000 grant, access to Adobe experts and Adobe tools, including Adobe Premiere Pro video software, and be paired with a mentor to guide and inspire them through the creative process.

Prince Estate x Urban Decay teamed up to launch an exclusive limited-edition cosmetics collection inspired by legendary songs and iconic looks worn by Prince.

Celebrity esthetician Sonya Dakar hosted a virtual event to celebrate the launch of the Sonya Dakar Ultima C serum.

YouTube star Aliviaa Jaaferi rocked a sweatsuit by WHILE WE'RE aWAKE on Instagram.

VIP skincare guru Anush Movsesian attended the grand opening of Rendezvous Hollywood.

Violet Grey founder Cassandra Grey hosted a virtual Beauty in Bed session with MUTHA founder Hope Smith and celebrity makeup artist Joyce Bonelli to have a conversation about body confidence and self care and celebrate the launch of MUTHA Body Butter and Body Contour Serum. Violet Grey is currently hosting a Put It In The Bag Event until May 31, where customers can receive 20% off select favorites and a complimentary Violet Grey makeup bag when spending $500 or more.

Vanessa Hudgens showed off her figure on Instagram in a one-piece swimsuit by MYRASWIM.

HUM Nutrition celebrated the launch of their newest Boost Sweet Boost gummy, where guests received a graze board of immunity boosting foods from @berryandtheboards or @tysm.la curated by a HUM RD Nutritionist.

Dior held a virtual Skincare Beauty Talk hosted by Gisele Bündchen and moderated by Phillip Picardi to introduce The Capture Totale Super Potent Eye Serum.

Trevor Noah hung out onstage at The Pool at Strawberry Moon at The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach as Steve Aoki deejayed.



Lily Collins rocked PrettyLittleThing's Bright Pink Eye Catching Jacket while in Paris on the set of Emily In Paris season 2.

Anya Taylor-Joy showed off her gorgeous locks while hosting Saturday Night Live with a voluminous look created using Pureology products by celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell.

Celebrity makeup artist Deanna Paley did SZA and Saweetie's glam for the Billboard Music Awards. Paley used Charlotte Tilbury products for the "Kiss Me More" singer's look and Pat McGrath products on the "My Type" songstress.

Dana White spoke with real estate tycoon Ari Rastegar about his upcoming book, The Gift of Failure, at UFC 252 in Houston, Texas.

Ray Callas

The Escape Game and ViacomCBS teamed up to create a limited-edition escape room, "Search for the Losted Toys," to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Nickelodeon's Rugrats featuring the show's characters, unique storytelling methods and visual style. Rugrats enthusiasts will be able to access the experience both in-person at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and the King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, as well as virtually from June 18 through Jan. 2, 2022.

Sand & Sky hosted an intimate experience at Las Palmas in Los Angeles, where guests enjoyed coffee and Aussie bites from SOL to celebrate their new Australian Pink Clay Deep Pore Cleanser and Tasmanian Spring Water Wonder Body Lotion.

Lord Jones celebrated the launch of the Lord Jones Bump & Smooth CBD Body Serum with a virtual event featuring board certified dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman. The company also celebrated their very first brand campaign with a live streamed “Sunday Bath Session" featuring a 30-minute musical set by Flying Lotus, hemp derived CBD gumdrops and high CBD Formula Bath Salts.

FLAN aka FLAN Labs, a clothing brand that celebrates color, comfort, and food teamed up with Cotton Cravings, an all-natural, gourmet-flavored cotton candy company for a FLAN x Cotton Cravings collection including a T-shirt, socks and flan-flavored cotton candy.

Female-founded hardware brand Nori launched the first ever digitally-native steam iron made to remove all wrinkles from the wrinkle-removing process.

RÓEN CEO & Co-Founder Tiffany Thurston and celebrity makeup artist Kate Synnott hosted a virtual launch event to introduce ROÉN's latest products including the Kiss My Liquid Lip Balm Shimmers and Mood 4Ever Palette.

Television star and designer Sara Jeihooni attended a meeting at Capitol Records in Los Angeles.

Andrew Arnold

