Rebel Wilson hosted a virtual workout with her trainer, Gunnar Peterson, to celebrate her role as OLLY's newest ambassador.

Rachel Lindsay paid a visit to Beverly Hills celebrity cosmetic dentist Dr. Anjali Rajpal for a shiny new smile.

Ginnifer Goodwin and Priscilla Presley teamed up with the Humane Society of the United States to submit statements to the Memphis City Council to protect puppies while an ordinance was being considered that would prevent the sale of puppies who come from puppy mills to be sold in pet stores.

Celebrity trainer David Kirsch and Ed Hodge and Wyatt Westmoreland, co-founders of MiHIGH, a new infrared sauna blanket, hosted a virtual event to explain the benefits of infrared when it comes to helping with detoxing, recovery, burning calories and more. Kirsch also explained which workouts are best before and after using MiHIGH Blankets.

MiHIGH

Kim Kardashian West shared her love of Fresh Brothers on Instagram after receiving a heart-shaped pizza delivery from the Los Angeles-based brand. For every heart-shaped pizza purchased in February, Fresh Brothers is donating one to a frontline worker, as part of the company’s commitment to serving their community.



Damon Dash announced that he is relaunching his exclusive app, Damon Dash Studios, which gives users an exclusive look into original content produced by Dash and his team including feature films, scripted and non-scripted television shows, documentaries, new music, shopping, live virtual events, and fresh weekly content.

Premium Swiss chocolatier Lindt teamed up with Farmgirl Flowers for a Valentine’s Day-partnership filled with an oversized bag of LINDOR milk chocolate truffles and a 360° arrangement of 30+ red roses, ranunculus and seasonal foliage in Farmgirl Flowers’ signature sustainable vase.

Media guru Sheeraz Hasan created a giant billboard in West Hollywood that said “Do You Want To Be The Next Kylie?” across the street from Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Skin billboard to help promote his “FAME by Sheeraz Masterclass,” a 10-part course aimed at teaching brands and artists what they need to do to become famous.

Fame by Sheeraz

Beauty and the Broth founder Melissa Boloña and Agent Nateur founder Jena Covello hosted a virtual pre-Valentine’s Day event, where guests learned how to make a bone broth cocktail and beauty secrets.

Reality star and fashion designer On Mekahel celebrated winning a Queerty award for “Best Digital Series,” nearly one month before the launch of his swimwear brand, under his Mounderwear label.

Devon Windsor launched a new sport category for her namesake brand, Devon Windsor, including leggings, tops, jackets and sports bras.

Johnny Dex a.k.a Jonathan Barbara

Celebrity OBGYN Dr. Sherry Ross launched a new line of feminine health products, URJA Intimates by Dr. Sherry Ross, including a moisturizing serum, a PH balanced wash and more.

Parfums Christian Dior hosted a virtual premiere for its first documentary feature film, Nose, starring perfumer François Demachy and directed by Clément Beauvais and Arthur de Kersauson. The VIP screening, attended by Nina Dobrev, Rashida Jones, Jaime King and more, were invited to view the film at home through a scenting experience alongside a bottle of the Miss Dior rose n’roses and Dior Homme eau de toilette fragrances.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a Tna for ARITZIA Mr. Super Puff while out and about in London.

The Immersive Van Gogh exhibit created by digital artist Massimiliano Siccardi is set to open in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York City following a sold-out run in Toronto and an extended run in Chicago. The Los Angeles run has already been extended until January 2022. The exhibition, seen in Netflix's Emily in Paris, merges state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, and world-class animation via 60,600 frames of video, 90,000,000 pixels, and 500,000+ cubic feet of projections. Tickets are available at www.immersivevangogh.com

Michael Brosilow

Writer and director Brian A. Metcalf’s award-winning drama/suspense film, Adverse, is in select theaters. The film is about a ride-share driver in Los Angeles whose sister is in debt to a dangerous crime syndicate.

Renowned personal trainer Greg James hosted a virtual Tabata workout with haircare brand SWAIR to celebrate their latest product, a Showerless Shampoo that cleans your hair without suds or water.

Charlize Theron, Sofia Vergara, Mindy Kaling, Gal Gadot and more celebrities showed off products from Jennifer Lopez’s new luxurious skincare line, JLO Beauty, on Instagram.

Dallas Maverick player Kristaps Porzingis snapped a selfie with celebrity real estate tycoon Ari Rastegar and brother Martins while enjoying a guys' night out.

Kelly K PR

French Montana put on a surprise performance with his newly signed artist CJ at the Big Game Bash event at the Ritz Ybor in Tampa, Florida, to celebrate Super Bowl 2021.

Amazon Studios and Prime Video celebrated the release of the sequel Coming 2 America, starring Eddie Murphy, by surprising fans with a limited run of “Sexual Chocolate," one of the original movie’s most iconic and quoted scenes, via a Fooji Twitter sweepstakes.

Luxurious cannabis brand A Golden State partnered with La Morra Pizzeria for a Valentine's Day date night which included heart-shaped pizzas, fresh cannabis flower and rolling paper, a chic candle and more.

Celebrity hypnotist and best-selling author of Subconscious Power: Use Your Inner Mind to Create the Life You've Always Wanted Kimberly Friedmutter chatted with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose.

Brad Friedmutter

Hourglass Cosmetics celebrated the launch of Equilibrium Skincare with a virtual panel and Q&A with the brand’s Global Director of Education Marc Reagan, Jasmine Tookes and Stella Maxwell.

Amanda Frances aka Money Queen stepped out in Los Angeles as her billboard for her best-selling book, Rich as F**k, went up in the city.

Broadway star, former Rockette and celebrity trainer Beth Nicely hosted a virtual workout for THE LIMIT, a fitness class that combines HITT’s cardio benefits with the muscle-sculpting movements of dance.

BITE Beauty hosted one-on-one virtual appointments with Lip Lab BITE Color Experts to create personalized lipsticks.

