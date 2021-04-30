Celebrities were keeping busy this month. From New York City to Hollywood and everywhere in between, here's a look at what the A-listers were up to.

Katie Holmes enjoyed a :ratio PROTEIN dairy snack while running errands in NYC.

Bestselling author and manifestation coach Amanda Frances celebrated her new book, Rich as F**k: More Money Than You Know What to Do With, an empowering read that teaches readers to see money for what it is and realize their power over finances, with Davina Potratz at the AllBright rooftop in West Hollywood.

Heidi Klum played an April Fools' joke on her Instagram followers by telling them she would be playing the character of Samantha Jones in the Sex and the City revival on HBO Max.

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her custom mama necklace made by Adina's Jewels on Instagram.

Joico hosted a Guardians of Glam virtual event to celebrate the relaunch of the brand's famous styling products with stylists and brand ambassadors Larisa Love, Mai Hernandez, and Olivia Smalley.

Kylie Jenner visited The h.wood Group's Delilah in Las Vegas ahead of the grand opening on July 14. The restaurant is set to expand into a multi-level modern-day supper club at Wynn Las Vegas and will host celebrity friends for a preview of ‘Delilah Las Vegas' on July 10.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Raquel Horn celebrated the premiere of season 3 of Health Is Wealth on Dame Dash Studios, where she showcases her IVF journey and shares healthy vegan recipes and the exercises she does to stay fit.

IMDb created a custom Oscars 2021 viewing package for viewers to follow along virtually this year. To kick off the awards show, IMDb's entertainment experts Dave Karger and Ian de Borja joined Garcelle Beauvais for the IMDb Before the Awards to discuss this year's nominated movies, talent, and filmmakers.

The Ellen Fund launched its Endangered campaign alongside the release of Endangered, a documentary narrated and executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres on Discovery+, to support non-profits that serve endangered species. The Ellen Fund will focus on local solutions that includes the species, conservationists and communities.

Gold Meets Golden released a music video for "Lo Si" featuring Laura Pausini and Blake Stadnik as a tribute to the Paralympic Movement and the Los Angeles Adaptive Sports Charity Angel City Sports.

Kristin Cavallari teamed up with mom-founded protein snack brand Lorissa’s Kitchen to shine a spotlight on mom-owned businesses this Mother’s Day with online gift destination Lorissa’s List.

Lorissa's Kitchen

Makeup artist Brett Freedman used Pixi's Beauty Blush Duo in Peach Honey on Marlee Matlin for her beauty look for the 2021 Oscars.

Vanessa Hudgens showed off her toned body on Instagram while wearing a MYRASWIM bikini and shirt.

Cutwater Spirits launched strawberry and peach-flavored canned margaritas made with tequila, fruit purée and natural flavors.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and her dog, Kumi, celebrated the Stonyfield Organic #PlayFree initiative by tagging her local park to their pesticide portal.

Sara Jaye Weiss

Prime Capitol founder Kyle Godfrey hosted a carnival-themed party at Notorious headquarters In Los Angeles.

Hourglass Global Director of Artistry Marc Reagan and Global Makeup Artist Chanel Temple hosted a virtual event to celebrate the launch of the Hourglass Cosmetics Vanish Blush Stick and Hourglass Cosmetics Velvet Story Lip Cream.

Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta and Kelly Wearstler hosted a virtual masterclass on sculpting your face and your space to celebrate the launch of Ta's Major Sculpt Collection.

Haute Mess, a European-inspired market and cafe in Los Angeles, launched their gelato bar featuring 12 flavors made from ingredients from the farmers market including saffron with rosewater, fig and mascarpone, a cashew-based vegan gelato and more.

Haute Mess

Actress Brandi Marie King rocked Beautiisoles Gwen Boot while posing for a photo shoot.

CBD brand Altwell launched their skincare line including a face serum that contains 500 milligrams of full-spectrum hemp flower extract.

Francis Kurkdjian and Marc Chaya hosted a virtual event to unveil the latest fragrance creations from Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

Influencer marketing group Unruly Agency hosted a Tulum-themed event to celebrate clients where owners Tara Electra and Nicky Gathrite mingled with Nick Cannon and Harry Jowsey as DJ DoJi spun tunes.

Jeremy Briles

Hammitt Los Angeles celebrated the opening of their new location in Manhattan Beach with a Hammitt golf cart that facilitated local deliveries, monograms, and special Hammitt swag.

Naturium hosted a virtual presentation led by founder and influencer Susan Yara to celebrate the launch of the brand's Fermented Rice Enzyme Cleanser and Camellia Creamy Cleansing Oil.

Christina Copenhagen launched MyCHRISTINA to bring back the art of charm-making for people to express their sentimental memories.

Peter Thomas Roth hosted a virtual event to celebrate the brand's new launches including the PRO Strength Microdermabrasion Blackhead Eliminator, Max Mineral Naked Tinted Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 45 and Max Matte Shine Control Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 45.

Celebrity party planner Amanda Orso aka “The High-Low Hostess” hosted a socially distanced, outdoor party in Miami, Florida.

Peggy Blaska

For more celeb sightings, check out the gallery below.

